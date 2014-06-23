Score Croatia 1-3 Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2014

5:02 THANKS FOR FOLLOWING OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE CROATIA 1-3 MEXICO, KEEP WITH US AT VAVEL.COM FOR MORE WORLD CUP COVERAGE.

5:01 Rafael Marquez was awarded with the 'Man of the match'

5:00 Andrés Guardado: "We would have liked not to recieve that goal, we're going for the next... We're all comitted with the team".

4:58 Rafael Marquez: "As we said it, we would seek the victory and we were superior... We have to keep looking forward"

4:57 Oribe Peralta: "We played to win, we couldn't leave doubts of anything...The gruop is very close together".

4:55 Hector Moreno: "The team played a very nice match, we knew how played Croatia... We kept them really good"

4:54 Miguel Herrera "The boys done it awesome.. This is one of the best days of my life because more are about to come"

4:53 CST Andres Guardado celebrates his goal with Javier Hernandez.

90+4' THE FINAL WHISTLE GOES! MEXICO IS ON THE NEXT ROUND WHILE CROATIA IS OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!

90+2' Marquez celebrating his goal.

90+1' Enormous save of Ochoa on a shot by Perisic on the area.

90' 4 minutes of stoppage time.

88' Red card to Ante Rebic, an horrorous fault over Carlos Peña.

86' GOAL BY PERISIC, 1-3 NOW AFTER A GREAT PASS BY RAKITIC.

83' The last substitution for Mexico is done, Andres Guardado off the field and Marco Fabian to finish the match.

81' GOAL!!!! JAVIER HERNANDEZ BALCAZAR!! ANOTHER HEADER, MEXICO 3-0.

78' ORIBE GOES OFF THE FIELD AND THE CROWD GOES CRAZY, CARLOS PEÑA ENTERS THE MATCH.

77' ON THE LINE! HECTOR MORENO SAVES FROM AN ENORMOUS SHOT BY REBIC.

75' Andrés Guardado!!!! THE SECOND FOR MEXICO, GREAT ASSISTENCE BY ORIBE!

74' Last substitution of Croatia, Jelavic goes in and Pranjic goes off.

72' Third goal by Rafael Marquez on World Cup's, the first he does with a header.

71' GOALLL!!!!! RAFAEL MARQUEZ ALVAREZ ON A GREAT HEADER!!

70' Carlos Peña and Javier Aquino stand up to warm up.

69' Second substitution by Kovac, Rebic goes in as Ivica Olic goes out of the match.

68' Awful fault by Olic over Marquez, but the referee doesn't gives the yellow card.

65' Yellow card to Jose Juan Vazquez, he misses the next match.

64' Corluka saves the croats on the goaline.

63' A HAND ON THE AREA OF SRNA OF THE SIZE OF THE STADIUM, JUST THE UZBEK REFEREE DIDN'T SAW IT.

61' First mexican substitution, Javier Hernandez goes in as Giovanni dos Santos goes to the bench.

61' Header by Marquez that goes a bit open of Pletikosa's goalmet.

60' Guardado wastes a very well ubicated costless kick.

58' Foul by Olic to Hector Moreno when he was trying to shoot in front of Ochoa.

57' First substitution of the match, Mateo Kovacioc goeas in and Vrsaljko goes out.

57' Header by Oribe Peralta that goes open of Pletikosa's goalmet.

56' Srna saves Croatia, Giovanni was about to kick in front of Pletikosa.

54' Croatia tries again with long range passes, Mandzukic seems very alone.

50' Great individual play by Layun on the left wing, but Perisic sweeped him and gave a long hand service.

49' Marco Fabian, Javier Hernandez and Raul Jimenez start to warm up for the Mexican team.

48' Fault over Layun on the corner kick.

47' Shot by Prajnic that bounces in Marquez to corner kick.

46' Drilled pass that Oribe can't get it to shoot,

45' THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY, 45 MINUTES MORE OF EMOTIONS AT RECIFE.

4:02 Both squads get back into the field.to start the second half.

4:00 Oribe missed his chance in front of Pletikosa.

3:55 Rakitic being admonished.

3:48 The mexican crowd at Recife.

