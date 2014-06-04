2014 Draft Apertura Live Transfers Results Pick by Pick of Liga MX

22.40 That's it from the coverage of the 2014 Liga MX Draft!! A day that saw some incredible transfers like Francisco Rodriguez joining Cruz Azul, Sinha leaving Toluca for Queretaro and Lucas Lobos joining Los Diablos. Other notable moves included Angel Reyna signing for Chivas, Cuauhtemoc Blanco joining a very active Puebla side and recently promoted Leones Negros landing Marc Crosas and Leandro Cufre, among others. However, the most notable transfer was the one that sent Oribe Peralta from Santos Laguna to Las Águilas, as Mexico's most popular team will have a deadly striker to lead them to glory. It has been a fun day so hopefully you enjoyed our live coverage from the event!

22.20 OFFICIAL | Jaguares makes yet another move, landing Franco Arizala.

22.15 OFFICIAL | Jaguares de Chiapas makes another move with the arrival of Eloy Gonzalez.

22.10 OFFICIAL | Chivas de Guadalajara closes the Draft with the signing of Queretaro's Jose David Toledo.

22.08 Queretaro are lining up their new arrivals and they are announcing them.

22.00 The Draft should end up in the coming minutes as all the final transactions draw to a close.

21.59 Puebla has confirmed the arrival of Loboa.

21.54 OFFICIAL | Luis Robles has joined Chiapas.

21.50 OFFICIAL | Colombian defender Aquivaldo Mosquera is set to return to Pachuca after failing to reach an agreement with America.

21.48 It seems like Santos Laguna is not going to make any other move but there are teams that continue to do so. Luis Robles and Matias Vuoso are both leaving Atlas and they are set to join Jaguares de Chiapas on loan.

21.45 America manager Antonio Mohamed is already at the press conference so it seems like the Draft is quickly getting towards the end.

21.35 RUMOR | Tigres UANL are set to great signing with the arrival of Colombian John Cordoba, who is reportedly close to arrive from Liga BBVA side Espanyol.

21.24 OFFICIAL | Horacio Cervantes has reportedly joined Jaguares and both Felix Araujo and Isaac Romo will play for UDG next season.

21.21 OFFICIAL | Queretaro has made another move in what has been a busy day for them: they have landed former Tigres UANL player Danilinho.

21.18 OFFICIAL | Atlas has completed a move to land Jesus Chavez, who comes from Puebla.

21.10 The Draft could extend for another hour! Most directors have asked for that to happen and the response is pending.

21.05 OFFICIAL | William Ferreira has officially signed a deal to join UDG.

20.58 OFFICIAL | The rumor has been confirmed and Hector Reinoso will play for Leones Negros after his stint in Monarcas.

20.56 OFFICIAL | UANL Tigres announced two loan moves: Jonathan Rey Bornstein and Danilo Veró are set to join Queretaro.

20.53 Toluca confirms that Alfredo Talavera IS NOT transfer listed.

20.48 OFFICIAL | Atlas confirms the arrival of Edgar Castillo.

20.44 RUMOR | Hector Reynoso is reportedly close to join Leones Negros. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

20.38 OFFICIAL | America's player Andres Rios has officially joined Leones Negros on a loan deal.

20.35 OFFICIAL | Othoniel Arce has been officially announced as a new Queretaro player. He arrives on a loan deal from Monterrey. Meanwhile, Ricardo Osorio has also been confirmed as a new element for Gallos Blancos.

20.32 OFFICIAL | Lucas Lobos finally has a new team and the Argentinean playmaker is Toluca's new player.

20.28 OFFICIAL | The rumor has been confirmed and Othoniel Arce leaves Monterrey. He joined Gallos Blancos de Queretaro.

20.23 OFFICIAL | Flavio Santos and Wilberto Cosme are new signings for Puebla. Meanwhile, Mauricio Romero has also confirmed his arrival to La Franja.

20.20 OFFICIAL | It seems like it has been a trade between America and Xolos de Tijuana: Madueña arrives to Las Aguilas while 'Tony' Lopez signs for Tijuana.

20.15 OFFICIAL | Puebla confirms the arrival of Mauricio Romero from relegated side Atlante.

20.08 OFFICIAL | Leones Negros signs Cristian Diaz on a loan deal from Atlas and also inked Rodrigo Folle to a long-term deal.

20.03 OFFICIAL | Chivas and Puebla are also finishing touches with their squad: La Franja has signed Gerardo Espinoza and El Rebaño Sagrado completed a move for Fernando Arce.

20.00 OFFICIAL | Atlas has completed a move for Luis Venegas, who comes from relegated side Atlante.

19.56 OFFICIAL | Toluca has purchased Oscar Rojas so he will continue in Los Diablos’ squad. They also signed youngster Marco Bueno who comes from Pachuca.

