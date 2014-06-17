Russia Escapes With Point Against South Korea

Once again it was the substitutes that ruled the night as Russia and South Korea played to a 1-1 draw in Cuiaba. The result means that both nations are tied for second in Group H behind Belgium, who defeated Algeria 2-1 earlier in the day.

The match was very difficult to look for the first 45 minutes as neither team seemed eager to press numbers forward. South Korea showed early that they were willing to sit back defensively and try to catch Russia on the counter-attack. It is a good strategy that nearly worked for Algeria earlier in the day unfortunately the Russians were not pressing the numbers offensively.

Neither team could get a good grip on the match which limped into halftime at 0-0. The two teams combining for seven shots in the opening frame with only two actually hitting the target. At that time it looked as though we would be in for another 0-0 draw like in the Brazil vs. Mexico match before though that match was filled with offensive chances and huge saves from Guillermo Ochoa and Julio Cesar.

The Russians were keen to get something going early in the second half as Viktor Fayzulin hit a shot towards goal right from the kick-off that forced Jung Sung-Ryong to tip the ball over the bar. The ensuing corner would see the best chance of the match to this point but the header from Vasili Berezutski hit the side netting.

Five minutes later would bring the first test of Igor Akinfeev in the Russian net. Koo Ja-Cheol found himself in space and whipped a curving shot towards the far post; Akinfeev jumped over to make the very awkward looking save. It seemed like he was more concerned about running into the post rather than securing the ball.

Akinfeev would look shaky again not a minute later as Ki Sung-Yueng took a shot that bounced just in front of the goalkeeper forcing him to dive on the loose rebound. It was another nervous moment for the Russian support as Akinfeev was just able to get to his rebound before the crashing Korean forwards were.

The rebounds were aplenty during this stanza of the match. The closest effort coming in the 57th minute as Kim Young-Gwon hit a dipping costless-kick which bounced right into the chest of Akinfeev. The ball spilled into the box but the goalkeeper was able to get back on the rebound before Han Kook-Young could capitalize on the chance.

South Korea would breakthrough 11 minutes later as Lee Keun-Ho would score on an awful play from Akinfeev. Keun-Ho took a long range effort from 25 yards out that looked fairly simple for the goalkeeper but Akinfeev took his eye off the ball. The shot hit him in the hands and bounced through just inching over the line to give the Koreans a 1-0 lead.

Fabio Capello made two offensive subs bringing on Igor Denisov and Aleksandr Kerzhakov in hopes of finding a spark. He was rewarded three minutes later as Kerzhakov would put the nations level. Alan Dzagoev's initial shot was blocked and pinballed around the box before falling to the substitute who did not miss from close range.

The last chance of the match came late into stoppage time when Aleksandr Samedov sent an effort over the bar. It was great buildup from Dzagoev who fed a perfect ball to Aleksandr Kokorin who played a beautiful ball across the six yard box when Samedov mishit the ball.

Russia will face-off with Belgium on Sunday while South Korea takes on Algeria.