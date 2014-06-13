Mexico - Cameroon Live Score of 2014 World Cup
Guillermo Ochoa has earned the start for Mexico against Cameroon. What will he and the rest of El Tri need to do in order to beat a very dangerous and talented Cameroon? (Photo credit: Imago7)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Twitter follow suggestion: Follow @SanCadilla and @MisterChiping

HIGHLIGHTS from the match!