19.53 OFFICIAL | Chiapas has completed two more moves: Signed Edgar Dueñas on a loan move from Toluca and also purchased the contract of former Queretaro player Diego De La Torre.

19.50 OFFICIAL | Jaguares de Chiapas continues to make signings as both Alan Zamora (Querétaro) and Sergio Perez (Atlante) have joined the team.

19.45 OFFICIAL | Chivas de Guadalajara completed a move for Cruz Azul’s midfielder Sergio Nápoles.

19.38 OFFICIAL | Puebla has certified two loan moves: Eder Borelli and Alberto Acosta have both joined La Franja from Tigres.

19.33 The final hours are arriving and teams are making the final purchases in what has been a hectic day so far!!

19.28 RUMOR | It seems like Monterrey is looking to offload a few players and it has been rumored that both Othoniel Arce and Darvín Chávez are expected to leave the club. In another rumor, Monarcas Morelia are said to be planning to sign two more foreigners.

19.23 OFFICIAL | Leones Negros have announced the arrival of Diego Campos who comes from Atlas.

19.20 OFFICIAL | Monterrey doesn't want to stay back when it comes to signings. Rayados has signed Efraín Velarde.

19.15 OFFICIAL | Cruz Azul certifies another loan move to bolster their defensive line, signing Gabriel Loeschbor to a loan deal. The Argentinean center back comes from Monarcas Morelia.

19.10 RUMOR | Another rumor and this time the player being talked about is Lucas Lobos. The Argentinean playmaker is expected to join either Toluca or Atlas.

19.05 RUMOR | A little bit of speculation as Alberto Garcia Jr's name is quickly sounding a lot among teams that want to make moves. Apparently, his future would be either in Chivas or Tigres.

18.58 OFFICIAL | Pumas has renewed two loan deals and now both Leandro Augusto and Martin Romagnoli will extend his tenure with the University side.

18.46 OFFICIAL | Two more signings have been confirmed: Martin Bravo goes to Club Leon and Matias Britos will join Pumas.

18.43 OFFICIAL | Uruguay international Egidio Arevalo Rios will change teams and after a short stint with Morelia, he will now play for Tigres.

18.40 OFFICIAL | Jose Wescenlao Diaz staying in Leones Negros - UDG bought his rights to Pachuca.

18.35 OFFICIAL | Jorge Villalpando signed as the latest Pachuca reinforcement for the upcoming season. He comes from Puebla.

18.28 OFFICIAL | Enrique Esqueda became the latest player to arrive to Atlas. He comes from Pachuca.

18.20 OFFICIAL | Atlas confirms the arrival of Aldo Leao who comes from Monarcas de Morelia.

18.10 RUMOR | This one is not official but it might well be in the coming hours. Chivas de Guadalajara is keen to add Alberto García to their roster. García played for Atlante last season and since his side got relegated, he could have another shot at the Liga MX with El Rebaño Sagrado.

18.00 OFFICIAL | Puebla has announced a bombastic signing!! La Franja has confirmed the arrival of veteran starlet Cuauhtémoc Blanco. The 41-year-old forward comes from Lobos BUAP in what should give the team a huge boost on both the dressing room and on the pitch.

17.40 OFFICIAL | Pachuca has officially extended the loan of Óscar Pérez for another year.

17.20 OFFICIAL | Atlas confirms the arrival of defensive midfielder Juan Carlos Medina from Club America.

17.05 OFFICIAL | Puebla officializes the arrival of Gerardo Espinoza who comes from Querétaro.

16.38 OFFICIAL | UDG has reportedly announced another move - the arrival of Ecuador international Fidel Martinez who comes from Xolos de Tijuana,

16.25 OFFICIAL | Puebla has confirmed another arrival. This time, the newcomer is Colombian defender Efraín Cortés who arrives from Pachuca.

16.10 OFFICIAL | Leobardo Lopez, as has been said recently, is one of the new players of Veracruz and he comes from Monterrey.

15.53 OFFICIAL | Tigres UANL doesn't want to be left behind and they have announced a move of their own, landing USMNT forward Hérculez Gomez.

15.45 OFFICIAL | Another reportedly confirmed transfer has been confirmed: former America playmaker Angel Reyna has been signed by Chivas de Guadalajara in a move that will bolster El Rebaño Sagrado's midfield.

15.35 OFFICIAL | Puebla announces another moves to put themselves as one of the busiest teams today. La Franja has announced the arrivals of Luis Esqueda and Luis Loroña, who come from Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

15.30 OFFICIAL | Two more loan moves have been reportedly confirmed. Puebla has extended Saul Villalobos' loan period and Xolos de Tijuana confirmed the arrival of Israel Jimenez.

