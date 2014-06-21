USA - Portugal Live Result, Highlights and Scores of World Cup 2014

2014 World Cup Group G clash between 1930 semifinalists USA and European powerhouse Portugal at the Arena da Amazônia in Manause, Amazonas, Brazil. This is the final match of the second round of matches in 2014 FIFA World Cup group play.

INCIDENTS : 2014 World Cup Group G clash between 1930 semifinalists USA and European powerhouse Portugal at the Arena da Amazônia in Manause, Amazonas, Brazil. This is the final match of the second round of matches in 2014 FIFA World Cup group play.

Thank you all for tuning in tonight. The United States plays Germany on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET:

8:06 PM ET: Final stats for Portugal. 436 passes completed, while controlling 52.8% of the possession.

8:04 PM ET: Final stats for the United States. The USMNT completed 388 passes and had 47.2 % of the overall possession.

8:02 PM ET: Goals come from Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempesy for the United States.

Photo Credit: @ussoccer

8:00 PM ET: An absolute heart stopping performance from both team. Both teams played their hearts out.

Final Whistle: Portugal 2, United States 2

95': GOAL PORTUGAL! Right at the last minute. Varela with a goal from a pefect cross from Cristiano Ronaldo.

90': Five minutes of extra time remain

90': Omar Gonzalez coming into the match right now. He will replace Graham Zusi.

87': Here is Clint Dempsey's go-ahead goal for the United States.

87': Chris Wondolowski subbing into the match for Clint Dempsey.

86': Cristiano Ronaldo whistled offsides, but he was clear through on the defense.

85': Cristiano Ronaldo will take the costless kick now for Portugal. Danger Zone.

82': Graham Zusi delivers another perfect pass, thanks to the run of DeAndre Yedlin. What an amazing game.

81': GOALLLLLLLLL CLINT DEMPSEY!!!

80': Nani with a wicked left-footed strike, it goes over the bar.

79': Matt Besler remains in the match. Appears to still be fine.

77': Matt Besler down on the ground with a hamstring injury. John Brooks appears to be getting ready to come in.

77': MLS fans certainly are happy right now with all the league players on the field right now.

75': Yellow Card Jermaine Jones

72': Dendre Yedlin is lining-up a head of Fabian Johnson. Looks like the United States just wants a lot of speed on the field.

70': DeAndre Yedlin is coming into the match. Time for some pure speed.

Photo Credit: @ussoccer

68': Here is the video of Jermaine Jones and his golazo!

66': Tim Howard continues to keep the United States in this match with a fantastic save.

66': Simply a beautiful strike from Jermaine Jones. This match has a whole new feel to it.

64': GOALLLLLLLLL UNITED STATES!!!! JERMAINE JONES WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY!

63': United States corner kick.

62': Cristiano Ronaldo with a speedy break-away, but his shot goes just wide.

59': Ian Drake is always fun to listen to. Always witty and keeps the game exciting to look.

56': Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to play defense tonight. The United States needs to exploit that side of the field.

54': This was the last counter attack the United States had. Unfortunately, Michael did not choose correctly.

Photo Credit: @ESPNFC

53': Eder continues to create chances, slowly getting closer to putting one on goal.

50': Cristiano Ronaldo continues to apply pressure against the United States. Will there be a goal in this near future? United States fans certainly hope not.

48': Clint Dempsey with a run into the box, his cross get's knocked out for a Graham Zusi corner.

48': Eder with a volley that goes just over the bar.

46': William subs into the match for Andre Almeida for Portugal.

46': We are underway for the second half!

7:02 PM ET: Tim Howard with a fantastic save in the first half.



Photo Credit: @Foxsportslive

7:00 PM ET: Reports are saying that Brad Davis is not warming-up with the subs. Good chance he will be coming on early in the second half, if not starting right away.

Live United States v Portugal

6:53 PM ET: Landon Donovan is calling for Chris Wondolowski in the second half. Do you agree with him?

6:52 PM ET: Nani's goal is the difference in this match. Will the United States be able to rebound in the second half?

6:51 PM ET: The United States currently have completed 226 passes while Portugal has completed 216.

6:50 PM ET: The United States currently leads the match in possession with a 51.4/48.6 split.

Halftime: Portugal 1, United States 0

45': Two minutes of added time here in the first half.

45': Nani with a blast, hit the post! Followed-up by Eder, save by Tim Howard.

43': Cristiano Ronaldo's costless kick goes over the bar.

42': Portugal with a terrific counter attack. Costless kick now for Cristiano Ronaldo.

40': An official Water Break is happening right now.

39': Jermaine Jones now is getting looked at.

38': Just a reminder, if the United States wins, then they will move on to the Round of 16. If Portugal wins, then the group will be a complte toss-up going into the final group matches later this week.

36': Cristiano Ronaldo with a shot, but it bounces right to Tim Howard.

36': Here is the video of Nani's goal.

34': Portugal bringing heavy pressure, but nothing comes from it but an offsides call.

33': We all knew this photo was coming.

Photo Credit: @WorldofIsacc

32': An absolute cannon from Fabian Johnson, but his shot goes wide.

30': The field is really getting torn-up and we are only 30 minutes in.

28': Michael Bradley fires a shot just past the post. Great combo play with Clint Dempsey.

28': Nothing comes from the corner.

27': Clint Dempsey get's around two defenders, fires a shot but it is block out for a corner.

Photo Credit: @Fifaworldcup

24': Michael Bradley fires a lazor jus over the bar from about 23 yards out.

22': Graham Zusi fires a cross way over the middle, but does not find any teammates.

21': A lot of pushing and shoving between the two teams right now. Could produce a lot of cards later in the match.

20': Portugal controling the field, a lot of passes from them.

Photo Credit: @FourFourTwo

18': Clint Dempsey takes a shot that flies just over the bar.

17': Clint Dempsey makes a great run, fires a shot right at the goalkeeper. Corner kick now from Graham Zusi.

16: Helder Postiga comes off the field, appears he hurt his hamstring. Eder now replaces him.

14': Two Portugal players down on the ground after a run-in with Kyle Beckerman.

13': Clint Dempsey's shot goes just above the bar, for a goal kick.

13': United States costless kick, about 20 yards away.

10': Fabian Johnson attempts a shot from the right side of the box, goes out for a corner. Graham Zusi to take it.

9': Portugal running rings around the United States right now.

5': Goal Portugal! Nani jumps on a loose ball and punishes Tim Howard.

4': Portugal controlling the run of play at the moment.

2': Portugal had a chance to start things off, but a ball was played to far wide for one of the players.

1': We are underway!

5:58 PM ET: Four new players on the field tonight for Portugal. Will that have a positive effect for the team? Only time will tell.

5:57 PM ET: Portugal wins the opening toss

Photo Credit: @Dudeperfect

5:57 PM ET: Team's are lining up now. Kick off, just minutes away.

5:55 PM ET: The national anthems of both team's being played now.

5:53 PM ET: Here come the two teams out onto the field. It is almost time for futbol!

5:52 PM ET: Fantastic photo from ESPN FC

Photo Credit: ESPN FC

5:50 PM ET: Listening to Kiefer Sutherland narrate the USMNT video is simply amazing. Certainly get's be excited for some soccer!

5:48 PM ET: Will tonight be the first time Julian Green get's his chance to play in the World Cup?

5:44 PM ET: A powerful photo from Jozy Altidore. He will be missed this evening.

5:00 PM: Andres Cantor will have the call on FDP Radio in the USA. Here he is inside of Arena da Amazonia. (Photo credit: @AndresCantorGOL)

4:30 PM ET: Nestor Pitana has not handed out yellow cards this World Cup, but he has booked many a player in his last nine matches in Copa Libertadores and Primera Division de Argentina play.

4:25 PM ET: Portugal fans are at the Arena da Amazônia, and excited to see their team restore their World Cup hopes. (Vine credit: @UnivisionSports)

4:20 PM ET: Among the USA fans in Manaus is New York Jets coach Rex Ryan.

4:00 PM ET: USA will wear their primary all white shirts, which will be helpful in the Manaus heat and humidity. Portugal will wear their primary red kits. (Vine credit: US Soccer)

3:57 PM ET: USA's fans are excited to shock Group G and book their place to the round of 16.

3:55 ET: The NFL's Atlanta Falcons have shown their support for the USA national team. (Photo credit: American Outlaws)

3:52 ET: Portugal has one player (besides Pepe who misses this match) in yellow card trouble. That would be defender Joao Pereia.

3:48 ET: The USA has not picked up a single yellow card this World Cup. Considering the attacking talent they have already faced, and are still to face, this is quite impressive.

