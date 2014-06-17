Germany 4-0 Portugal: Germans Announce Themselves On The World Stage In Humbling Of Portugal

As with Argentina and Lionel Messi and Brazil with Neymar, Portugal’s fates are tied to performance of their transcendent superstar. Both Argentina and Brazil have showed in their opening games this tournament that when said transcendent superstar performs, the team can win and look pretty good for it. Portugal showed against Germany what happens when theirs doesn’t.

In a game that started with open tempo that has become a familiar occurrence so far this tournament, Germany took an early lead thanks to a clear penalty, which was coolly converted by Thomas Muller.

The German forward proved to be the star of a show that was seemingly reserved for Cristiano Ronaldo – many of the neutrals hoping the Ballon D’or holder and European Champion would display some of the deadly efficiency that won him those trophies on the world stage.

Despite Ronaldo’s astronomical talents, Portgual’s humbling at the hands of the typically ruthless German side displayed the value of a great team over a singularly dominant player.

Ronaldo’s flicks and runs were lost among his compatriots in the Portugese attack, of which a highlight reel could be put together displaying what could be a record number of failed one-two passes, the likes of Luis Nani, Raul Meireles and co not really on Ronaldo’s wavelength mentally or physically.

The difference in mental approach was perhaps best indicated by Pepe’s dismissal, the Real Madrid man stupidly pushing his head into Muller after the German over-acted a scuffle between the two. Pepe’s dismissal somewhat confirmed that Portugal were probably going to struggle to get back in the game , as Germany continued to monopolise possession and play.

Comparatively, Joachim Low’s German side appeared connected in every position , expertly linking up on the edge of the Portugese box, seemingly each taking it in turns to play the incisive, defence splitting ball. It ended with four, it could have been seven.

Meanwhile, the closest Ronaldo got was, appropriately, a costless-kick – testing Manuel Neuer from distance with a classic bending effort that was a little too central to give the Portugese a life-line.

Thanks to the numerical disadvantage Portugal suffered for a large portion of the match – there is excuse enough to wait until Cristiano and his band of mediocre men face the USA and Ghana before judging how far their tournament can go. That said, it’s hard to think of Portugal being in a scenario against a team of Germany’s calibre and the match ending in a result dissimilar to the one witnessed on Monday afternoon.

Portugal had lesser men, but were also inferior in every other aspect, relying too often on the skills of one man to singularly overcome the deficiencies of ten others. Meanwhile Low’s squad are blessed with a collection of well-rounded players, without one true protagonist. That balanced equilibrium was represented by Muller’s hat-trick, a solo achievement for a player that represents the team ideal more than most – not possessing game-changing pace, strength or skill – it is the chemistry of Muller’s movements with his teammates that earned him three goals and a German victory.

Meanwhile Cristiano stands, licking his wounds, alone. As usual.