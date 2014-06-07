Nigeria - USA Live Score of Soccer Friendly

Full Time Comment: That's it from our live coverage at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The USMNT ended their friendly matches with three straight wins and now they will travel to Brazil with a high morale for what should be a tough 2014 World Cup tournament against Portugal, Germany and Ghana. Keep following VAVEL for the latest coverage in all things World Cup!

Full Time Comment: As for Nigeria, this is the third straight game the African Champions haven't won and they seem to be quite worried heading into the 2014 World Cup group stage. They weren't very good with the ball on their feet and while there were some positive performances - most notably Emenike in the second half - manager Stephen Keshi shouldn't be happy with the team's outing.

Full Time Comment: The USMNT ends up winning the game with a 2-1 victory after a hard fought game against Nigeria! The USA side had a strong performance, they looked solid on both ends of the pitch and Jozy Altidore managed to score twice so there are plenty of positives for Jurgen Klinsmann's men.

90+4' The game finishes with a 2-1 win for the USMNT in the final friendly match!!

90+4' Efe Ambrose puts a header on target!! However, the Celtic defender was offside so the play is ruled out.

90+3' Nigeria continues to attack and they might have one last chance with a costless kick in midfield. It remains to be seen how USA will defend the final ball of the game.

90+2' Nigeria puts up another long range effort but the ball goes wide off the goal! That could've been one of Nigeria's last chances to tie this up.

90' There will be three minutes of stoppage time.

88' Mix Diskerud fails to control the ball inside the box and the USMNT loses another chance to extend the lead!!!

87' USA Substitution: Clint Dempsey leaves the game and he's replaced by Chris Wondolowski.

86' It's in!! Nigeria has pulled one back. Victor Moses scores the penalty kick with susprising cool off and Nigeria has cut the lead into one with less than five minutes left on the clock!

86' Penalty for Nigeria! Victor Moses moves into the box and Matt Besler fouls him inside the box

85' Nigeria loses another ball in the attack and the USMNT takes advantage of it! A good passing sequence finds Diskerud in the edge of the box but the shot is saved by Enyeama.

83' Tim Howard with another great stop!! Emmanuel Emenike unleashes a shot with acres of space but the goalkeeper makes an amazing save to keep the clean sheet!

82' The game is being played at a frenetic pace right now!! Both sides are looking to attack and skipping the midfield zone, so we could have plenty more scoring chances before the end of the match.

80' Substitution in USA: Jozy Altidore leaves the game under a standing ovation and he's replaced by Omar Gonzalez

79' Altidore with a one-on-one chance but Enyeama saves it!! On the other end, Emenike has a good chance as well but Tim Howard makes another great stop.

78' USA puts up another strong offensive movement but the chance goes nowhere!! A good pass finds Michael Bradley and then Mix Diskerud, but there was no space left to put up a good shot into the goal.

75' Substitution in USA: DaMarcus Beasley leaves the game and Tim Chandler replaces him

74' Substitution in Nigeria: Michael Uchebo enters the game to replace Azeez.

73' Substitution in the USMNT: Mix Diskerud replaces Kyle Beckerman

71' Jozy Altidore has put up a great performance today and it comes just in time for the 2014 World Cup opener. After scoring only one goal in the English Premier League, he has netted twice today and already has 23 international goals under his belt.

70' This is Jozy Altidore's second goal of the game and the second for the USMNT.

69' The Sunderland striker found a good pass from Michael Bradley and after receiving it inside the box, he blasted a shot past Enyeama to put the USMNT on a two-goal lead!!

68' The USMNT double their tally as Jozy Altidore finds the back of the net once again!!

66' Substitution in Nigeria: Emmanuel Emenike replaces Shola Ameobi.

65' What a good chance!! Dempsey puts a ball into the attack and Altidore was close to score the second, but the defensive line clears it away at the last minute!

63' Dempsey returned to the pitch and the USMNT continues to move forward, but their crosses have been very inaccurate. Nigeria looks decidly better as the second half advances.

60' Clint Dempsey is being taken off the pitch to receive attention after a hard foul. In the meantime, Alejandro Bedoya is replaced by Graham Zusi to inject fresh legs in midfield.

