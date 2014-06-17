World Cup Live Mexico - Brazil: Time, Goals, Highlights and Result

Team W D L Points Goal Diff. 1 Brazil 1 1 0 4 +2 2 Mexico 1 1 0 4 +1 3 Cameroon 0 0 1 1 -1 4 Croatia 0 0 1 1 -2

This is a great opportunity to check out the latest edition of the VAVEL MX Mazagine.

90+3': Brazil with the ball, and Willian trying to build through to Neymar.

90+2': Neymar's cross cannot find its target.

90': Hard shot from Andres Guardado, but Julio Cesar is there (though the ball does not touch his palm). Goal kick.

88': Marco Fabian comes over the top of Willian, but earns the foul. Marcelo brought down in the box but no call on Jimenez.

86': Guillermo Ochoa makes a SAVE on the header by Thiago Silva. Well-delivered costless kick by Neymar. 'Chuy' Corona cannot make these saves.

85': Costless kick for Brazil.

84': Gio dos Santos subbed out for Raul Jimenez, and Willian comes in for Oscar.

83': Willian getting ready to come in for Oscar. Raul Jimenez makes an appearance on the touchline.

81': Giovani dos Santos hits the costless kick into the wall, which starts the Brazil counter, which is collected by Ochoa before Jo can get there.

80': Giovani dos Santos beats Thiago Silva who makes a hard challenge to earn a YELLOW CARD and a costless kick, but slow a goal-scoring chance for Mexico.

78': Hector makes a sliding tackle. And David Luiz fouls Moreno to stop the buildup.

77': Mexico makes their second change. They bring in Marco Fabian for Hector Herrera.

76': Bernard finds Jo in plenty of space, but Jo puts his shot wide.

76': Mexico with a spell of possession in the Brazil area.

74': 'Chicharito' Hernandez comes in for Oribe Peralta for Mexico. Their first change.

73': Brazil pressing Mexico around the 18. Mexico gets a breather by winning a throw-in.

71': Marcelo's cross cannot find the two Brazil runners but the buildup is ruined by a Paulinho foul.

70': Oscar and David Luiz finding space in the buildup. Brazil is clearly dictating the tempo of the match now.

70': Corner kick is punched out by Ochoa, but the second ball in is corralled by the Mexico keeper.

69': Neymar comes into the six but his shot is SAVED by Memo Ochoa. Second chance opportunity does not go for Brazil and eventually it is cleared for a corner kick.

68': Neymar dispossesses 'Gallito' Vazquez and starts a nice buildup down the right. Now Jo comes in for Fred, who's being booed and whistled off the pitch.

66': Jo warming up to come in for Fred, who has been ineffective outside of the couple offside plays.

64': Brazil buildup is initially failed to be cleared by Maza Rodriguez, but Paulinho plays the ball from an offside position.

63': Neymar hits a curling costless kick, but it curls too far to the left.

62': Juan Jose Vazquez receives a YELLOW CARD for a foul in the midfield.

61': Mexico try an overlap, but the return pass is too heavily weighted for Gio dos Santos

60': Brazil has been frustrated by Mexico in the midfield.

59': Paul Aguilar receives a YELLOW CARD for a hard foul by the touch line.

57': Hector Herrera strikes a rising shot, which misses Julio Cesar's goal. Brazil is starting to lose its organization.

56': Giovani dos Santos comes inside and takes a shot, which is caught by Julio Cesar.

55': 'Gallito' Vazquez with a long shot on goal, but it misses high.

54': Neymar commits a foul trying to hold off Paul Aguilar.

53': Both sides starting to play throughballs. But Miguel Layun eventually is the one counterring. But his shot deflects to 'Gallito' Vasquez, and eventualy to Andres Guardado. Corner kick for Mexico.

51': Some successful high pressure by Giovani dos Santos and Oribe Peralta on Thiago Silva and David Luiz. But the ball goes out for a goal kick.

48': Bernard tries to play in Neymar, but Maza Rodriguez deflects the diagonal ball out for a corner.

Click here for the latest edition of VAVEL MX Magazine.