3:44 ET: An alternate USA XI using its best attacking talent (H/T: twitter.com/COLINREESE)

3:45 EST: Predicted starting line-up for Portugal: Goalkeeper: Patricio, Defenders: Costa, Alves, Veloso, Pereira, Almeida, Midfielders: Moutinho, Meireles, Nani, Ronaldo, Forward: Postiga.

3:44 EST: Predicted starting line-up for the United States: Goalkeeper: Tim Howard, Defender: Timmy Chandler, Geoff Cameron, Matt Besler, Fabian Johnson, Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones, Alejandro Bedoya, Graham Zusi, Forwards: Aron Johannsson, Clint Dempsey.

3:43 EST: Cristiano Ronaldo still has concers over his knee. Even with his coach and other teammates giving the green light on Ronaldo's health. Recovering from an injury like that of Ronaldo does take time, but playing in the World Cup does not come ever day. Ronaldo needs to be a focal point of the Portual attack, otherwise there really is no way his side can defeat the United States.

3:42 EST: Portugal must know that there is a large target on their backs entering this match. Currently, Portugal is ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings. The United States is currently ranked at 13th overall in the world rankings.

3:41 EST: Jurgen Klinsmann certainly has a large task today, especially with deciding who to start at the second forward position. There are rumors circulating that Klinsmann may just start Dempsey as the lone forward, then play five midfielders. This formation would allow the United States to defend against the pace of Portugal in a more timely and controlling matter.

3:40 EST: The first of several questions for all you United States fans out there. "Which player or players will surprise in a positive way for the United States?" John Brooks and Alejandro Bedoya certainly led the pack last match with their very important contributions.

3:39 EST: For those United States fans that follow the statement "I believe that we will win", there truly is a way for the U.S. to win.

3:38 EST: United States captain Clint Dempsey stated in a recent interview that he believes his squad possess a "12th man" in Brazil. It is ironic since Dempsey plays his club soccer for the Seattle Sounders, in a city that in known for having a 12th man fanbase. It is estimated that 20,000 United States fans were in attendence for the match against Ghana. For a nation that is not located in South America, the fanbase at the World Cup for the United States is simply amazing.

3:37 EST: The referees for tonights match are, Nestor Pitana (ARG), assistant referee Hernan Maidana (ARG), assistant referee Juan Pablo Belatti (ARG) and the fourth official is Walter Lopez (GUA).

3:36 EST: Just a reminder for all of you, Ghana and Germany played to a 2-2 draw yesterday. If the United States wins tonights match, they're officially through to the Round of 16. If Portugal win tonight, there is still a small chance to make it into the next round. Considering how well Ghana is playing at the moment, there is no clear idea of who will make it through. For all we know, Ghana could beat Portugal, and the United States could win or draw Germany and suddenly, it is Ghana and the U.S. making it through to the Round of 16. That is one great thing about the World Cup, anything can happen.

3:35 EST: Portugal did not have the luck of the soccer gods on their side last week against Germany. Not only did Portugal get torn a part for four goals, three of which came from Thomas Muller, but Portugal suffered several key injuries and suspensions. The world's greatest player, Cristiano Ronaldo, struggled significantly in the match, and never really looked like the goal scoring machine he has become known for. United States fans will be hoping that his poor run of form continues here today.

3:34 EST: After forward Clint Dempsey scored the opening goal just 34 seconds into the match, USMNT fans thought this many finally be the year the United States got their revenge. Ghana would bring relentless pressure the rest of the match and finally find the back of the net in the 82nd minute. The United States fought hard and eventually found the winning goal in the 86th minute, from the most unlikliest of heros, defender John Brooks. Relive the magic of the match in these highlights below.

3:33 EST: Each team had very different results in their opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The United States took the lead early against Ghana, then scored the game winning goal in the 86th minuted of play and would go on to win the match 2-1. Portugal was far less lucky, not only did two of their best defensive players leave with injuries, but their best defender, Pepe, was red carded after head-butting Thomas Muller of Germany. Needless to say, Germany rolled over Portugal by a score of 4-0.

3:31: EST: This is the sixth all-time meeting between the United States and Portugal with the series record at 2-1-2. A total of ten goals have been scored in those five matches, each team has scored five goals respectively. The last time these two teams met was back in 2002 at the FIFA World Cup. Thanks to two goals and one own goal, the United States were able to defeat Portugal by a score of 3-2.

3:30 EST: Hello and Welcome to Vavel USA and our Live coverage of the USA - Portugal World Cup match.