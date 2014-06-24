Luis Suarez Accused Of Biting Giorgio Chiellini

Controversial Uruguay forward Luis Suarez allegedly bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during their World Cup decider on Tuesday.

The Liverpool striker looked to be frustrated at a poor cross and quickly bowed his head into Chiellini, who fell to the ground clutching his shoulder.

The defender then bore his shoulder at the referee, who took no action at the time, to show him bite marks which had allegedly been left by Suarez.

It's not the first time the forward has been in the news for such an action, with him missing six games in the Dutch league in 2010 and 10 Premier League games in 2013 for the same thing.