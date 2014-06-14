Is This The End of an Era for Spain?

UEFA Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, UEFA Euro 2012, and much of the 2014 UEFA World Cup qualifying, the mighty La Roja seemed impenetrable. Their quick passing, organization, and synchronicity in movement were mesmerizing to look. It was like looking the world's best orchestra play The Barber of Seville in perfect sync with some famed opera singer--and on time, and in tune, to the wishes of the conductor and the mood of the play.

In victory, they convinced many that 'tiki-taka,' and using organization and quick passing to break down defenses was the way forward. FC Barcelona, major players in the UEFA Champions League from 2008 to 2013 (and winners of three trophies in that period), were just that. Many other clubs, including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and others up and down the Spanish pyramid had played very similarly.

But even as early as 2009, cracks started to show in the Spanish armor. In the 2009 Confederations Cup, the USA under manager Bob Bradley sat back and absorbed much of the Spanish pressure (and passing), which threatened Tim Howard's goal some, but not as much as Italy or Brazil (in the final the next round) had done. Once playmaker Benny Feilhaber came on for one of the defensive mids, and left a much more raw (at the time) Michael Bradley as the lone holding mid, the USA could pressure Spain up high and in wide areas, and threaten Spain. Their 2-0 defeat of La Roja was built on those counterattacks, the vision of the Brazil-born Feilhaber and the pace and trickery of a forward corps that not only included the trickster Clint Dempsey but also a burgeoning Jozy Altidore, both of whom would continue to be major players for the Stars-and-Stripes.

Spain needed the ability to play long wall-passes and balls over the top, and longer throughballs that would break offsides traps back then. In the 2010 World Cup, they were fortunate that their rivals today, the Netherlands, beat back the gifted Brazil (without Neymar) in the quarterfinals. They needed forwards and wingers who had an array of 1v1 moves to force defenders to think about getting beat (rather than work toward good team goals). They needed strikers that could hold up play as target guys, shoot from anywhere, and force defenders to be accountable for more than just their off-the-ball runs inside the 18.

With clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich starting to have more success on the international level with a counterattacking approach, La Roja started to worry that they were too dependent on the hyper-structured and hyper-possession-oriented 4-6-0 (or 4-3-3) Vincente del Bosque implemented to roaring success. Spain started to experiment with having a striker up top at the 2012 Euros, but their man of choice, Fernando Torres, seemed out of place on a side that was overly dependent on passing fluidity and movement for all their attacks. And so, the lone striker experiment was scrapped and Spain continued on to win the 2012 UEFA European Championship, booking their place in the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Sensing "Saint Iker" could not be counted on to make a huge stop, Mourinho played Diego Lopez over the Spain No. 1. It was a move that won trophies for "The Special One," but alienated Madrid fans because of Casillas's heroics with Spain. As history would go, Mourinho saw weaknesses in Iker's game--weaknesses that would prove to be fatal. (And after the 5-1 match, many will ask why Spain did not give Victor Valdes--even more of a slave to 'Tiki-taka' than Casillas, Lopez, or Pepe Reina a call.

Spain managed to improve on their performance in the 2009 Confederations Cup by making it to the final. But in that final, they came up against a Brazil team that was not only athletic and quick, but loved to counter attack. Worse for Spain, they loved to press, and were technically capable enough on the ball and in their own structure that they could threaten Spain's organization and actually force La Roja to defend.

Spain could not counter the Brazil pressure as Fred's brace, as well as a Neymar goal led the Selecao to a 3-0 win to keep the Confederations Cup in Brazil.

It was resounding. The world found out that Iker Casillas was not exactly Brad Guzan (or Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Buffon or Thibault Courtois) when forced to make a few stops and bail out a Spanish defense not accustomed to tracking back and recovery runs internationally.

Fast forward to Spain's home match against Finland in the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Scandinavians sat back in what appeared to be a 5-4-1 (or with more in the back), hoping the numbers in the midfield and defense would frustrate La Roja when breaking them down. In fact, Spain did not have the individual creativity needed to break Finland down, and it was Finland who defeated La Roja on the counter, and when Spain could not find that short throughball (to start the one-twos that often defined their goals) by the score of 2-1.

All of those matches were lessons Louis van Gaal took in with his group of Oranje players--some familiar and very well known like Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, and Nigel de Jong, others like Daley Blind and Stefan de Vrij were not so famous outside of their home nation. It was the work of Blind, de Vrij, as well as Daryl Janmaat and Ron Vlaar that frustrated Spain, in combination with the sheer skill and instinct of Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie that exposed Spain's discomfort without the ball.

While key players like David Villa, Xavi, and Iker Casillas are thinking about moves abroad (the fomer two, likely to the United States) as they are aging, Spain were also guilty in not trying to test itself to see how it would respond to being pressed--to being unable to have most of the position. Once Spain cracked on the Blind long wall-pass, they gave up--knowing that the Dutch were quicker, faster, and better at pressing the Spaniards in possession. Other players, including Cesc Fabregas, Arvalo Arbeloa, Isco, Diego Costa (who does not look comfortable in a Spain shirt in his native country), Koke, and Juanfran still have long careers with La Roja. But for the greats, including Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres, David Silva, David Villa, and Carles Puyol, and "slaves to the tiki-taka" Sergio Busquets and Pedro Rodriguez.

Spain were punished by not being willing to be physical and to play fast (as well as a lack of height) in addition to the lack of creative know-how in 1v1 situations. For a while, their machine football managed to win trophies in an almost machine-like fasion. But soon, the normalcy of football to reward individual creativity and genius--over the totalitarian-like hyper-structured Spanish style has triumped.

There are still two more matches in Group Stage play for La Roja to atone themselves. While the Soccerroos should not pose too much threat to Spain's skill and organization, the pace, ability to pressure, and skill of the Chileans could be the final nail in the common for totalitarian-like machine soccer (a style most dictators would have enjoyed for their machine like precision and their ruthlessness). And like most machines, it is not flexible enough to adjust from their expected norm when their "Achilles' heel" is figured out.

In the end, Spain must learn to be more appreciative of 1v1 skill and individual efforts, and play faster, more varied, and be more willing to let itself be tested, and yes--defend. If the history up until 2014 is any indicator of Spain's future, failure to recognize these failures may truly signal the end of an era for Spain. That 5-1 scoreline from today might very well be the harbinger of a meteoric fall for La Roja. But it might also be the coming of years of not seriously looking at weaknesses in the Spanish way. If Spain cannot adjust, the 2014 World Cup might not be the only trophy lost.