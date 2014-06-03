2014 FIFA World Cup Full Preview

The FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world, is rivaled only by the age-old Olympics. The World Cup is an international sporting event that brings the people of the world together in a battle for international fame and respect. It is a time for nations in turmoil, civil war, and poverty to forget their problems, social status, and ethnicity, and come together as a nation and support their team.

This year, the Cup will be held in the home of the biggest soccer fan base in the world: Brazil. The last World Cup was held in South Africa, with world renowned civil rights activist and former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela in attendance. Spain took home the trophy in a final matchup against Holland. The Cup, however, is just a symbol of the success and joy of the winning team. Many players have dreamed of winning the Cup their whole life, and while most players will have to wait until 2018 to try again, a select few will achieve their childhood dreams.

Last Year’s Cup:

The last World Cup (held in 2010) was hosted in South Africa, with apartheid activist and former president of the nation Nelson Mandela in attendance.

The first round of the Cup is the group rounds. Each of the eight groups consists of four teams, two of which will advance to the second round. Each team in the group will play every other team once, and the top two teams will advance. The second round is win-or-go-home, as with the rest of the remaining rounds. From the second round, teams advance to the quarter-finals, then the semi-finals, and then the final. The two losing teams in the semi-finals will play each other in a bout for 3rd and 4th place.

Group A: Group A in the 2010 Cup, consisted of: South Africa, France, Mexico, and Uruguay. From this group, Uruguay and Mexico advanced to the second round with records of 2-1-0 and 1-1-1.

Group B: Group B consisted of: South Korea, Greece, Nigeria, and Argentina. Argentina and South Korea were the two teams to advance.

Group C: Group C consisted of: England, USA, Algeria, and Slovenia. The English and USA teams advanced.

Group D: Group D consisted of: Serbia, Ghana, Germany, and Australia. Germany and Ghana both advanced to the second round.

Group E: Group E consisted of: Holland, Denmark, Japan, and Cameroon. Holland and Japan moved on to the next round. Holland went on to lose in the final.

Group F: Group F consisted of: Italy, Paraguay, New Zealand, and Slovakia. Slovakia and Paraguay advanced.

Group G: Group G consisted of: Ivory Coast, Portugal, Brazil, and North Korea. Portugal and Brazil advanced.

Group H: Group H consisted of: Honduras, Chile, Spain, and Switzerland. Chile and Spain advanced to the next round. Spain went on to win the Cup in the final against Holland.

The second round teams were: Holland, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Paraguay, Spain, Uruguay, and Ghana. Holland played Brazil and won. Argentina fell to Germany in a crushing 4-0 loss. Uruguay beat Ghana, and Spain beat Germany.

Of the teams that advanced to the quarter finals, Holland and Spain prevailed. Germany and Uruguay fell.

Spain and Holland met in the final match of the Cup on Sunday, July 11th, 7:30 PM (South African Time) in Johannesburg. Spain prevailed in the matchup, using their star power to their advantage.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup:

This year’s World Cup will be held in Brazil. Teams will play in a variety of arenas throughout the country, and they will feel the energy that the world’s largest soccer fan base brings to the arenas. Brazil’s national team is young, and features many star players. Last Cup, Brazil was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Holland. They are expected to have a strong showing this year, with a more experienced, energized team, in their home country.

There have been protests by some of the Brazilian people, mostly involving the 2016 Olympics, but also pertaining to the World Cup. Many teachers are on strike, after seeing the amount of money that Brazil is putting into these events, whether it’s building new arenas and hotels, or cleaning up the city. Many citizens also protested when the Brazilian government moved the homeless population out of the areas tourists will be seeing.

Though this has been the big news for the Cup and Olympics, many Brazilians are excited to have the events in their home country.

This year’s groups are:

Group A: Brazil (Brazil automatically qualifies because they are the host country), Croatia, Mexico, and Cameroon. Of this group, expect to see Brazil and either Mexico or Croatia move on, although Cameroon may surprise many. Mexico did take a major blow the other day, however, when their star midfielder Luis Montes suffered a gruesome leg injury that will keep him out of the Cup.

Group B: Spain (won the 2010 Cup), Netherlands, Chile, Australia. Not too much to say here. Spain will move on without a doubt. Netherlands will likely be the other team to move on, however Chile may be able to sneak in behind them.

Group C: Colombia, Greece, Ivory Coast, Japan. This is one of the easier groups, as Japan has a good chance of moving on, and the other three teams will battle it out for the second spot.

Group D: Uruguay, Costa Rica, England, Italy. Uruguay will most likely move on, and considering their success in the last Cup and with Luis Suarez, they could make a deep run. England and Italy will joust for the other spot.

Group E: Switzerland, Ecuador, France, Honduras. Another fairly weak group, as France recently lost their best man, Franck Ribery. Switzerland may surprise many with a run in the tournament, while Ecuador is experienced in these moments. Honduras is a wild card.

Group F: Argentina, Iran, Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Argentina will move on with the great Lionel Messi, while the other spot is up for grabs. Bosnia is expected to be everyone's team to root for, as the country recently has went through devastating floods. Edin Dzeko, the Bosnian Diamond, could lead them to the next round. Nigeria is talented, but they have holes. Iran is a wild card.

Group G: Germany, Portugal, Ghana, USA. Germany is an exceptional team, and has a good chance at winning the Cup this year. The other spot will be between team Ghana and Portugal. Portugal will likely win the spot with Cristiano Ronaldo. The USA, sadly, is thought of as the weakest team in the 'Group Of Death'.

Group H: Belgium, Algeria, Russia, Korean Republic. This group is almost a complete wild card. Any team could move on here, although Belgium and Algeria may be the most talented.

Germany and Spain both look very good to win the Cup this year. Germany made a good run in the last Cup, and they will return with virtually the same team, with more experience. They will be a powerhouse in this Cup. Spain won the Cup last go around, and many of their players played in UEFA Champions League games recently. Spain’s Sergio Ramos made an incredible goal to seal a game for Atletico de Madrid in a matchup, showing why he is a much more dangerous player than he was in 2010. Brazil has an outside chance at the Cup. They have very talented, experienced players, and their home crowd behind them.

What The Cup Really Means:

The World Cup trophy is much more than it seems. Silvio Gazzaniga (the trophy’s creator) says that the Cup “symbolizes effort, harmony, and peace. But it also symbolizes dynamism too. The idea was to create something symbolizing exertion, dynamism, and the Jubilation of an athlete in the moment of victory.” He also noted how the Cup's message will carry on throughout time: “…works of art can endure. One of the most satisfying things about a work of art is that they can survive the passage of time. Life, on the other hand, is fleeting.”