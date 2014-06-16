Brazil-Mexico: The Aim For The First Place

In the second match of both teams, the Castelao will host one of the most important matches of the group stage. Brazil will recieve Mexico in a match marked as a revenge match due to the victory of Mexico in the Olympics two years ago in London, where the national idol of Brazil, Neymar, couldn't lead Brazil to the Gold Medal.

The host, Brazil, won in the opening match against Croatia, a match in which the referee was in the eye of the hurricane due to a fake penalty marked on Fred that gave the momentary win of 2-1 that later was increased on 3-1 as the final result.

In the other, Mexico comes into this match after winning 1-0 over Cameroon in a match that also had many refereeing errors against "El Tri" as two legitimate goals were taken off Giovanni Dos Santos in incorrectly-marked offside positions. However, Mexico showed a very dynamic football and the coach, Miguel Herrera said in his press conference that he saw confidence in his team and that his players showed a very good level of strength.

These two teams, Brazil and Mexico, have faced each other 3 times already in World Cup matches, and all 3 games were lost by the Mexican team. In Brazil 1950, the hosts won 4-0, in Switzerland 1954 Brazil won 5-0 and in Chile 1962, once again, Brazil won 2-0 with goals of Mario Zagallo and Pelé. Despite these facts, Mexico has won high-importance matches as well, like the Olympics Final in London 2012 as well as Confederations Cup in 1999, and the older antecedent, the Gold Cup final which Mexico won in 1996. "El Tri" simply needs to break the World Cup curse.

Key Men:

Neymar Jr: The Brazilian star made his presence known in the first match, scoring the two goals that led his team to the victory against Croatia last Thursday. His quickness and control of the ball makes him the most offensive and dangerous man of the team.

Oribe Peralta: His goal led Mexico to their 13th victory in World Cups, and, as in the qualifyers, Peralta seems to be the most committed man of the team. His smell for goal opportunities and lethality makes him a very powerful striker.

Possible Starting XI's:

Brazil:

Mexico: