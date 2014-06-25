Alexander Dominguez Shines But Ecuador Falls Short Of Knockout Round

There was disappointment on the faces of the yellow-and-blue clad Ecuador fans who had packed into the soccer cathedral known as the Estadio do Maracana as the final whistle blew. It was a great result for the national team but it was not the one needed to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Ecuador knew that a win would be the best result that they could get to maximize their chances but would need help if the result was anything else. Unfortunately for them, that help would not arrive nor could they help themselves.

After ninety minutes in Rio de Janeiro, the match between heavily-favored France and Ecuador had finished level at 0-0. Meanwhile in the Amazonian city of Manaus, Switzerland would finish with a 3-0 victory over Honduras courtesy of a hat-trick from Xherdan Shaqiri. The pair of results lifted Switzerland into second place with six points and dropped Ecuador down into third with four points.

France played with possession for most of the match as Ecuador had planned to use their pace to hit back with counter-attacks. It was a very good strategy that worked for the full ninety minutes even after the South Americans were down to ten men

Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia was sent off in the 50th minute for a "hard tackle" from referee Noumandiez Doue. Here is a video of the challenge: