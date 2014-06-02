Why Big International Events And New Stadiums May Be A Thing Of The Past For Costless Societies?

In breaking news in DC, Councilman Tommy Wells became uneasy over his support for DC United's proposed stadium in Buzzard Point.

But given the polling numbers Washington City Paper had regarding DC residents' opposition to the DC United stadium, it might seem that it is not politically favorable for DC United to build a new stadium.

But the fears over the DC stadium were the same fears that were echoed in the meetings regarding NYC FC's stadium plans, with plans for the new Miami soccer stadium and for Orlando City's new digs, and many people could have their arguments go back to arguments against the new Yankee Stadium, or opposition to renovations of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, or a proposed new football stadium in Los Angeles.

These stadium fights are fights that are much larger in magnitude in Brazil and South Africa, over massive stadium projects that cost in the $1B range (at least) only to be left unused, or to deny proper access to the masses. Brazilian citizens, like DC citizens who feel the burden of inequality, of resources diverted away from basic needs--like transportation improvements, fighting poverty, crime (and manage it without throwing too many of its own in prison), police and fire departments, and more investment in schools, roads, and businesses that would allow residents to have much more fulfilling livelihoods in those areas.

When the USA, Brazil, and national teams of 32 other sides start their World Cup campaigns, the total bill will be somewhere arond $11 billion (US Dollars). It is a much larger bill than the $300M soccer stadium being debated by the DC Council, and larger than what most of the recent stadia cost, but that is because of multiple stadia and infrastructure upgrades were involved.

Although soccer is much more of a mainpassion in Brazil. many swaths of Brazilians have made it clear through protest that the World Cup efforts were not necessarily worth it through protests (many of which occurred during the Confederations Cup) and will continue to occur during the World Cup.

But what about other big events like the Olympics? The $51 billion bill for the Sochi Olympics dwarfed the cost of the 2014 World Cup (so far), and so did the 2008 Beijing games ($40B). The London Olympics cost around $13 billion USD, but were met by plenty of protests. And the International Olympic Committee is struggling to find a host for the 2022 Winter Olympic games, with Krakow, Poland joining Oslo in facing massive popular opposition to hosting such a big event (enough to pull those cities out of Olympics bids).

The only places where there may not have been big opposition to the Olympics (in the last several Olympics), the Sochi games in Russia, and the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (There actually was opposition to the Beijing Olympics, and opposition concerns at the Beijing games including the ever-present fight for Tibetan independance), but the opposition had been squashed to many extents because of strong autocratic rule.

In autocracies, it would take a massive protest with enough arms and organization to overthrow leadership would it be possible for those people to hold the autocrat in question (whether it is Vladimir Putin (disclaimer: Putin's appeal to nationalism and big things for Russia) (as well as a relatively strong economy in many sectors in Russia has made the Russian president extremely popular, but his treatment of many opponents is why he lands in this category), Bo Xilal, or the ruling family of Qatar) over whether the project of hosting an Olympics or World Cup, which would bring massive traffic to a region, potentially displace many of its poorest (or middle-class) people, and increase the tax bill the public would have to pay for a one-time event, or a stadium that steers many fans away from going to the games (or events).

It is also why Qatar could steal the 2022 World Cup (with lots of bribes). Even though there is mounting evidence for the bribes Mohamed bin Hammam and other FIFA Executive Committee members received in exchange for voting for Qatar's bid (and that the project may be a bodybag for Nepalese migrant workers who are often left undernourished, underpaid (for the effort of leaving their homeland), and exhausted to death by the heat and work) for a re-vote, it may not happen. Is there really going to be a taker that would be willing to take the political risk (and additional costs) to fulfill on such a project?

For people that are struggling to find work, struggling to find work that will pay what they need in order to make a better life, or for those struggling with student loans, raggedy roads, shoddy public transportation, to provide safe recreational areas to play in, or needing better (and smarter) policing to bring jobs, to feel like they have a say in what goes on in their city, town, or country (versus "the 0.1%"), and to have a better future--sport might play a part, but it isn't the only thing. Hosting a big event, or building a new stadium that will cost the citizens a lot for the profiting of the very few (with little investment on their part to help may not be a cost costless society is necessarily willing to pay.

Though Tommy Wells' concerns are reasonable (and could reasonably be resolved), the stadium project's biggest supporter has been caught in this tide. DC United, and other sports clubs (including the much more popular ones such as the Washington Redskins), need to pay attention that as long as the voting public is struggling to make a livelihood (and one that may not be the biggest of sports fans), they will not necessarily get the stadium projects they want no matter how hard they try. In costless countries, people have the right to have their voices heard--and their concerns met. The clubs, especially in an economic climate where the US's unemployment rate is masked by the lowest labor participation rate since the 1960s and its high incarceration rate (and where median salaries have not gone up to meet the ever-increasing price of basic needs since the 1980s), will have to recognize it may not necessarily be in theirs and adjust.