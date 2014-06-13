Mexico - Cameroon: Time To Erase Ghosts Of The Past For 'El Tri'
Photo: Agencies

Leaving behind all the ghosts of the past 4 years before the World Cup, the time has come for Miguel Herrera’s squad. It’s time to transcend, even though many Mexicans don’t think it is possible.

Mexico and Cameroon will face off in the second match in Group A; a match that could prove to have a huge bearing on the final standings in the group.

Cameroon made their seventh World Cup appearance after winning Group 1 in the CAF qualifiers and beating Tunisia 4-1 in the playoff match. In their last 6 World Cup appearences, the Africans have just advanced once to the knockout stage, in Italy 1990 when they reached quarterfinals and lost to England.