45+2' The first half ends at Arena Pernambuco in Recife.

45+2' Corluka hits Aguilar on an attempt to head the ball.

45+1' Croner kick to Croatia.

45' Fault from Andres Guardado to Dario Srna, the croat overreacts incorrectly.

41' Fault from Moreno to Pletikosa on the corner kick, costless kick to Croatia.

40' Layun shots from the left wing and Corluka deflects the ball to corner kick.

39' Shot by Srna that goes up the goalmet of Ochoa.

38' Yellow card to Rafa Marquez on a counter attack by Perisic.

37' New corner kick to Mexico, no major danger created.

36' Mexico retakes tha ball and starts creating danger to Croatia.

35' Center by Guardado deflected by Srna, corner to Mexico.

32' Mexico takes the ball trying to conjugate a dangerous play.

30' Jose Juan Vasquez shot on mid-range but his shot doesn't has goal direction.

30' Another croat fault, now it's Modric fouling Guardado on the midfield.

28' On the other match being played on Brasilia, Brazil is tying 1-1. Goals of Neymar and Matip.

27' this was the shot by Herrera, right to the crossbar.

25' Aguilar goes on the right wing, but his center is open.

25' The ball possesion is 59% for Croatia and 41% for Mexico.

23' Olic shots in the area, but Hector Moreno stands in front of him to deflet the ball.

20' Ochoa deflects a center from the left wing.

19' Croatia tries to keep the ball on the midfield withaout being harmful.

18' ORIBE! GREAT PASS FORWARD BY HERRERA, ORIBE TRIED TO CHIP THE BALL FROM THE FLOOR BUT HE COULDN'T COMPLETE HIS MOVEMENT.

17' Guardado tried a volley, but he didn't completed the movement.

16' Layun - Perisic on the midfield

15' POST! HERRERA DOES AN SPECTACULAR TRIANGULATION WITH PERALTA, BUT THE SHOT GOES DIRECTLY TO THE CROSSBAR SAVING CROATIA.

13' Paul Aguilar saves on the line a header by Olic.

12' Perisic makes danger on the mexican area, but Marquez throws the ball to corner to avoid mistakes.

11' The night has fallen at Recife, precipitation possibilities are high.

10' This is how the mexican capital seems during the match.

8' Rakitic admonished due to a fault to Jose Juan Vasquez.

7' Layun tried to penetrate through the left wing, but Srna faulted him.

6' Perisic volleys the ball, but the tight mark makes his shot to go wide open.

6' New corner to Croatia.

6' Now it's Croatia who takes the ball on the midfield, trying to create spaces.

4' Corner kick to Croatia, Moreno deflected the ball.

3' Fault from Oribe Peralta over Corluka on the croat half.

2' The 'booos' go over the croat players as the get to touch the ball.

2' The mexican crowd makes prescence singing 'Cielito lindo' at Pernambuco, also a song dedicated to Oribe Peralta.

0' We kick off from the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, it's game-time!

2:58 Both teams take the official picture and the match is ready to start.

2:57 It's amazing! The mexican anthem sounded as if the match would be at Azteca Stadium.

2:56 Now it's time to listen the mexican national anthem at Recife!

2:54 The croat national anthem sounds on the Arena Pernambuco!

2:53 ¡THE TEAMS ARE ON THE FIELD! THE FORMAL CEREMONY TO GO.

2:49 Both Teams are lined up on the tunnel to go into the Stadium.

2:45 On the two last matches, Jose Juan Vasquez has completed 95.2% of his passes, the highest of both teams.

2:43 The president of the croatian football federation Davor Suker gifted Angelica Rivera, the first lady of Mexico a soccer shoe with the croat flag.

2:41 The croat goalkeeper, Stipe Pletikosa, Ivica Olic and Rafael Marquez are the only 3 mens remaining from 2002 match at Niigata.

2:37 Both squads get back to the dress rooms to prepare the final details before coming back on the pitch.

2:33 Mexico could bind 3 consecutive World Cup matches without recieving goal for the second time in history, the first time was 44 years ago in Mexico 1970.

2:25 Croatia National Team is also warming up at Recife.

