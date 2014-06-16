Messi Lifts Argentina to Victory Over Bosnia

If there was any doubt about the greatness of Lionel Messi, that was crushed on Sunday evening in Rio de Janeiro as Messi produced a moment of brilliance after struggling for the majority of the match to lift Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was a proud moment for Bosnia and Herzegovina before the match as they walked out on to the field for their first match in a major competition. You could see the jubilation on the faces of the players as their national anthem was played in one of the most sacred soccer venues on the planet. That jubilation though was quickly erased with one simple mistake.

Argentina earned an early costless kick on the left flank in the third minute. Lionel Messi strolled over to whip a cross into the box. His ball eluded Sergio Aguero in the box but found the foot of Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac. Kolasinac did not have a chance to get his body out of the way and the ball deflected off his foot past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to give the Argentines a 1-0 lead. It was a surprising goal considering that Argentina started the match with a very defensive formation, a 5-3-2.

The South Americans would hold possession for a majority of the next ten minutes; it was obvious that Bosnia was still reeling from allowing the early goal. Bosnia would get a few looks, the best was a corner kick in the seventh minute but the delivery was too close to goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

It took until about the 16th minute for Bosnia to finally calm down from the own goal. They started seeing sustained possession but were having a difficult time finding any space among the 5-man Argentina back line. The pressure would result in a costless kick for the Europeans after Marcos Rojo's late challenge on Mensur Mujdza. The costless kick was lofted into the box where it pinballed around before finding an Argentine defender who looked to spring a counter-attack. Bosnia thwarted that attack and nearly caught Argentina pressing forward but the cross to Edin Dzeko from Zvjezdan Misimovic was too far over Dzeko's head.

Both teams saw great chances go to waste in the 32nd and 33rd minutes respectively. It started with a well hit ball from distance off the boot of Javier Mascherano that forced Asmir Begovic to make a save. On the other end, it was Dzeko with the chance from the top of the box after finding some rare space. His shot though was too high.

The 41st minute saw the best chance of the game to that point from Bosnia as Senad Lulic connected solidly with a header off a corner kick that forced Sergio Romero down to his left quickly to maintain the Argentina lead.

It was very clear at halftime that both teams would need to throw more into the attack. The chances were few and far between but surprisingly it was Bosnia who looked the better going into the break.

Argentina would be the first to make changes with two offensive minded subs at halftime with Gonzalo Higuain and Fernando Gago coming on to replace Maxi Rodriguez and Hugo Campagnaro. Bosnia would be the beneficiary of the newly opened space as they would get the first few looks in the second half.

Finally after 64 minutes of turnovers, bad passes and just overall uninspired play; it was Lionel Messi who came to the rescue. He gathered a ball on the right wing and turned towards center making one of his famous Messi runs through the defense. Two defenders collided opening up a bit of space at the top of the box, Messi fired an arching shot that kissed the far post and settled into the near side netting to double the lead.

Bosnia would finally breakthrough twenty minutes later when substitute Vedad Ibisevic nutmegged Sergio Romero to pull Bosnia within one. That would be as close as the Europeans would get. Their last few attacking chances were wasted with poor giveaways and bad crosses.

Argentina and Bosnia both return to action on Saturday, June 21, Argentina will face Iran in Belo Horizonte while Bosnia will face Nigeria in Cuiaba.