Mexico - Cameroon Live Score of 2014 World Cup

90': Hector Herrera clutching his head after Stephane Mbia shoves him. But Herrera is okay. Carlos Salcido will be brought in instead of Javier Aquino.

88': Paul Aguilar down in a heap, but gets up. Javier Aquino takes off his training vest, as he looks like he will come into the match's final stages.

87': Cameroon work a one-two to release Samuel Eto'o into the 18, but Francisco 'Maza' Rodriguez makes the emergency clearance. Still more pressure from the Indomitable Lions.

86': Juan Jose 'Gallito' Vazquez cannot quite connect with Chicharito Hernandez.

85': Chopou-Moting recevies a cross from Samuel Eto'o, but his shot is blocked by a Mexico defender.

82': Chicharito makes a run into the box, but the cross is timed too late, and the Cameroon defender nearby clears it for a corner, which is taken short.

80': Corner kick for Cameroon, which does not find Maxim Chopou-Moting

79': Cameroon make a change. Alex Song comes OUT and Pierre Webo comes in to replace him.

78': Costless kick delivery is cleared, but the second shot is lifted over the ball.

77': Dany Nounkeu receives a YELLOW CARD for a hard challenge on Marco Fabian outside the 18.

76': Giovani dos Santos tracks back on defense to stop a Cameroon attack. This is news.

75': Mexico manages to break some intense Cameroon pressure up the pitch with some good triangle passing.

73': Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez getting ready to come in for Mexico. He will be coming in for Marco Fabian.

69': Mexico make their first change as Marco Fabian comes in for Andres Guardado.

67': Long diagonal ball does not connect for Cameroon. Goal kick to Mexico.

66': Samuel Eto'o is down on the edge of the Mexico 18 holding his left ankle. Perhaps Rafa Marquez stepped on him, but it was not called, and Eto'o gets up. Huge scare averted.

63': Andres Guardado wants in on the party as well as he releases Hector Moreno from the back. But a Cameroon defender gets to the 18 just in time to stop the opportunity.

60': Mexico's counter does not have enough steam or quick passing to beat the Cameroon defense.

59': Benoit Assou-Ekotto's costless kick dips, but deflects off a Mexico player for a corner.

57': YELLOW CARD for Hector Moreno on a rash challenge on Stephane Mbia who clearly beat him.

56': Great long pass out wide to Rafael Marquez, but the first-time shot is collected by Itandje.

55': Alex Song down in a heap and noticeably limping. High, late challenge by Oribe Peralta.

50': Giovani dos Santos goes down on a hard challenge and is seen clutching his knee. But he shakes off the stinger and continues on.

48': ALMOST A GOLAZO as Giovani dos Santos's chilena misses the target.

46': Cameroon make their first change. Dany Nounkeu comes in for Cedric Djeugoue. And we're underway.

This is not a good site for El Tri.

45+2': Final whistle blows to end the first half. 0-0 at a very rainy Estadio das Dumas.

45+2': Two minutes of added time.

45+1': Corner kick for Mexico, but Oribe Peralta is offside. This is a theme.

44': Aurelien Chedjou forces a corner kick to Mexico after a clean challenge on Giovani dos Santos.

42': Potential big loss for Mexico as Hector Moreno is seen clutching his hamstring.

41': Oribe Peralta is released into the Cameroon six, but he is called for being offside.

40': Stephane Mbia inadvertently elbows Andres Guardado. Situation looked like it was inadvertent. Still pouring in the Arena de Dumas.

35': Costless kick goes into the wall. Mexico regains possession. Hector Moreno bothered by a whistle from the stands.

34': Herrera played into a crowd of Cameroon defenders who recover the ball and start the buildup the other way. But now, Stephane Mbia forces Andres Guardado to foul. Costless kick for Cameroon.

33': This match is still scoreless. Mexico with most of the possession so far, but Cameroon with the ball now.

31' - ANOTHER OFFSIDES FOR MEXICO!!! Dos Santos put the ball in the back of the net for a 2nd time, but was called offsides again. Still scoreless!!

30' - Mexico with another great chance!! Rafa Marquez got in front his fellow countryman Hector Moreno and took away a sure shot on goal and possibly a goal for Mexico.

25' - A scramble in the box for Cameroon on the corner kick. Moreno may have gotten away with penalty on the set piece for holding his man.

23' - WHAT A CHANCE FOR CAMEROON!! Benoit Assou-Ekotto made a couple of excellent dribbles to get into the box, centered the pass to Eto'o and Eto'o the outside of the post. Still scoreless in Natal.

21' - This game has seen Cameroon's defence under constant pressure. It feels like Mexico is more likely to get a goal and probably deserve one already from the Dos Santos offside call.

19' - Moreno clears the ball to prevent Eto'o from a great scoring chance. Lions corner kick goes off of Alex Song's head, but is well wide for a Mexico goal kick.

17' - Eto'o is caught offsides (clearly) and Cameroon's goal will not count. Still scoreless after 16 minutes.

14' - Herrera puts in a beautiful ball to Dos Santos who puts it in the back of the net, BUT Dos Santos is called offsides. Looked like it was the wrong call based on the replay. Still scoreless.

