Brazil Rolls Into The Knockout Round With Win Over Cameroon

Only one host nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup has ever failed to qualify for the knockout round, that being South Africa in 2010. There was a slim chance that could happen to Brazil if the results ended with a loss and a draw between Croatia and Mexico. The hosts were not going to let that happen on their look despite the early nerves.

It way one-way traffic for the first portion of the match as the Brazilians came out firing on all cylinders. They had multiple chances in the first few minutes of the match including a good look at an empty goal which was blocked by a Cameroon defender. Brazil was not only keeping pressure on Cameroon offensively but they were blanketing them defensively too. It took Cameroon nearly five minutes just to complete a pass in the Brazilian half.

Brazil would break the deadlock in the 17th minute as Neymar would direct a low cross from Marcelo into the far corner. The play started out with a beautiful darting run up the left wing from the Brazilian defender. He hit an innocent looking low cross that found its way between two Cameroon defenders to the waiting Neymar who opened up his foot in stride to slide the ball past a frozen Charles Itandje to give Brazil the 1-0 lead.

The victory would not come easy for Brazil though as Cameroon would equalize less than ten minutes later. A pair of defenders were responsible for this goal as it would be Allan Nyom would found some space on the left to fire a shot across goal. The shot was not close to challenging Julio Cesar but it was close enough to find the boot of center-back Joel Matip who directed the ball into the open goal to level the score line at 1. It was the first international goal for the Schalke 04 defender.

Neymar would take the lead in the race for the Golden Boot with his second in the 35th minute. It was a magical goal as he picked up the ball on the left side, he made a nice run across the field juking around defenders before slamming his attempt past Itandje to give Brazil the 2-1 lead.

Brazil would add two more goals to ice the result with a header from Fred in the 49th minute before substitute Fernandinho capitalized on a defensive blunder to put the final nail in the coffin.

The result means that Brazil finishes on top of Group A with 7 points and will advance to the knockout round. Waiting for them is a very intriguing Round of 16 match with fellow South American side Chile, who lost to the Netherlands earlier on Monday to claim the second position from Group B. That match will take place on Friday morning from Belo Horizonte.