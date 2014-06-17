2014 World Cup: Spain - Chile Preview

Following their 1-5 defeat against the Netherlands in one of the most shocking results of the 2014 World Cup thus far, Spain needs to bounce back if they want to stand a chance to make it into the Round of 16.

They will have a tough assignment facing Chile, a team that already won their opener and could clinch a spot in the next stage of the tournament with an upset win over La Furia Roja.

Both sides have met three times since 2010 and even though Spain has won two games and clinched a draw, this time Vicente Del Bosque’s men have a steep mountain to climb. Coming after their worst defeat in recent years, Spain is likely to inject some new blood for the game against Chile. The likes of Koke, Javi Martinez and Pedro are all expected to start looking to add pace and speed to a squad that needed it against the Netherlands.

As for Chile, they had a tough game against Australia but managed to get the job done. Chile will now have an even better rival but they could take advantage of the open spaces that Spain should leave on the defensive side of the ball. The European side needs to win by a big margin and if they leave open spaces at the back, the speed of the Chilean side could be deadly.

The game starts at 15.00 CET and it could mark either the elimination of the World Champions or the start of their revival. It’s all left to be decided at Estadio Maracana.

Probable Starting Lineups:

Spain: Iker Casillas; Juanfran, Sergio Ramos, Javi Martinez, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets; David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Koke, Pedro Rodríguez; Diego Costa

Chile: Claudio Bravo; Gary Medel, Francisco Silva, Gonzalo Jara; Mauricio Isla, Charles Aranguiz, Marcelo Diaz, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas