Chicago Fire - Seattle Sounders Live Score of MLS 2014

12:11 A.M.: Thank you so much for joining me today on this Live commentary of Major League Soccer action here on VAVEL USA. I am Matthew Evans, follow me on Twitter (@tenorman85).

12:07 A.M.: The next five matches for the Seattle Sounders FC look like this

Date Opponent Kickoff Competition June 18 PSA Elite (H) 10:00 pm ET US Open Cup 4th Round June 24 or 25 TBA TBA US Open Cup 5th Round June 28 DC United (A) 7:00 pm ET MLS July 5 Vancouver Whitecaps (A) 10:00 pm ET MLS July 8 or 9 TBA TBA US Open Cup Quarterfinals

11:52 P.M.: The next five matches for the Chicago Fire looks like this

Date Opponent Kickoff Competition June 18 Pittsburgh Riverhounds (H) 8:30 pm ET US Open Cup 4th Round June 24 or 25 TBA TBA US Open Cup 5th Round July 2 Toronto FC (H) 8:30 pm ET MLS July 6 Sporting Kansas City (A) 3:00 pm ET MLS July 8 or 9 TBA TBA US Open Cup Quarterfinals

11:35 P.M.: The Major League Soccer Youtube page has posted the highlights for this match.

11:20 P.M.: Here are the final statistics from this match courtesy of MLSsoccer.com

Seattle Chicago Shots 8 11 On Goal 5 5 Saves 3 2 Corners 6 7 Fouls 13 19 Yellow Cards 3 2 Red Cards 1 1 Possession 51.8% 48.2%

11:16 P.M.: Finally here is the last goal of the match, another beauty from Harrison Shipp.

11:15 P.M.: The eventual match winner from Lamar Neagle to extend the lead back to 3-1.

11:14 P.M.: Here is the first goal scored by Harrison Shipp to bring the match back to a 2-1 score line.

11:10 P.M.: Here is the video clip from MLS showing the second goal by Obafemi Martins to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.

10:43 P.M.: For those who did not see the goals, here the video from MLS showing the first goal from Obafemi Martins to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

10:38 P.M.: What a match! That match really had everything that you can think of or want in a match.

90+8': There is the final whistle! Seattle 3, Chicago 2. Five goals, two red cards, numerous yellow cards, many referee confrontations and it is finally over at Toyota Park. Seattle enters the World Cup with 32 points

90+5': Chicago is having problems finding space, time is ticking away.

90+3': Stefan Frei cautioned for time-wasting

90': Yellow cards handed out to Quincy Amarikwa and Gonzalo Pineda.

90': Five minutes of stoppage time.

90': Chad Marshall seems to have taken a blow to the head. He looks like he'll be fine. Last sub for Seattle as Zach Scott comes on for Lamar Neagle.

89': More technical difficulties cannot stop us here. Stefan Frei with another huge save to keep Seattle on top.

86': Chicago is swarming the middle between 18 and 30 yards out.

84': Seattle playing with nine men behind the ball with a counter-attacking mentality.

81': GOOAALL!!! CHICAGO!!!! Harrison Shipp wth a marvelous strike to bring the Fire back into the match. Sounders 3, Fire 2

79': Seattle makes their second sub. Marco Pappa comes off and walks over to the wrong bench. He is replaced by Michael Azira.

78': GOOOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!!! LAMAR NEAGLE!!!!! Neagle is wide open at the back post, he controls the ball and slams it home. 3-1 Sounders

75: Chicago making their final substitution as Victor Pineda comes on for Grant Ward.

72': The pace is starting to pick up as fresh legs are starting to come on. Grant Ward takes a long-distance shot that goes way over the bar.

70': Chicago is making their second change as Benji Joya is being subbed off for Alex.

65': Seattle is making their first change as Chad Barrett will be replaced with Kenny Cooper.

63': Chicago makes their first change and it is Chris Ritter coming off for Juan Luis Anangono

62': Amerikwa cannot believe that he missed that chance.

60': SAVE!!!! FREI!!! Amerikwa finds the ball at his feet and no one around him, the ball goes straight to Frei. Unlucky as any other spot would have leveled the match.

59': SAVE!!! Larentowicz gets on the end of a Shipp costless kick and Frei guides it over the bar.

56': SAVE!!! Sean Johnson gets a hand on a shot from Lamar Neagle. Corner amounts to nothing as it goes straight out of play.

54': Not a lot of action going on right now as both teams have lost possession while pushing the opponent's half.

51': MISS!! Lamar Neagle puts in a cross right on Chad Barrett's forehead, he heads it directly into the ground and the ball bounces just over the bar.

49': Pineda is jogging off the field now.

48': Gonzalo Pineda down clutching his leg. Looks like he took a cleat to the lower leg. He is in considerable pain.

46': Interesting to see Chicago drop Jeff Larentowicz into centerback next to Bakary Soumare

46': Second half is underway

9:41 P.M.: No changes for either side as Chicago kicks off this second half. They will be moving right-to-left on your keyboard.

