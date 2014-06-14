World Cup 2014 Match Preview: England vs. Italy

Saturday June 14, 2014:

England vs. Italy

Time: 6 pm Eastern / 3 pm Pacific

Television: ESPN

Venue: Arena Amazonia, Manaus

Probable Starting XI (England): Joe Hart, Glen Johnson, Gary Cahill, Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Wayne Rooney, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge

Probable Starting XI (Italy): Salvatore Sirigu, Matteo Darmian, Andrea Barzagli, Gabriel Paletta, Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele De Rossi, Antonio Candrrea, Marco Verratti, Andrea Pirlo, Claudio Marchisio, Mario Balotelli

The big storyline coming into this match will be how both teams can deal with the injuries in their respective starting elevens. The losses are not too bad for England as they will likely be without both starting wingers Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Welbeck. They will be replaced with Adam Lallana and Raheem Sterling, and we are very excited to see Sterling get a chance to play on the World stage because he has massive amounts of pace which could give Italy fits considering they are missing two key defensive pieces.

Italy has it worse on the injury front as they will be without young left-back Mattia De Sciglio and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. The absense of De Sciglio was known as he had suffered a calf injury earlier in the week but the loss of Buffon didn't occur until Friday.

Buffon left Italy training after twisting his ankle on Friday. Originally Cesare Prandelli made it sound like Buffon would be just fine but the goalkeeper confirmed that he would miss the match late last night. The injury will give the start to Paris Saint-Germain keeper Salvatore Sirigu who will be earning only his ninth international cap. It is likely that Chiellini will be shifted out to left back in an attempt to contain the speedy Sterling on the wing.

Prediction: England 3, Italy 1

Wayne Rooney will get the World Cup monkey off of his back with a goal and an assist in this massive England victory to start their 2014 World Cup run.