60' Nigeria has looked like the better side so far in the second half. The African side has generated chances, put up crossed and moved into attacking position constantly, but their lack accuracy to generate better opportunities. Part of that is due to the fact that the USMNT defensive line has been superb.

58' Nothing comes off the costless kick and the USMNT pressure pushed Nigeria to move to their own zone quickly.

58' Nigeria has another costless kick in a dangerous position.

57' Nothing comes off the corner and Nigeria recovers the ball, moving it quickly to midfield.

56' Michael Bradley with another effort from outside the box but the shot is deflected. Corner kick for the USMNT and an encouraging performance from Bradley, who looks very comfortable in the AMC role.

55' USMNT defender Matt Besler is down with an injury. The game is delayed but the recovers quickly.

53' Bedoya puts a low cross but Dempsey can't reach for it in a very good position!!!

51' Azeez and John Obi Mikel were the players that stayed in the locker room for Nigeria. Babatunde and Gabriel replaced them, respectively.

49' Shola Ameobi with the chance!! His effort isn't as clean as expected and the USMNT recovers the ball.

48' There's a hard foul 30 yards away from Tim Howard's goal. Dangerous costless kick for Nigeria.

47' There were plenty of substitutions on both sides. We will update as soon as they are announced.

46' The second half starts and Nigeria has the possession!!

Half Time: Both sides are expected to make substitutions for the second half. It's the final friendly game for both squads so it will be their final chance to test new tactics ahead of the 2014 World Cup opener.

Half Time: This is Jozy Altidore's goal that was perfectly built with a good passing sequence in midfield.

Half Time Comment: The USMNT was solid in the first half although they had a shaky start on both ends of the pitch. The first 20 minutes were quite even but when the USMNT decided to put pressure on the attack, they generated plenty of chances that ended with Jozy Altidore's goal near the 31th minute mark. Jurgen Klinsmann's men dominated the rest of the way and they were deserved leaders after the first 45 minutes.

45+2' The first half ends with a one-goal lead for the USMNT over Nigeria!

45+1' Clint Dempsey with another shot!! The midfielder puts up a long range effort and Enyeama saves it with ease.

45+1' There will be one minute played of stoppage time.

45' Tim Howard made a great save on a header from Efe Ambrose and Matt Besler has also been a force in the air in the final minutes of the first half for the USMNT.

43' Jermaine Jones makes a timely challenge to clear the danger away when Nigeria was approaching towards Howard's goal. Nigeria will spent the last minutes on the attack.

41' Nigeria puts another effort on goal - this time it was Ogenyi Onazi - and the shot goes straight to Howard's hands.

40' DaMarcus Beasley with the chance!!! The right-back finds himself with space inside the box but his effort goes sailing over the bar!

38' The USMNT are playing with their advantage and they've been very solid in their passing, especially after the goal. Fabian Johnson has been a very good player so far today with his mobility and accurate passing in midfield.

37' Jermaine Jones comes back and now both sides have full strength squads on the field,

36' USMNT midfielder Jermaine Jones goes down after a hard challenge. The game resumes with the midfielder off the pitch.

35' Azeez puts a good cross on a costless kick but the ball goes sailing wide from the goal.

34' Altidore's goal was his first one since December 4th, 2013. His last goal was against Chelsea in the Premier League.

32' The U.S.' constant pressure on the attack finally made something happen. A good passing combination in the left found Fabian Johnson and his low pass found Altidore inside the six-yard box. The Sunderland striker tapped it in to put the USMNT ahead midway through the first half.

31' Jozy Altidore breaks the deadlock and the USMNT are ahead!!

29' Clint Dempsey with another effort!! The Seattle Sounders' forward creates something out of nothing in the air but his move goes well wide.

27' Bradley tries to put another through ball through the flanks only to see the effort going wide. The former AS Roma midfielder needs to be a tad more accurate with his final touch.

26' Nigeria has been unable to get forward consistently in recent minutes. In part due to the USMNT's pressure and in part, due to their lack of accuracy on the attack.

24' This time it was Bedoya!! The winger puts home another shot into the goal but it goes slightly wide. Good pressure on the offensive side for the States in recent minutes!