9:36 P.M.: A look at the stats for the first half:

Seattle Chicago Shots 5 3 On Goal 3 1 Saves 0 1 Corners 5 4 Fouls 5 7 Yellow Cards 1 2 Red Cards 1 1 Possession 65% 35%

9:31 P.M.: Watching some of the highlights from last week's MLS action and I must say that Will Johnson's goal in the 86th minute was a think of beauty. Not just the goal but the knowledge by Fanendo Adi to put the ball in the perfect spot was brilliant.

9:26 P.M.: Sigi Schmid at halftime, "It got a little bit out of control. It didn't think it needed to be. Consistent calls could've kept everything in shape."

45+3': Chris Penso blows the whistle and it is halftime. Seattle 2, Chicago 1.

45+2': Sounders are holding possession, both teams just trying to get to halftime.

45': Two minutes of stoppage time

42': RED CARD!!! Obafemi Martins has been sent off!!! Something happened after that goal and the Nigerian has been sent to the showers. What a match. We are now 10 v 10 for the rest of the match.

41: GOAL CHICAGO!!! The hosts respond with a beautiful effort by Harrison Shipp. Ball kisses the far post and it's 2-1 Seattle.

40': Chris Ritter is very lucky to not see red after another bookable offense.

39': So eight goals and six assists for Martins on the season. Tell me again why is he not on the Nigeria national team?

38': GOOOOOOOAL!!!!! OBAFEMI MARTINS!!!! The Nigerian converts the penalty and it is 2-0 Sounders.

37': PENALTY!!! RED CARD!!!! Jhon Kennedy Hurtado is sent off for a two-footed tackle on Obafemi Martins. Obviously he is not very happy.

35': Dangerous ball off of a throw bounces in the box and is headed out by Marshall for a Fire corner.

34': Martins now has seven goals and six assists this season. Can you say great signing?

32': Ross Fletcher notes on the Sounders broadcast that this is three consectutive goals for Martins without a backflip

31': GOAL SEATTLE!!!!!! It's Obafemi Martins!!!!! A deflected shot falls to the Nigerian and he makes no mistake in the bottom corner past Sean Johnson. 1-0 Sounders.

26': We are back after a slight technical delay. During our time away, Chicago Fire defender Hurtado was cautioned for a challenge on Obafemi Martins.

17': Seattle gets a corner played short to Pappa, his cross is just too tall for Chad Marshall who was guarded by Jhon Kennedy Hurtado

14': Osvaldo Alonso gets a warning for a clear foul on Amerikwa. He needs to be careful as he will be suspended after his yellow card.

13': Grant Ward will some great footwork along the left flank. The cross is not great enough as Chad Marshall clears.

12': Great call back from Penso as Pappa is pulled down at midfield, Sounders did not have a clear advantage and so the foul was called.

10': A corner attempt from Chicago goes behind everybody to Benji Joya, his return cross is taken by Frei.

8': Another scuffle between these two clubs. It looked to start out with Ritter and Martins. A caution for both as Chris Penso says enough is enough.

6': MISS!!! Obafemi Martins gets by Johnson but the angle is just too tight. What a feed by Marco Pappa.

5': Marco Pappa gets the first chance for Seattle, it is deflected by right to Sean Johnson.

4': Some minor technical difficulties on MLS Live. Hopefully that does not keep up.

3': A tough challenge by Chris Ritter on Obafemi Martins. Lucky to not see yellow very early here for Ritter.

2': Shot from Larentowicz is right into the wall, his follow up goes well wide. Goal kick.

1': Early costless kick to Chicago in a dangerous area as Evans pulls down Quincy Amarikwa.

1': And here we go!! Seattle will get us underway in the Rave Green shirts and shorts. They will be attacking from right-to-left on your keyboard.

8:31 P.M.: A good number of traveling supporters over there at Toyota Park. It was fun to follow a few friends who live-tweeted their road trip from Seattle to Chicago on Thursday night. I also know of a Sounders supporter who flew in from Cambridge, England to take in the match as he celebrates the return of Cambridge United to the Football League. Cheers to everybody at the match!

8:30 P.M.: We are now just moments away from kickoff in Chicago. Thank you very much for joining us here at VAVEL USA for this Major League Soccer match!

8:22 P.M.: Before we start tonight, I'd just like to thank everybody who is checking out this commentary now and who will see it in the future. Thank you for all of your kind words and support! Now let's get ready for some soccer shall we?

8:14 P.M.: An interesting stat thrown on Twitter by Sounders FC beat writer Joshua Mayers. Marco Pappa is Chicago's leading goal-scorer all-time against Seattle. Tonight he wears Rave Green.

8:13 P.M.: The Chicago Fire could pull themselves into a tie for the fifth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot tonight with other helpful results but they would not win any of the tie-breakers due to their eight draws so far.

8:00 P.M.: Just under a half hour to kick off at Toyota Park tonight. The kickoff temperature looks to be very nice at 67 degrees, only to cool off as the match progresses. There are a chance of thunderstorms later in the evening but it is not expected to have an impact on this match.

7:54 P.M.: The United States has defeated Nigeria 2-1. Now it is time to turn our attentions to this match tonight.

