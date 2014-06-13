Mexico - Cameroon: Time To Erase Ghosts Of The Past For 'El Tri'

Leaving behind all the ghosts of the past 4 years before the World Cup, the time has come for Miguel Herrera’s squad. It’s time to transcend, even though many Mexicans don’t think it is possible.

Mexico and Cameroon will face off in the second match in Group A; a match that could prove to have a huge bearing on the final standings in the group.

Cameroon made their seventh World Cup appearance after winning Group 1 in the CAF qualifiers and beating Tunisia 4-1 in the playoff match. In their last 6 World Cup appearences, the Africans have just advanced once to the knockout stage, in Italy 1990 when they reached quarterfinals and lost to England.

On the other hand, Mexico make their 15th appearence and the 5th in a row since USA 1994. This number gives the Mexican National Team a historic record, the team with most appearences without being a World Champion.

Herrera, who gave Mexico the vital win over New Zealand in the playoff match to take his side to the World Cup, will lead the attack. Mexico can also call on the one and only Oribe Peralta who is set to complete the attack.

Key Players

Héctor Herrera: Despite not being a starter at Porto, Herrera came abroad to show his best level of play specifically in the last friendly against Portugal when he showed versality, but as well confidence in recovering balls to start counter attacks.

Stephane M'Bia: The Sevilla midfielder played a pivotal role in his side's UEFA Europa League triumph. When he pairs with Alex Song in the midfield they can create a very penetrating attack, something Mexican defenders might take a close look at, especially because of the strength of M'Bia and stopped ball plays, in which Mexico has had deficiencies in all their history.

Possible Starting XI's:

Mexico:

Cameroon: