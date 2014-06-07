Nigeria - USA Live Score of Soccer Friendly
Full Time Comment: That's it from our live coverage at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The USMNT ended their friendly matches with three straight wins and now they will travel to Brazil with a high morale for what should be a tough 2014 World Cup tournament against Portugal, Germany and Ghana. Keep following VAVEL for the latest coverage in all things World Cup!

Full Time Comment: As for Nigeria, this is the third straight game the African Champions haven't won and they seem to be quite worried heading into the 2014 World Cup group stage. They weren't very good with the ball on their feet and while there were some positive performances - most notably Emenike in the second half - manager Stephen Keshi shouldn't be happy with the team's outing.

Full Time Comment: The USMNT ends up winning the game with a 2-1 victory after a hard fought game against Nigeria! The USA side had a strong performance, they looked solid on both ends of the pitch and Jozy Altidore managed to score twice so there are plenty of positives for Jurgen Klinsmann's men.

90+4' The game finishes with a 2-1 win for the USMNT in the final friendly match!!

90+4' Efe Ambrose puts a header on target!! However, the Celtic defender was offside so the play is ruled out.

90+3' Nigeria continues to attack and they might have one last chance with a costless kick in midfield. It remains to be seen how USA will defend the final ball of the game.

90+2' Nigeria puts up another long range effort but the ball goes wide off the goal! That could've been one of Nigeria's last chances to tie this up.

90' There will be three minutes of stoppage time.

88' Mix Diskerud fails to control the ball inside the box and the USMNT loses another chance to extend the lead!!!

87' USA Substitution: Clint Dempsey leaves the game and he's replaced by Chris Wondolowski.

86' It's in!! Nigeria has pulled one back. Victor Moses scores the penalty kick with susprising cool off and Nigeria has cut the lead into one with less than five minutes left on the clock!

86' Penalty for Nigeria! Victor Moses moves into the box and Matt Besler fouls him inside the box

85' Nigeria loses another ball in the attack and the USMNT takes advantage of it! A good passing sequence finds Diskerud in the edge of the box but the shot is saved by Enyeama.

83' Tim Howard with another great stop!! Emmanuel Emenike unleashes a shot with acres of space but the goalkeeper makes an amazing save to keep the clean sheet!

82' The game is being played at a frenetic pace right now!! Both sides are looking to attack and skipping the midfield zone, so we could have plenty more scoring chances before the end of the match.

80' Substitution in USA: Jozy Altidore leaves the game under a standing ovation and he's replaced by Omar Gonzalez

79' Altidore with a one-on-one chance but Enyeama saves it!! On the other end, Emenike has a good chance as well but Tim Howard makes another great stop.

78' USA puts up another strong offensive movement but the chance goes nowhere!! A good pass finds Michael Bradley and then Mix Diskerud, but there was no space left to put up a good shot into the goal.

75' Substitution in USA: DaMarcus Beasley leaves the game and Tim Chandler replaces him

74' Substitution in Nigeria: Michael Uchebo enters the game to replace Azeez.

73' Substitution in the USMNT: Mix Diskerud replaces Kyle Beckerman

71' Jozy Altidore has put up a great performance today and it comes just in time for the 2014 World Cup opener. After scoring only one goal in the English Premier League, he has netted twice today and already has 23 international goals under his belt.

70' This is Jozy Altidore's second goal of the game and the second for the USMNT.