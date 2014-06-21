Thiller in Fortaleza as Germany and Ghana Split the Points

There is something about the second match of the group stages in the FIFA World Cup that seems to trouble Die Mannschaft. The Germans had a poor record in the second match over the course of the last five World Cups since their last title in 1990 with a record of one win, three draws and a loss. They scored five goals and conceded five goals in those matches. This was a very stark contrast to the other match in the group stages where they were a combined 10-0-0 with 30 goals scored and four goals allowed.

Their struggles continued on Saturday afternoon in Fortaleza as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ghana. The display was very disappointing for Germany fans who had been spoiled in their 4-0 victory over Portugal in the first matchday. The result also kept Ghana's slim hopes of advancing alive now as they will need help.

It really was a tale of two halves with the second half being the best of halves and the first half being the good but not great of halves.

Germany started off the match on the front foot with a majority of the possession but the first chance would go to Ghana in the 7th minute. A long-ball across the field sprung a counter-attack which eventually found a low cross to Asamoah Gyan. Gyan was being pressured by the center-backs and he put his shot high and wide of the goal.

Three minutes later it would be the Germans who had a good look as Mesut Ozil looked to feed Thomas Müller on a tight run into the penalty box, but Fatau Dauda read the play clearly. The pressure continued for the next bit of time but it was Toni Kroos this time with the attempt from the top of the box. The shot looked to be headed on target but Ghana defender Jonathan Boye threw his body at the shot to deflect it out of play.

Manuel Neuer would be called into action just two minutes later. Ghana was able to get some sustained possession in the German half just looking for space to break the defense down. Mohammed Rabiu collected the ball and fired a shot that was bending away from Neuer. The Bayern Munich keeper got down quickly to his right to get a hand on the ball.

The next big chance came in the 41st minute as the Germans were starting to look strong on the offensive front. Thomas Muller put a low ball across the face of goal in the direction of Mario Gotze but Gotze did not continue his run to the goal and the ball skided throgh the six-yard box. Jerome Boateng picked up the ball on the other side and whipped a cross back in to a crowd, Jonathan Mensah was the man to get his head on the ball to clear for Ghana.

Ghana would get the last chance of the first half as Andrew Ayew skied over a German defender to get on the end of a cross that would be deflected out for a corner. Sulley Muntari was looking to pick out Christian Atsu with the corner, Atsu's shot was blocked but the deflection fell to Mensah who blasted the ball well wide. Sandro Ricci would blow the half-time whistle with the nations level at 0.

Germany First Half Stats Ghana 5 (2) Shots (On Target) 7 (2) 340 (87%) Passes (Accuracy) 225 (80%) 184 (75%) Passes -- Attacking Half (Accuracy) 131 (69%) 85 (67%) Passes -- Final Third (Accuracy) 57 (68%) 59.2% Possession 40.8%

Germany would be the one who broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Thomas Muller had the ball on the right hand side of the field with eyes towards the box. He spotted a streaking Mario Gotze who was making a run right between the center-backs. Muller struck a solid cross that found Gotze who headed the ball off of his knee and into the net to give Germany the 1-0 lead.

It would not take long for Ghana to equalize, three minutes to be exact. Ghana pressed forward in search of the tying goal with the play coming from the right side. Harrison Afful put a cross into the box towards a group of players. The ball found the forehead of Andre Ayew, who outjumped the halftime sub Shkodran Mustafi to put the ball over the line.

The match would spread out with both teams playing very offensively. Sometimes it was too offensive as Germany would find out in the 63rd minute. Sulley Muntari jumped a non-chalant pass between German midfielders, he found Asamoah Gyan on the right side. Gyan took a touch and fired his second touch past Neuer to the far post giving Ghana a shock 2-1 lead.

Germany threw on a few offensive-minded subs in the next few minutes including record goalscorer Miroslav Klose. This would be the best decision made on the night as Klose tied the game just one minute after stepping onto the pitch.

Toni Kroos took a corner from the left side which was flicked towards the back post by Benedikt Howedes. Miroslav Klose stuck a foot out to make sure the ball was going into the net and he was successful. The goal was Klose's 15th career World Cup goal tying him with the great Brazilian striker Ronaldo. Ironically both players scored their respective record goals against Ghana.

Each team would have one final chance at goal, the first came from the Germans in the 87th minute as Mesut Ozil slid a low ball across goal. Ghana center back Jonathan Mensah was able to get a foot on it before the crashing Thomas Muller could lift the Germans ahead.

One minute later, Jordan Ayew made a tough run fending off two German defenders to get off a low, hard strike to the corner. Manuel Neuer was quick to react to keep the score level.