24' What a save from Enyeama!!! Michael Bradley shoots from the edge of the box and the Nigerian keeper does a great job to parry it away to the corner!

23' Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore haven't appeared a lot for the USMNT so far. They need to be more present in the attack if the team wants to have a chance today.

21' Long range effort from Nigeria and the ball goes well wide. Tim Howard resumes the action with a goal kick.

20' Bradley does a good job moving the ball forward but Jozy Altidore is unable to do a goob job on the right flank. Nigeria recovers the ball with ease.

18' The USMNT is having a lot of trouble to have the possession for longer stretches. Michael Bradley has done a good job so far, but he hasn't been very accurate in the final meters.

16' Tim Howard with a great save! After a second consecutive corner, there's a header into the box but Howard clears it away before being fouled.

15' Moses puts a good cross into the box and Besler clears the danger away. Nigeria has a corner kick on their favor.

13' Early on it seems like the USMNT has a tough day ahead of themselves on defence. The Nigerian attack is quite fast and that could spell trouble for US' defensive line.

10' Nigeria are controlling the action so far in the first half. Despite the fact that the USMNT has already placed a few shots on target, the African side has the majority of the possession and they are moving the ball around with ease in midfield.

9' Nothing came off the corner kick and now Nigeria has the ball in midfield.

8' Bedoya with another shot!!! It deflects from a defender and the USMNT will have their first corner kick of the match.

7' Obi Mikel with a through ball!! It finds Azeez but the shot goes wide from a tight angle inside the box.

6' These are Nigeria's ones: Ejide, Agbim, Egwuekwe, Omeruo, Kunle, Echiejile, Babatunde, Gabriel, Musa, Emenike, Uchebo, Nwofor

5' These are the USMNT substitutes available for today's game: Rimando, Guzan, Yedlin, Gonzalez, Brooks, Chandler, Davis, Zusi, Diskerud, Green, Wondolowski, Johansson

3' Nigeria with their first chance! A lobbed cross goes into the box but Tim Howard saves the ball with ease.

2' A good through ball looking for Bedoya but the ball is a bit strong! It's clear the US is looking to attack using the flanks and the width of their midfielders.

1' The game starts as the USMNT moves the ball!

5.01 PM EST: Goalkeeper Tim Howard is being rewarded for completing 100 caps with the USMNT.

5.00 PM EST: Nigeria Starting XI: Enyeama; Ambrose, Oboabona, Oshaniwa, Yobo; Obi Mikel, Onazi, Azeez, Moses; Odemwingie, Ameobi

4.58 PM EST: USMNT Starting XI: Howard; Johnson, Cameron, Besler, Beasley; Jones, Beckerman; Dempsey, Bradley, Bedoya; Altidore

4.55 PM EST: Teams are greeting each other as we get closer to the start of the match! The USMNT will wear its traditional white and Nigeria will wear green.

4.40 PM EST: Due to the rash of injuries that has occurred in recent weeks, it wouldn't be a crazy idea to see Jurgen Klinsmann saving his best players for the 2014 World Cup opener against Ghana.

4:30 P.M. EST: The stadium is slowly starting to fill out in for this upcoming contest and we are getting closer to kick-off time for what should be an amazing United States - Nigeria match!!

4:29 P.M. EST: Nigeria Probable Starting XI: Vincent Eneyama; Kenneth Omeruo, Efe Ambrose, Godfrey Aboabona, Azubuike Edwuekwe; John Obi Mikel, Michael Uchebo, Ogenyi Onazi, Ejike Uzoenyi; Victor Moses, Emmanuel Emenike.

4:28 P.M. EST: USMNT Probable Starting XI: Tim Howard; DaMarcus Beasley, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Fabian Johnson; Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley; Graham Zusi, Clint Dempsey, Julian Green; Jozy Altidore

4:25 P.M. EST: As for Stephen Keshi, it wouldn’t be strange to see Nigeria testing different tactics of their own especially after what happened in the friendly match against Greece. Austin Ejide could have a shot at redemption after his issue in the friendly against Scotland and we could also see a mixed up attack since Emmanuel Emenike, Shola Ameobi, Victor Moses and Peter Odemwingie have the inside track to start on the 2014 World Cup opener against Iran.