Brazil will need to sacrifice a holding midfielder and put on Willian out right as the other "joker" to Neymar, and move Oscar into a central position (or consider bringing in Hernanes).

45': Ramires is the first player to go into the book for a hard challenge on Miguel Layun.

44': Memo Ochoa with another HUGE save on a corner kick. Maza Rodriguez loses his marker and allows the costless header.

42': Oribe Peralta's knuckling shot is SAVED by Julio Cesar.

41': Miguel Ponce warming up for Mexico.

38': Andres Guardado had come unmarked on the last costless kick chance. But Miguel Layun could not find him.

37': Dani Alves brings down Miguel Layun outside the 18 to force a Mexico costless kick.

35': Brazil's first corner is cleared out. Mexico fans with the 'Puto' chant ahead of the corner, which finds Neymar's head, but the Barcelona man's header is collected by Memo Ochoa.

34': Hector Moreno deflects the pass out for a corner kick.

32': Brazil with most of the possession, but Mexico had an intermittent throw-in in their attacking half. But Brazil has the possession.

29': Dani Alves with a sombrero to keep the Brazilian counter-attack going but the ball goes past the endline.

28': Brazil supporters trolling Mexico with the 'Puto' chant on every Mexico goal kick.

23': Oribe Peralta tries to attack from out wide, but Thiago Silva stops him and starts a counter. Rafael Marquez is now down.

22': Fred is caught offside again. All it takes is one time that he isn't offside for Mexico to be punished.

21': 'Gallito' Vazquez is getting overwhelmed in the midfield, as are Miguel Layun and Paul Aguilar.

19': Fred is caught offside, and stops the Ramires cross from causing trouble. A Mexico player (Miguel Layun) is down in a heap.

18': Brazil's costless kick is cleared for a throw. On the resulting throw, Luiz Gustavo takes a shot from distance and misses high.

16': David Luiz fouls Giovani dos Santos. But Brazil has most of the possession so far, and it's forcing Aguilar and Layun to defend more.

14': Marcelo picks the pocket of a Mexico player and starts up another quick attack from Marcelo and co. Eventually Paul Aguilar is forced to foul Oscar.

13': Mexico lucky as Dani Alves goes in hard on Miguel Layun. El Tri getting overwhelmed in the midfield.

10': Oscar and David Luiz interchange, and eventually Oscar finds Fred who cannot catch up to Oscar's cross. Moreno lost him. Goal kick.

10': Dani Alves is released down the right, but the pass is too heavy. Goal kick.

7': Giovani dos Santos brings down Neymar late to concede the costless kick. It's blocked and kicked back to Marcelo.

6': Both teams continue to try to assert their rhythm. But Mexico finding it much harder to deal with Brazil's midfield.

5': Miguel Layun makes a hard, late challenge on Luiz Gustavo.

3': Mexico with the costless kick. Andres Guardado takes it, but Thiago Silva clears it out for a corner kick.

06/17 15:00. Mexico singing their national anthem.

06/17 14:58. The Brazil side walking out onto the pitch getting ready to sing their national anthem.

06/17 14:55. The flags are out onto the pitch.

06/17 14:49. A Brazilian couple at the match.

Stay tuned to VAVEL Magazine for more Mexican soccer coverage.

06/17 14:25. Guillermo Ochoa warming up to take on the difficult task of stopping Brazil's attackers. (Photo credit: @jonatan_pena)

06/17 14:20. A friendly reminder of Mexico's XI, which remains unchanged from the one that opened up against Cameroon.

06/17 14:20. A friendly reminder of Brazil's XI for those tuning in. No Hulk in the lineup today. Looks like Oscar has been deployed out right.

06/17 14:18. Some Brazil fans with a lone Mexico supporter outside the Arena Castelao. (Photo credit: @fifaworldcup_es)

06/17 14:15. Mexico team bus has arrived at the Castelao.

06/17 14:05. Fans filing into the Castelao three hours before kickoff.

06/17 14:05. More Mexico supporters at the match. (Photo: @fifaworldcup_es)

05/17 12:35. Throwback to the last time Mexico and Brazil played each other in the World Cup. That time was the 1962 edition in Chile.