15.20 OFFICIAL | Veracruz and Monarcas Morelia announced a couple of moves. While Veracruz signed Leobardo Lopez and Victor Perales, Monarcas completed the signing for former America player Carlos Lopez.

15.12 OFFICIAL | Pachuca extends Hugo Rodriguez's loan for another six-month period.

15.08 OFFICIAL | Club Leon makes another move signing Elias Hernandez to a permanent deal. Leon has purchased his rights from Tigres.

15.00 OFFICIAL | Avilés Hurtado will return to Pachuca after his one-year stint with Jaguares de Chiapas.

14.55 OFFICIAL | Atlas confirms two new arrivals: Juan Carlos Medina signed a contract while Edy Brambilla comes from Toluca on a loan deal.

14.50 OFFICIAL | Puebla has renewed the loan deal of Luis Noriega, who will return to his duties with La Franja for the upcoming campaign.

14.42 OFFICIAL | Chivas de Guadalajara makes another move, discarding Victor Raúl Perales who signed with Club León.

14.38 OFFICIAL | The rumor of Sinha leaving Toluca was almost a certainity and now it has been completely confirmed. The Brazilian playmaker - who used to play for the Mexican National Team - has been reportedly confirmed as the new signing for Gallos Blancos de Queretaro.

14.31 OFFICIAL | Queretaro has confirmed two loan moves from Toluca: Defender Cristian Perez and goalkeeper Liborio Sanchez leave Los Gallos Blancos to join Toluca.

14.27 OFFICIAL | Leones Negros has completed two more loan moves. Luis Fernando Telles and Efren Mendoza will join the side coming from Atlas.

14.21 OFFICIAL | Cruz Azul makes another move and this time, they've bolstered their defense!! Mexican international Francisco 'Maza' Rodriguez will now join 'La Maquina Cementera' where he will hope to regain his better version.

14.15 OFFICIAL | Leandro Cufre goes out on loan and he leaves Atlas to join Leones Negros. The Argentinean defender should bolster Leones' defensive line with his experience.

14.24 OFFICIAL | It has been confirmed that Rodrigo Salinas' deal to Pachuca will be a transfer involving the 100% of his rights.

14.17 OFFICIAL | Another loan deal, this time involving Cruz Azul and Chivas. Sergio Nápoles goes from La Máquina to El Rebaño Sagrado.

14.05 OFFICIAL | As it turns out, the rumor ended up being true. Isaac Romo is the new striker for UDG and he arrives from Gallos Blancos de Queretaro.

14.02 OFFICIAL | Jaguares makes a second consecutive signing, this time snapping up former America player Andres Andrade.

13.56 OFFICIAL | Jaguares de Chiapas has finally made a move, signing former Queretaro player Cristian 'Hobbit' Bermudez.

13.52 Another rumor is popping up and this one could be confirmed in the near future: Gallos Blancos' forward Isaac Romo is close to join UDG.

13.47 Cruz Azul continues to offload players from their squad and they have confirmed another departure: Third-string goalkeeper Manuel Gibrán Lajud has been reportedly sent out on loan to Xolos de Tijuana.

13.40 Oribe Peralta's arrival to América has to be one of the most sounding transfers in this year's Draft. Peralta drew interest from several European sides with his eye-popping performance on both Santos and the Mexican National Team and he should only increase his value if he has a good performance at the 2014 World Cup.

13.36 America has made official a departure and an arrival. While Adrian Aldrete has left the side to join Santos Laguna, Las Águilas has confirmed a deal to land current Mexico international Oribe Peralta.

13.33 Goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota is another new player for La Franja and he comes from Pachuca. Cota is 26 years old but he doesn't have a lot of experience so he should provide some solid backup between the posts for Puebla.

13.28 Another rumor is the one of former Toluca symbol - and former Mexico international - Sinha close to join Los Tiburones. As of now, both parties are holding conversations but nothing has been set on stone yet.

13.25 A rumor that has been going on in the last minutes has been the one of Leon star Eisner Lisboa being likely to join La Franja, That could be confirmed shortly.

13.23 One that hasn't been quiet is America's manager Antonio Mohamed. 'El Turco' continues to have conversations to see which other players he could convince to join the team.

13.21 Jaguares de Chiapas has been one of the most quiet teams so far. However, they let more than 15 players go so they could be in line to make some major moves as the day advances.

13.16 There are plenty of rumors floating around and several names are being thrown out there. Players like former Brazil international Robinho and defender Aquivaldo Mosquera are two elements that are being discussed, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

13.09 OFFICIAL | America has signed their fifth player in what has been a busy journey for Las Aguilas. They have completed a move to land Daniel 'Chepe' Guerrero who had a solid year with Atlante.