4:23 P.M. EST: The USMNT has some solid players on their local league as well. The MLS has seen an injection of top talent in recent years and the National Team is a fair reflection of that. Dempsey, Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy) and Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City) are some of the top players in the league and they all should be eager to showcase their talent at the biggest soccer stage.

4:22 P.M. EST: The biggest news on the roster, however, is the absence of Landon Donovan. The LA Galaxy star was included in the 30-man preliminary list but wasn’t added into the final roster in what turned out to be a surprise for the fans.

4:21 P.M. EST: United States also set their 23-man roster and they also have some players that are known throughout the world. Clint Dempsey enjoyed some very good years in the Premier League before returning to the MLS, elements like Aron Johannsson, Jozy Altidore and Jermaine Jones have been doing good in some of Europe’s top leagues and they also have young players like Julian Green, a Bayern Munich player that appears to be ticketed to stardom.

4:20 P.M. EST: This is an image of the EverBank City Field, the venue that will host the game.

4:19 P.M. EST: The previous 30-man list had already generated some buzz all over the world. Keshi declared that he “didn’t know where that list came from” and that “I didn’t select those players”.

4:17 P.M. EST: Manager Stephen Keshi already announced the 23-man roster that will feature in the 2014 World Cup and there’s plenty of talent in a relatively young squad. Victor Moses, Emmanuel Emenike, John Obi Mikel and Efe Ambrose are some of the most recognized players while elements like Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo are set to provide experience and leadership.

4:16 P.M. EST: As for the USMNT, this is also their final game and Nigeria will prove to be a very good test. Since their 2014 World Cup opener will be against Ghana, The Super Eagles could pose to be a similar threat than The Black Stars. It will be a good game for Jurgen Klinsmann to reach conclusions ahead of their first game in Brazil.

4:14 P.M. EST: Today’s game is Nigeria’s final friendly match. It will be a good chance for manager Stephen Keshi to finalize the details looking ahead at the first game in Brazil 2014 against Iran.

4:13 P.M. EST: These are the highlights of Team USA’s 2-1 win over Turkey.

4:11 P.M. EST: USMNT last game, on the other hand, was a 2-1 win against a tough side like Turkey. Despite a shaky performance from the defense, Fabian Johnson and Clint Dempsey found the back of the net in what was the team’s second straight victory.

4:09 P.M. EST: Here’s the recap with the highlights of Nigeria’s draw against Greece. The African had the possession and created some very good chances, but they looked outplayed against an European side that was very solid on both ends of the pitch.

4:08 P.M. EST: Here’s the video of Ejide’s own goal. Plenty of experts are saying he introduced the ball into his own goal on his own will and that has lifted plenty of suspicious thoughts all over the world.

4:07 P.M. EST: Nigeria are coming off two draws: a scoreless one against Greece where they were completely dominated and a very polemic one against Scotland. The match against the European side ended 2-2 but it made headlines due to an own goal scored by Nigeria goalkeeper Austin Ejide.

4:06 P.M. EST: Nigeria, on the other hand, will have an easier group but they still need to be careful since they will play against Argentina, Iran and Bosnia – Herzegovina. It seems like they will battle the Europeans for the second place and their first game will be against Iran.

4:04 P.M. EST: The USMNT will have a very tough group in the upcoming 2014 World Cup. Jurgen Klinsmann’s side will have to play against Germany, Portugal and Ghana in Group G so it’s going to be quite a battle against The Black Stars and the squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo on their quest to get one of the two spots in the Round of 16.

4:02 P.M. EST: USA, on the other hand, reached another consecutive World Cup participation after getting past the CONCACAF group with relative ease. Fighting against teams like Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras, the USMNT ended in first place with an impressive 22-point total over 10 matches.

4:01 P.M. EST: Nigeria clinched their 2014 World Cup berth after 4-1 aggregate playoffs win over Ethiopia in the CAF Qualifiers. They have been a constant presence in the world's biggest stage and they have a talented squad capable of unsettling any team on a given day.

4:00 P.M. EST: Good night and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup friendly match United States - Nigeria! We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that features two nations that will be participating in Brazil 2014 in only a few days!