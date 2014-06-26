USA - Germany Live Soccer Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014
2:34 PM ET: Thank you very much for joining us here at VAVEL USA, make sure to come back everyday for our continuing coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. I am Matthew Evans and I hope you have a wonderful day.

2:32 PM ET: As a final thought, if I had to award a player of the group stage for the United States, it would be Jermaine Jones. His play has been very stellar considering the struggles of Michael Bradley during these first three matches.

2:27 PM ET: Jurgen Klinsmann is about to have his press conference.

2:19 PM ET: FIFA gave the man of the match award to Thomas Muller, who scored his fourth goal of the tournament so far. He is tied for the golden boot lead with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The United States thanking their fans. // @ussoccer

2:14 PM ET: The goal has been accomplished for the United States Men's National Team as they have advanced to the Round of 16. Now something to think about as well, the USA will have everybody who is healthy available becuase nobody has picked up two yellow cards yet. They will also get an extra day of rest before the next match which could help in the recovery of Jozy Altidore from his hamstring issue.

2:12 PM ET: A look now at how Group G finished:

Pts GF GA Diff
Germany 7 7 2 +5
United States 4 4 4 0
Portugal 4 4 7 -3
Ghana 1 4 6 -2

2:10 PM ET: Here is a look at the second half statistics

United States Second Half Stats Germany
2 (0) Shots (On Target) 7 (3)
145 (77%) Passes (Accuracy) 371 (89%)
64 (60%) Passes -- Attacking Half (Accuracy) 217 (81%)
29 (41%) Passes -- Final Third (Accuracy) 96 (76%)
29.2% Possession 70.8%

2:06 PM ET: Stay tuned for second half statistics.

2:00 PM ET: The United States moves into the Round of 16 to face-off with the winner from Group H next Tuesday afternoon at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador. Germany will face off with the runner-up from Group H next Monday afternoon at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre.

1:57 PM ET: This was the plan all along right? Three points over Ghana, a draw with Portugal and a non-blowout against Germany. 4 points gets the Americans into the knockout round.

90+4': FINAL WHISTLE(S): Germany 1, United States 0. Portugal 2, Ghana 1. Both nations advance out of the group of death, a Round of 16 date with Belgium is likely. Algeria would need to win coupled with a Belgium loss to win the group.

90+3': MISS!!! Dempsey heads a ball over the bar with the chance to equalize.

90+2': Germany pulls the ball back out and is just passes amongst themselves.

90': Four minutes of stoppae time in Recife. The last 16 is in sight for the United States.

89': Four minutes of stoppage time between Portugal and Ghana.

88': A tough call from the referee on DaMarcus Beasley. I am not sure about that one. Schurrle comes on for Ozil.

86': Miroslav Klose gets behind the defense but is called offside. A close one there.

85': A nice buildup but Dempsey's pass is just behind Bedoya. Germany picks up possession.

85': The U-S-A chants are back.

84': Yedlin's first touch is a cross that ends up on the ESPN set in Rio de Janeiro.

83': It is Yedlin time. Graham Zusi (Off), DeAndre Yedlin (In)

81': That's right Cristiano Ronaldo: American Hero.

79': SCORE UPDATE: Cristiano Ronaldo has finally shown up and it's Portugal 2, Ghana 1. Breathe now American fans.

78': Michael Bradley has dropped back into the holding midfield role with Jermaine Jones pushing up into the attacking mid spot vacated by the Toronto FC man.

77': Jones and Bedoya looking alright, both back on the field.

77': 13 minutes to go

76': German Sub: Mario Gotze (In), Bastien Schweinsteiger (Off)

74': Bedoya is up but it looks like Jones is cut around his nose.

73': Oh boy, Bedoya and Jones with a nasty clash of heads at the top of the box.

72': Wow. Dempsey is knocked over by Hummels with no call from the referee.

70': United States with a corner, Zusi is over to take. A poor service is easily cleared by the German defender on the front post.

68': Manuel Neuer is obviously getting bored back in net as he is basically playing sweeper right now.

68': How about all that drama? Do you think the United States can equalize?

66': The United States counter-attack is blown as Clint Dempsey and Jermaine Jones are not on the same page. Back to the drawing board for the American attack.

65': Germany is content with keeping possession.

64': Bradley with a nice ball in the direction of Jermaine Jones but Manuel Neuer is able to get to it before the American midfielder.

62': Kyle Beckerman sees yellow after a couple of interesting calls and no calls. The United States are scrambling.

62': Ghana misses a wide open header. That score is still 1-1.

60': Bedoya lucky to not get carded on that cheap challenge on Schweinsteiger.

59': USA Sub: Alejandro Bedoya (In), Brad Davis (Out)

58': It's nervous time now. Another goal for Ghana will mean serious trouble for the United States.

56': SCORE UPDATE: Ghana 1, Portugal 1

55': GOAL! GERMANY! THOMAS MULLER! Tim Howard makes a great save off the corner kick but his punch goes right to Muller who buries it in the far corner.

54': Corner coming for Germany.

53': Foul called on Michael Bradley for a late challenge on Philipp Lahm. It sets up a costless kick from a good spot for Germany.

52': Schweinsteiger finds Klose alone in the box but his header is just wide. That should have been the opening goal.

51': Thomas Muller found some space on the left side, his cross does not trouble Tim Howard.

47': Great defending by Omar Gonzalez to clear the ball away before Mesut Ozil can head the ball home.

46': Germany gets us going here in the second half.

1:03 PM ET: German sub: Miroslav Klose (In), Lukas Podolski (Off)

12:59 PM ET: Something to look for in the second half. DeAndre Yedlin coming on in the right midfield, especially with Benedikt Howedes on a yellow card, Yedlin's speed coudl force the German defender to make a challenge that he cannot afford to make.