2:21 The mexican squad warming up in Arena Castelao 39 minutes befor the kickoff.

2:20 This is the uniform Mexico will wear today, it's remarkable the short change due to the uniform Croatia uses.

2:18 Mexican fans dress up like Jorge Campos, mexican goalkeeper in the 90's.

2:10 Croatia goes out to warm up being booed by the mexican crowd.

2:03 On the other hand, the mexican squad is confirmed as Herrera told it yesterday on press conference: Guillermo Ochoa, Francisco Rodriguez, Rafael Marquez, Hector Herrera, Miguel Layun, Giovanni dos Santos, Hector Moreno, Andres Guardado, Oribe Peralta and Paul Aguilar.

2:00 The Croats make official their Starting XI: Pletikosa, Vrsaljko, Prajnic, Prisic, Corluka, Lovren, Rakitic, Modric, Dario Srna and Mario mandukic.

1:50 Mexican fans from everywhere are supporting 'El Tri' at the Arena Pernambuco, these group of fans directly from Irapuato on the shallows.

1:48 Guillermo Ochoa's ex-club, the Ajaccio from France sent support to the mexican goalkeeper trough their twitter account.

1:47 This is how the mexican national team arrived to the Arena Pernambuco

1:45 The matchs from the Group B ended earlier this day. the final positions for that group are:

Team Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Total Points Netherlands 3 0 0 +7 9 Chile 2 0 1 +2 6 Spain 1 0 2 -3 3 Australia 0 0 3 -6 0

1:42 There are also 3 players from Croatia warned with a yellow card. Eduardo, Dejan Lovren and Vedran Corluka would miss the next match -in case it exists- with another yellow card.

1:40 The mexican crowd on the outside of Arena Pernambuco, the ambience is amazing for this game Mexico - Croatia.

1:38 More than 30,000 mexican fans are expected today in Recife, just a little quantity of Croats are expacted to be at the Stadium today.

1:34 This is the Arena Pernambuco where today, both squads are playing a knockout game, win or go home.

1:30 For Mexico, there are 3 players in danger to miss the next match, two defenders: Hector Moreno and Paul Aguilar, also Jose Juan "Gallito" Vázquez is in danger to miss the next match.

1:25 Mexico's captain, Rafael Marquez said on press conference that the mexican national team would not play for a draw and that they would seek the victory.

1:22 This is the view of Arena Pernambuco with less than 2 hours for the kick-off.

1:20 You can review the only match that both squads have played on World Cup's on this video.

1:18 Only one result is viable for Croatia's classification, any victory. A draw could lead them to next round but they would be deppending on the other match result that should be a victory of Cameroon over Brazil, and that result seems impossible.

1:16 Mexico depends on itself on qualyfing on the knockout stage, any tie and victory on the match ensures them a direct pass. Even a loss combined with a victory of Cameroon over Brazil would lead them to the next round.

1:15 Mexico and Croatia have faced on 3 times, 2 friendlies and one meeting on the World Cup Finals, it was on the Korea and Japan 2002 World Cup match played at Niigata, when Mexico beated 1-0 Croatia with a penalty goal by Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

1:13 The rain may be a clue factor on the match, the forecast gives a 51% of rain possibilities.

1:11 Mexico's goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa is one of the two goalkeepers that haven't recieved goal on this World Cup next to Vincent Enyeama.

1:09 The referee for the match will be the Uzbek Ravshan Irmatov. Ravshan already refereed Mexico in a World Cup, it was on the first match of South Africa's World Cup, when, against the host's Mexico tied on 1 goal.

1:07 Croatia's coach, Niko Kovac hasn't confirmed the Starting XI, but we prepared this really probable formation of the balcanic team

1:05 Miguel Herrera confirmed the starting XI for the match on yesterday's press conference, no changes have been done since the beggining of the tournament.

1:03 Both teams got to the third match with possibilities to advance, we'll tell you all the chances through the preview of the match. On first instance, Croatia has 3 points after defeating Cameroon, while Mexico has 4 points due to a draw against Brazil and the victory over Cameroon on the first match.

1:00 CTS Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA live coverage of the Croatia - Mexico World Cup match correspondant to Group A.