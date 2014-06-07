Chicago Fire - Seattle Sounders Live Score of MLS 2014
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

12:11 A.M.: Thank you so much for joining me today on this Live commentary of Major League Soccer action here on VAVEL USA. I am Matthew Evans, follow me on Twitter (@tenorman85).

12:07 A.M.: The next five matches for the Seattle Sounders FC look like this

Date Opponent Kickoff Competition
June 18 PSA Elite (H) 10:00 pm ET US Open Cup 4th Round
June 24 or 25 TBA TBA US Open Cup 5th Round
June 28 DC United (A) 7:00 pm ET MLS
July 5 Vancouver Whitecaps (A) 10:00 pm ET MLS
July 8 or 9 TBA TBA US Open Cup Quarterfinals

11:52 P.M.: The next five matches for the Chicago Fire looks like this

Date Opponent Kickoff Competition
June 18 Pittsburgh Riverhounds (H) 8:30 pm ET US Open Cup 4th Round
June 24 or 25 TBA TBA US Open Cup 5th Round
July 2 Toronto FC (H) 8:30 pm ET MLS
July 6 Sporting Kansas City (A) 3:00 pm ET MLS
July 8 or 9 TBA TBA US Open Cup Quarterfinals

11:35 P.M.: The Major League Soccer Youtube page has posted the highlights for this match.