12.59 OFFICIAL | Cruz Azul's defender Adrián Cortés won't return to La Maquina Cementera yet - Tiburones Rojos have decided to extend their loan agreement so the 30-year-old will continue playing for Veracruz in the short term.

12.56 OFFICIAL | Cruz Azul has confirmed two returns for the upcoming campaign. Both Alejandro Vela and Yosgart Gutierrez will return to 'La Maquina Cementera' after their stint with recently relegated side Atlante.

12.52 OFFICIAL | This one was already known but it has been recently confirmed: Argentinean striker Matias Alustiza is the new Pachuca frontmen after a solid year with Puebla.

12.49 OFFICIAL | Pachuca returns to the headlines but this time it is to announce an arrival: former Morelia playmaker Rodolfo Salinas is officially a new Tuzos player.

12.47 OFFICIAL | Pachuca has made three departures official: Efrain Cortes, Freddy Pajoy and Rodolfo Cota are all leaving Los Tuzos and will join Puebla.

12.45 OFFICIAL | Former Mexico international Carlos Salcido has also found a new home. The former PSV defender will bolster Chivas de Guadalajara's back line with his experience.

12.44 OFFICIAL | Santos Laguna are on the headlines once again, this time due to a departure. Diego Esqueda leaves Torreon's side and he will join UDG.

12.34 OFFICIAL | Monarcas Morelia doesn't want to be left behind on the transfer market and have completed a move to land Hamilton Pereira. The Uruguayan midfielder comes from River Plate Montevideo.

12.29 OFFICIAL | Santos Laguna confirms the arrival of veteran defender Aaron Galindo. The 32-year-old comes from Toluca and he will add stability and experience to an already potent defensive unit.

12.25 OFFICIAL | Both Úriel Álvarez and Francisco Torres will join Puebla on a one-year loan deal. Both deals have a buying clause attached to them.

12:10. OFFICIAL | Marlon de Jesús Pabón will be signed by Puebla. He comes from Rayados de Monterrey and he will undoubtely bolster the team's frontline with his eye for goal and his skill.

11:34. OFFICIAL | Moisés Velasco reaches in loan to Coapa team from Toluca.

11:31. RUMOR | Wilson Morelo llegaría al equipo escualo proveniente de Rayados de Monterrey.

11:22. RUMOR | Wilson Morelo can arrive to Tiburones Rojos from Rayados de Monterrey.

11:17. Antonio Mohamed look available players for this Draft 2014.

11:13. In the screen the players the teams hope to sell.

11:09. Follow dealing conversations between Chivas y León; in next hours could be oficial José María Cárdenas goes to "el rebaño".

11:05. Talking between Luis Fernando Tena y Carlos Bustos; exists interest between them for players for Cruz Azul and Chivas.

10:48 Rubén Omar Romano, manager of Puebla de la Franja, arrived to the Draft.

10:32 OFFICIAL 2014 Draft Live Open: Jesus 'Jesse' Palacios is already part of the Black Lions , the rays reach Necaxa renew the loan.

10:30 Although it was scheduled to begin at 10:00 am, not all managers are present for the Liga MX.

09:45 Everything is ready for the arrival of the men in long trousers at a prestigious hotel in Cancun, of which they are expected to show up around 10:00 AM.

09:35 Each team will have a special guide, which you can see the data sheet for each player transferable and will be available in the Apertura 2014 Draft.

09:25 A table for the youngest major league is ready, the Black Lions live their first draft in what is his return to the first division.

09:15 Press is already in the hotel , waiting for the arrival of the officers of the Liga Bancomer MX 2014, waiting for the official announcements .

09:05 It is all set in Cancun for managers and press to take their place in the hotel where the market for Mexican soccer legs will take place .

09:00 During Tuesday night, attendees of the Draft Apertura 2014, gathered to enjoy the friendly meeting between Mexico and Bosnia , where the Mexicans lost undefeated in the era of Miguel Herrera.

08:50 Now on the second day of the week in football, held the annual soccer tournament , where he attended the press , managers and coaching staffs attending Cancun.

08:45 José María Routledge, Sporting Director of Atletico Madrid also joined the activities of the Apertura 2014 Draft , who also participated in the Spanish league live.

8:40 Among the plans for the week of soccer calendar for next year Bancomer League MX and MX Down appeared , like groups and keys MX Cup.

08:35 Before the transfer system, famous Mexican soccer , the 2014 Draft , Richard Law, who is responsible for operations and recruitment of Arsenal , gave a talk about his experience in the world of football.

08:25 During the pre -draft activities of the Apertura 2014 , it was presented to Aspid , the ball that will be rolling in the league Bancomer MX and MX Down .

08:20. All Bancomer League managers have been in Cancun MX since last Monday, to start week of football, it initiated a golf tournament for the men in long trousers.

