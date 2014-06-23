Netherlands Defeats Chile, Gets Top Spot In Group B

Chile and Netherlands collided in a tough encounter at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo with the top spot of the Group B as the prize. Despite a very good performance from Chile, the European side was much more effective in front of the goal and their 2-0 win sends them to the Round of 16 as the best team of the zone.

Both sides had some good chances in the first half although the South American looked a lot better. Chile had more than 60% of possession but their dominance couldn’t be translated into the clear chances. The only two clear options came through Felipe Gutierrez who had a header and a first-time shot following a corner kick, but both efforts went wide.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, were focused on getting forward with Arjen Robben and the Bayern Munich star had two chances, but his efforts couldn’t find the back of the net. The first half ended scoreless and both sides went to the break with the hope of turning things around in the second 45 minutes.

Chile continued to attack in the early part of the second half and the entrance of Jean Beausejour was expected to give his side more speed on the forward lines but the experiment didn’t work as expected. Louis van Gaal, on the other hand, slowly tried to gain control of midfield but they didn’t get it until the final 15 minutes where two substitutes gave them the three points.

A cross from the right side found Leroy Fer inside the box and the Norwich midfielder nodded the ball past Claudio Bravo to score the opener. With Chile all out to the attack on stoppage time, a counter-attack led by Robben on the left side generated a cross that found Memphis Depay. The speedy winger tapped the ball home from very close range to put a definitive score on the match.

With the Group B completely finished, Chile ended up in second place and will have to travel to Belo Horizonte to take on the winner of Group A. As for the Netherlands, they will play in Fortaleza against the second-placed team in the zone that features Brazil, Croatia and Mexico.