7:40 P.M.: And now we have the starting lineup for the visiting Seattle Sounders FC: (4-4-2) GK Stefan Frei, RB Brad Evans, CB Chad Marshall, CB Jalil Anibaba, LB Leo Gonzalez, RM Lamar Neagle, CM Osvaldo Alonso, CM Gonzalo Pineda, LM Marco Pappa, FWD Chad Barrett, FWD Obafemi Martins

7:31 P.M.: Starting lineups are out for both sides. First for the home side Chicago Fire: (4-4-2) GK Sean Johnson, RB Lovel Palmer, CB Jhon Kennedy Hurtado, CB Bakary Soumare, LB Gonzalo Segares, RM Grant Ward, CM Jeff Larentowicz, CM Chris Ritter, LM Benji Joya, FWD Harrison Shipp, FWD Quincy Amarikwa

7:29 P.M.: Jozy Alitdore has scored his second goal of the match for the United States. It is now 2-0 over Nigeria.

7:21 P.M.: It looks like England finished 0-0 with Honduras in the final World Cup friendly for the Three Lions despite playing a majority of the second half up a man. I am interested to hear what the fans and pundits across have to say about that.

7:13 P.M.: There are two other matches going on right now in MLS, Both matches are tied at zero with DC United hosting Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union hosting Vancouver Whitecaps.

7:10 P.M.: Looking around the league right now we have one match that is already finished as Toronto FC defeated San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on a Jermain Defoe penalty in the 27th minute. The win temporarily moved the Reds into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points from 11 matches played.

7:07 P.M.: We should be seeing lineups coming out shortly for both clubs. I expect Chicago to play a similar lineup to the one that faced the Los Angeles Galaxy last Sunday. The same goes for Seattle, I don't expect many changes from the side that defeated Real Salt Lake last weekend.

6:46 P.M.: Finally here are the highlights from last year's meeting Seattle Sounders - Chicago Fire on September 7th at CenturyLink Field, another 2-1 victory for the Sounders.

6:45 P.M.: These highlights are from the 2012 meeting on April 28th. A match which Seattle won 2-1.

6:43 P.M.: Here are highlights from the past three matches between Seattle and Chicago. This first match was the 2011 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on October 4, 2011 which was won 2-0 by the Sounders.

6:41 P.M.: Another thing to keep in mind tonight will be that Mike Magee and Osvaldo Alonso are both one yellow card away from suspension due to yellow-card accumulation.

6:40 P.M.: A very interesting stat that I found while doing research for this match; in the first thirty minutes of matches this season Chicago has scored 10 goals and Seattle has allowed 10 goals. On the opposite end, in the last thirty minutes of matches this season Seattle has scored 15 goals and Chicago has allowed 10 goals.

6:39 P.M.: This will be the ninth meeting in MLS play between these two clubs. Seattle has won five of those previous matches while Chicago has not won any of them.

6:38 P.M.: The absence report for Seattle coming into this week is almost a Starting XI in its own right. The Sounders will be without Clint Dempsey and DeAndre Yedlin who are away on international duty with the USMNT. The rest of these players are out with different injuries; those players are DEF Damion Lowe, DEF Djimi Traore, DEF Dylan Remick, MID Andy Rose, FWD Tristan Bowen and FWD Kevin Parsemain.

6:37 P.M.: Seattle is coming off of their best display of the season in a 4-0 victory over second-placed Real Salt Lake last weekend in Seattle. The match featured the first goal as a Sounder by Marco Pappa, you can see highlights of that match here:

6:36 P.M.: Seattle has been on an absolute tear since the beginning of April. They have played in 10 matches since April 1 with a record of seven wins, two draws and a loss. They have scored 24 goals in that time-frame as well.

6:35 P.M.: This will be the seventh match away from CenturyLink Field for Seattle this year and they have a pretty good record on the road. In the six previous matches, they have three wins, two draws and a loss with a goal differential of minus-1. That includes a 5-0 beatdown from the New England Revolution just under a month ago.

6:34 P.M.: The Seattle Sounders FC, on the other hand, come into this match on top of the Western Conference and Major League Soccer with 29 points from 14 matches.

6:33 P.M.: This match will be Chicago's third match in six days. Midfielder Patrick Nyarko has been ruled out of the match with a knee sprain. Forward Mike Magee and Midfielder Logan Pause are both officially listed as questionable on the MLS Injury Report.

6:32 P.M.: Frank Yallop decided to rest many of his key starters in Chicago's match mid-week away to Colorado Rapids. The match ended in a 0-0 draw between the clubs which ironic was Chicago's first clean sheet of the season. You can see highlights of that match here:

6:31 P.M.: Our match today features two clubs who are at polar opposites in their respective conferences. The home team Chicago Fire sit in 9th place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points from 13 matches. Chicago has played well recently earning eight points from their last five games.

6:30 P.M.: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of Major League Soccer as the Chicago Fire host the Seattle Sounders FC in the last match for both clubs before they break for the FIFA World Cup. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide to this match with commentary, stats, highlights and much more. I will even be taking user's questions and comments either in the comment section or on my Twitter (@tenorman85)