Mexico Wins And Gives Hope To Fans

The second match of Group A started with a torrential rain over Natal, and the Mexican National Team defeated Cameroon by a small difference, despite the many goal opportunities created by the Mexican offensive system, and the refereeing errors. Against all these factors, Oribe Peralta gave 3 points to 'El Tri'.

In a downpour at Brazil, both teams went on to the field to begin their World Cup matches, already knowing the other result of the group. The match started with a Mexican team looking for space and to drill an African defensive system. Just 11 minutes had passed when Héctor Herrera centered a ball from the right wing and Giovanni Dos Santos ripped one to beat the goalkeeper, but, Humberto Clavijo, the assistant referee, improperly annulled Dos Santo's goal because of a non-exiting offside, making all the Mexican fans present at Stadium Das Dunas to stay restless until the next goal came.

Six minutes later, Cameroon tried to come back to the match, after a great play by Assou Ekotto on the left wing after Samuel Eto'o shot on first instance, but his kick on goal hit on the right post of Guillermo Ochoa's goal, who had montrous work on the Mexican net. Mexico took back possession and control of the game, and on the 29th minute, via a corner kick accomplished by Miguel Layún, Eric Choupo Moting grazed the ball and after the contact, Giovanni Dos Santos headed the ball right to the goal, but once again, Clavijo annulled the goal, again, due to a non-existant offside that made all the Mexicans at Das Dunas furious in the stands.

After the annulled goal, Mexico still created more goal opportunities before the first half ended, one by Oribe Peralta and the another one on a header Rafael Márquez alone, even though he wasn't in a comfortable position and his teammate, Héctor Moreno behind him, was in a better position. The chances for a goal in the first half were flushed away from the Mexicans.

In the second half, Cameroon matched up the game, but not enough to threaten the Mexican defensive system, but, on the 60th minute, the story would change for everyone, when on a counterattack, a great play by Herrera and Peralta occurred to penetrate the Cameroonian defense, as Peralta gave the ball to Giovanni, who controlled the ball and shot, but Charles Itandjé stopped the ball. Oribe, who followed the play correctly, retaliated with a left shot to give Mexico the lead and make Das Dunas explode.

After the goal, Cameroon tried to tie the match with little sparks, but couldn't create major problems on Ochoa's goal net. Now, Cameroon will play against Croatia at Manaus next Tuesday at 18:00 local time, and Mexico have the honors to the host at Fortaleza at 16:00 local time.

Conclusions for the Mexican coach Miguel Herrera are wonderful because of the tactical display showed at Natal, and because the streak of not losing the inaugural match of a World Cup since USA 1994 is still intact.

Statistics