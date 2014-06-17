Belgium Comes From Behind To Beat Algeria

Belgium came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over a stubborn Algeria side in their opening World Cup match.

The African side took the lead 25 minutes into the match when Sofiane Feghouli scored a penalty, but quick fire goals from Marouane Fellaini and Dries Mertens eventually won it for Belgium.

Unsurprisingly, it was the European side who looked the strongest from kick-off, but despite dominating the early proceedings only Axel Witsel managed to really test Rais M'Bohli in the Algeria goal. It looked like it would only be a matter of time before Belgium went ahead, but on a rare Algeria attack Feghouli was dragged down in the area by Jan Vertonghen and the referee didn't hesitate in pointing to the spot.

The midfielder dusted himself down to coolly dispatch the ball down the middle past a despairing Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium goal and give Algeria something to play for. A shell shocked Belgium failed to muster much after the goal either, with Nacer Chadli wasting their best chance when his weak shot from 10 yards out was easily gathered.

Algeria continued to hold a high line after the second half and were settling into the game more and more with each passing moment, but it was the introduction of Fellaini that really changed the game.

Belgium looked like a different team after he entered the fray on 65 minutes, and it only took him five minutes to make an impact when his lovely flick header from Kevin De Bruyne's cross tied it up at one each.

Confidence was coursing through the entire Belgian team as Algeria desperately tried to hold on, but the comeback was complete with 10 minutes left when Hazard slipped Mertens in and he hammered home past an inanimate M'Bohli to make it 2-1.

Belgium played out the last ten minutes to take all three points and top Group H, but it could have been a different story had Algeria had a bit more luck and a bit more resilience.