11' - Herrera gets the ball outside the box, but shoots the ball well over the bar.

8' - Aguilar's cross is cleared out by the Cameroon defence and the following shot is hit right at Itandje.

7' - It is clear early on that Mexico wants to attack down the flanks of Cameroon's defence and get the ball back to the middle.

5' - A couple of poor crosses from Dos Santos and Aguilar and Mexico's attack fizzles out.

2' - We are underway from Natal!! Mexico will start with possession.

11:57 AM EST - Cameroon will be going with a 4-3-2-1 system. Charles Itandje will be in goal for Cameroon. Ahead of him will be Cedric Djeugoue, Nicolas N'Koulou, Aurelien Chedjou, Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Alex Song, Stephane Mbia, Eyong Enoh, Benjamin Moukandjo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Samuel Eto'o.

11:55 AM EST - Both team are coming out on to the field for Cameroon's and Mexico's National Anthems!

11:52 AM EST - It has been raining 4 hours straight in Natal. That should make the passing and defence in this game quite interesting.

9:18 A.M. EST: Of note, when Cameroon made it to the quarter finals in 1990, Mexico was banned from the tournament due to fielding over-age players for a youth tournament. (Mexico's expulsion also gave the USA their first World Cup appearance since 1950.)

9:16 A.M. EST: Given the flair, fluidity, and organization both Brazil and Croatia showed in Thursday's game (one which gave the hosts a 3-1 win), Mexico vs Cameroon go into this match knowing that they will need a win if they are to have any hope of advancing out of Group A.

9:14 A.M. EST: Both El Tri and the Indomitable Lions come into the World Cup off of tumultous situations that threatened to tear each team apart. For El Tri, the chaos was one year ago as it seemed like 'Chepo' de la Torre's system was figured out and the team was among the bottom two for much of the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. After two other managers, Televisa, the TV station that operates Club America got enough votes to instill then America manager Miguel Herrera into the manager position. While 'El Piojo' has not lured Carlos Vela, Mexico's best player, back into the national team fold.

He managed to rescue El Tri's World Cup campaign, and has done so in a way that is honorable to the players and fans, and open to the media. Cameroon's struggles came later, when it looked like players would refuse to board their flight to Brazil over bonuses that were not suitable enough to the players' liking. (The Indomitable Lions have a repotation for having lots of internal discord despite their quality. And that internal discord caught up with talismanic striker Samuel Eto'o, who served a lengthy ban from the national team relatively recently.)

9:10 A.M. EST: Mexico will likely need to play with most of the ball--as they rely on the passing rhythm, as opposed to speed and individual skill (though Mexico has it in spades), to establish their attack and score goals. The 5-3-2 system 'El Piojo' brought with him to El Tri will be the one he uses, and one that will require El Tri to win the ball. That places a lot of pressure on Mexico's starting midfield (and the rest of the lineup as was divulged on Thursday and presented at the bottom of this piece) to press the Cameroonian midfielders, defenders, attackers in the middle of the pitch on up and in the wide areas, where Piojo's likely wingbacks in Miguel Layun and Paul Aguilar.

9:08 A.M. EST: Cameroon will also have to find a way to press Mexico's holding midfield, and attack Mexico's defensive line. But the skill, speed, and technical ability of Alex Song, Enoh Eyong, Eto'o, as well as Joel Matip, Stephane Mbia, Maxim Chopou-Moting and Nicolas N'Koulou might be enough to do the job. In its friendly matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal (and a significant fraction of its match against Ecuador until Luis Montes' goal and the challenge that knocked Montes and Ecuador destroyer Segundo Castillo out of the World Cup), Mexico showed that it struggled defensively against sides that were as fast, skilled, technically capable as them.

9:06 A.M. EST: If Mexico is afforded possession, the inventiveness on the attack cannot be simply be on Giovani dos Santos, or else there will be few serious chances on goal. Oribe Peralta, who was invisible in Mexico's last two friendlies, will need to be more involved in the buildup play, as well as in a holdup or target role. He will need to demonstrate to Cameroon that he, and other 'El Tri' attackers, have good reason to be accounted for so their opponents' defense does not all collapse onto Giovani dos Santos.

9:05 A.M. EST: While the Cameroon lineup will not be known until matchday, they will face the following lineup from El Tri with a motivated, athletic Guillermo Ochoa getting the nod as starting goalkeeper.

9:03 A.M. EST: Mexico will line up in what has become their typical 5-3-2 as follows: Guillermo Ochoa; Paul Aguilar, Francisco Rodriguez, Rafa Marquez (captain), Hector Moreno, Miguel Layun; Juan Jose 'Galito' Vasquez, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado; Giovani dos Santos, Oribe Peralta.

Live Mexico - Cameroon

9:01 A.M. EST: The match will take place at 12:00 PM ET and can be seen on ESPN2, WatchESPN (mobile), and Univision in the United States.

9:00 A.M. EST: Welcome to VAVEL USA's Live Inline commentary of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Group Stage match between Mexico and Cameroon.