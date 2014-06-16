Major League Soccer Considering El Paso For Expansion

MountainStar Spors in El Paso, Texas has announced that Major League Soccer is interested in giving El Paso an expansion team.

The President of MountainStar Sports, Alan Ledford said: "The ownership group has had several very good meetings with MLS, including meeting on two occasions with Don Garber, the League's Commisioner. This is the first step in a very long process, and we will continue to pursue all avenues to urge MLS to consider the El Paso region as a viable expansion market."

The Mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser is in support of MountainStar Sports pushing for an MLS expansion in El Paso. "I have had several meetings with members of the ownership group, and I have made it clear that they have my full support."

The league was extremely pleased by the high turnouts and sponsors for the local MiLB team, the El Paso Chihuahuas. The plan is to replicate that success in the MLS, which is continuing to discover new markets to utilize.

MLS Commisioner Don Garber has made it a goal that the MLS will have 24 teams by 2020.