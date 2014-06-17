Real Salt Lake's Struggles Continue: Fall To Atlanta Silverbacks In US Open Cup

Ever since Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando have left to Brazil for the World Cup, Real Salt Lake hasn't been the same. They lost to Seattle, they tied the Columbus Crew, they lost to the Timbers, and finally, they lost to the Atlanta Silverbacks in the US Open Cup. What can they do to get back on track?

After the loss to Atlanta, Head Coach Jeff Cassar said, "I got outcoached. We got outplayed." That has seemed to happen quite a bit lately. Is it a confidence problem? No one knows.

RSL needs to step up their game if they are to reach the playoffs for the 7th straight year. It is about half way through the year, and they are tied for second in the league in points, but that isn't something to rest on. They need to stay in shape and start winning again, once the World Cup break is over, so they can stay at the top of the standings, and possibly win the Supporters Shield.