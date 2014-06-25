Alexander Dominguez Shines But Ecuador Falls Short Of Knockout Round

There was disappointment on the faces of the yellow-and-blue clad Ecuador fans who had packed into the soccer cathedral known as the Estadio do Maracana as the final whistle blew. It was a great result for the national team but it was not the one needed to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Ecuador knew that a win would be the best result that they could get to maximize their chances but would need help if the result was anything else. Unfortunately for them, that help would not arrive nor could they help themselves.

After ninety minutes in Rio de Janeiro, the match between heavily-favored France and Ecuador had finished level at 0-0. Meanwhile in the Amazonian city of Manaus, Switzerland would finish with a 3-0 victory over Honduras courtesy of a hat-trick from Xherdan Shaqiri. The pair of results lifted Switzerland into second place with six points and dropped Ecuador down into third with four points.

France played with possession for most of the match as Ecuador had planned to use their pace to hit back with counter-attacks. It was a very good strategy that worked for the full ninety minutes even after the South Americans were down to ten men

Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia was sent off in the 50th minute for a "hard tackle" from referee Noumandiez Doue. Here is a video of the challenge:

This was not a red card offense, yes Valencia does go into the challenge with his studs up but he makes first contact with the ball. His boot is on the ball when Lucas Digne's slide jars the ball loose. It is only after Valencia's foot is already on the ball that it slides off and makes contact with the leg of Digne. Now if that was a straight red card offense in the eyes of the official then Valencia should have been immediately sent off the pitch. The referee in this case waits almost two minutes, after a stretcher has been brought on and the French players have been able to bark at him before he sends Valencia off. It was handled very poorly but the referee and while Ecuador is the only team responsible for getting themselves into the knockout round, that poor decision did not help them any.

What did help them was the play of goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez. The Liga de Quito keeper made nine saves including three saves on Karim Benzema and a reaction save from a point-blank shot by Antoine Griezmann late in the first half.

Offensively, Ecuador had a number of chances on the counter-attack but they just could not get their shots on target. Only 2 of their 12 shots made it on frame. The South Americans will be kicking themselves now as that late game-winning goal against Switzerland has come back to haunt them once again. A draw in that match would have put Ecuador into the knockout round with 5 points to Switzerland's 4 points.

France will move on to face off with Nigeria in the Round of 16 on Monday morning at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia. Ecuador will go home to prep for the 2015 Copa America competition taking place next June in Chile.