06/17 12:30. In Mexico club news, Anibal Zurdo returns to his native Mexico to play for Cruz Azul after many years toiling in Spain's lower divisions. (Photo of Cruz Azul players in their new Under Armour gear at preseason training.)

06/17 12:17. The 'Chapulines' and 'Chilindrinas' (A big Mexico supporters group dressed in their red CH T-shirts.) are at the Castelao and excited for the match.

06/17 12:10. The Arena Castelao before the big match. (Photo credit: Record)

06/17 12:07. Grey skies (and a Brazilian flag) at the Castelao. (Photo credit: Gilbran Araige)

06/17 12:03. A Mexico-supporting family outside the Castelao supporting 'El Tri'. (Photo credit: Gilbran Araige)

06/17 12:00. One Mexican fan has decked out quite impressively in this headdress for his team's match. (Photo credit: Jonathan Pena)

06/17 11:57. Mexican and Brazilian fans outside the Estadio Castelao cheering on their teams long before kick-off. (Vine credit: Jonatan Pena)

06/17 11:00. For the bookies out there, SkyBet has the odds of Brazil winning set at 3/10, odds for a draw set at 4/1, while the odds of Mexico winning are right now at 9/1 (as of 01:00 ET).

06/17 10:50. Pope Francis offered praise to Brazil left back Marcelo after how he handled himself after scoring the own-goal in the opening match of the tournament.

06/17 10:46. Hector Moreno, 'Maza' Rodriguez, and Rafael Marquez cannot simply be worried about one guy playmaking, or having one 'Gio' and a bunch of runners in the attack. Much of Brazil's likely front six--Luiz Gustavo, Neymar, Paulinho, Oscar, Fred. and even Ramires, Willian, Hernanes, and others can all bring attackers into pockets of space and pose big 1v1 and 1v2 threats with their confidence and technical ability to make defenders think about their trickery as well as their range of passing, speed, size. and shooting.

06/17 10:40. A number of Mexico players smiling in training including Gio dos Santos (in front). (Photo credit: Imago7)

06/17 10:33. In all competitions at the senior level (Olympics are a U-23 competition), including friendles, Gold Cup, Copa America, and Confederations Cup matches (and the World Cup), Mexico is 10-6-22 against Brazil (Wins-Draws-Losses), conceding 71 goals while only scoring 36 in those 38 matches.

06/17 10:29. These national teams have plenty of history facing each other. In three World Cup matches. Brazil has gone 3-0-0 against El Tri and has scored 11 goals in World Cup play without conceding. However the last time the two teams played each other in the World Cup was in the 1962 edition of the tournament in Chile, in which Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0. Mario Zagallo (56') and Pele (73') had the goals on that occasion.

06/17 10:22. The referee for this match is Cüneyt Çakır from Turkey. He is most recently famous for the sending off of Nani in Sir Alex Ferguson's last UEFA Champions League match at the helm of Manchester United, which was incidentally against Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid on March 5, 2013.

06/17 10:19. Brazil has two players in yellow card trouble, including Neymar and Luiz Guztavo. Many observers hope Neymar can have a starring role in the match against Mexico and pick up a yellow card, so that he does not risk injury in the Selecao's final match against Cameroon. (Two yellow cards picked up in a World Cup results in an automatic one-game suspension, the same length as for a red card (without supplemental discipline).)

06/17 10:13. Mexico also goes into the match with only one player in yellow card trouble. That man is center back Hector Moreno, who like many players this World Cup has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

06/17 10:10. In the training sessions leading up to the match against Brazil. 'El Tri' remain optimistic despite the vastly increased hurdle.

06/17 10:07. In the second match from Group A, Mexico defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 on the back of an Oribe Peralta goal. That goal was all they mustered despite dominating the run of play and having most of the chances. (Video highlights below.)

06/17 10:03: In their opening match. the hosts Brazil defeated Croatia 3-1 on the back of two good goals, and the first penalty awarded at the 2014 World Cup.

06/17 10:00: Welcome to VAVEL USA's live score and inline commentary of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil - Mexico match. In this match, Group A leaders Brazil will take on second place Mexico at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza. Kick-off is at 3:00 PM ET.