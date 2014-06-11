World Cup 2014: Brazil - Croatia Preview

Thursday June 12th, 2014:

Brazil - Croatia

Time: 4pm (E.T)

Venue: Arena Corinthians, Sao Paolo.

Probable XI (Brazil): Cesar ; Alves, Silva, Luiz, Marcelo; Gustavo, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

Probable XI (Croatia): Pletikosa; Srna, Lovren, Corluka, Pranjic; Vukojevic, Modric; Perisic, Rakitic, Kovacic; Olic.

Out: Mandzukic (suspended).

A tantalising opening fixture, hosts Brazil will face a talented Croatian side looking to upset the hosts and ruin what is expected to be a celebration of Brazilian football , and a welcome distraction away from the off-field troubles haunting the tournament.

The Selecao will be the attacking side looking to score early to settle nerves and the crowd. Croatia are perfectly set up to counter with the pace and ingenuity of Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic but without striker Mario Mandzukic who is serving a suspension carried over from qualifying, the Europeans may struggle to finish off their chances.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Croatia