12:50 PM ET: A very entertaining half of action in Recife despite the rains. Germany with the lead in basically every major stat category.

United States First Half Stats Germany
2 (0) Shots (On Target) 6 (3)
212 (87%) Passes (Accuracy) 380 (93%)
120 (80%) Passes -- Attacking Half (Accuracy) 275 (88%)
57 (65%) Passes -- Final Third (Accuracy) 138 (88%)
35.8% Possession 64.2%

45+1': And there is the halftime whistle both in Recife and in Brasilia. The United States and Germany are level at zero. Portugal is leading 1-0 over Ghana. These results would send both the United States and Germany through.

45+1': One minute of stoppage time.

45': Jones with a great ball to the top of the box to find Michael Bradley but his first-touch is poor.

44': Mertesacker with a tough challenge on Brad Davis who was looking to get in behind the defense. Ball goes out for a goal kick.

43': Jermaine Jones and Bastien Schweinsteiger get tangled up. That is something we used to see a lot of back when Jones played for Schalke.

42': Schweinsteiger is fouled again, he gets up looking for action to be taken from the referee. Nothing comes of it.

41': First corner of the match coming to the United States. Zusi to take, the ball was too far for Michael Bradley at the back post.

40': Fabian Johnson finds some space in the defense and knocks the ball out for a throw off of Howedes.

39': The match is starting to open up a bit with both teams seeing offensive play.

38': Yellow Card to Omar Gonzalez for a foul on Bastian Schweinsteiger.

32': Nice buildup play from Jermaine Jones and Graham Zusi. The ball finds its way to Michael Bradley who's ball is headed away by Per Mertesacker.

31': Toni Kroos with a so-so effort with pace from distance but Tim Howard is equal to it.

30': SCORE UPDATE: John Boye with an own goal for Ghana. It is 1-0 Portugal.

28': Jermaine Jones gets clobbered by the referee as he's attempting to make a run into the box. No call, go figure.

27': Jerome Boateng has been the Germans primary weapon in the match so far. It seems like 2 out of every 3 attacks has gone through him.

25': Kyle Beckerman with another great defensive challenge. He has played wonderfully for the United States during this World Cup.

24': Germany has found some possession in the United States penalty box but the defense has been able to close down quickly to thwart the effort.

23': DaMarcus Beasley is starting to feel it defensively with a couple of good challenges.

22': Graham Zusi finds a ball from Michael Bradley, Zusi fires a shot that just goes over the bar and out for a goal kick.

21': A big save from Beto on an Asamoah Gyan half-volley to keep the Ghana-Portugal match level at zero.

19': The first offensive chance for the United States is from DaMarcus Beasley who takes Boateng to the inside but misses his shot wide.

18': A rare German mistake on the defensive end gives the United States a throw in the attacking half.

17': The score is still level at zero over in the Portugal-Ghana match.

15': A poor giveaway from Fabian Johnson ends the United States counter-attack. Another huge defensive play from Gonzalez to clear the ball on an attack. If he mistimes that challenge, that's a penalty.

14': Omar Gonzalez with a great defensive play to clear out the low cross from Jerome Boateng. Boateng is having his way with Brad Davis and DaMarcus Beasley.

13': Chants of "U-S-A" ringing around the ground. The United States is finally getting some sustained possession.

11': Yellow Card to Howedes but the referee makes a mistake by not allowing the United States advantage.

10': The first corner for Germany pinballs around the box for some nervous seconds before being cleared out.

9': Jerome Boateng with a ball that goes through the penalty box that Omar Gonzalez thankfully misses the clearance on as it could have gone anywhere.

8': Podolski finds some space before whipping in a low cross that Tim Howard gets down to gather.

6': The United States moves the ball into the German half but it is quickly recovered by the defense.

4': Germany moving the ball from side-to-side just looking for some space in the tight US defense.

2': Germany with most of the possession in the opening. Podolski finds space between the center-backs but cannot put his volley on frame.

1': And here we go. United States to get us started moving left to right on your keyboard.

11:59 AM ET: Clint Dempsey and Philipp Lahm meet at the center circle. It looks like Germany won the toss.

11:55 AM ET: The FIFA anthem is playing and the teams are coming out onto the field. It is time for the national anthems starting first with the Star-Spangled Banner.

11:53 AM ET: The teams are in the tunnel. Germany will be wearing their change kits with red and black horizontal stripes with black shorts. United States will be in all-white. "U-S-A" chants ringing throughout the stadium.

11:46 AM ET: A small gathering of fans in Chicago.

@ussoccer

11:40 AM ET: Do not worry about missing the Portugal vs. Ghana match, I will be posting updates from that one during the American match as well.

11:37 AM ET: In these last few moments of calm before the storm hits in about 20 minutes, take some time to read my colleague Sean Sullivan's preview of this match between the United States and Germany.

11:34 AM ET: Michael Ballack does not believe that the United States at its best can beat Germany at its best.

11:32 AM ET: Per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN: "Neither team is being allowed to warmup on the field. Teams are warming up on oppposite ends of the field, but behind the end line."

11:31 AM ET: Germany is out on the field warming up as well.

@DFB_Team

11:29 AM ET: We are just over thirty minutes to kick-off. What are your predictions for today's match? Leave them in the comments below or shoot me a tweet (@tenorman85)

11:24 AM ET: Alexi Lalas with a very good breakdown of the Portugal goal scored late in stoppage time in the last match-up. Communication breakdown and ball looking leading to the tying goal.

11:21 AM ET: Looking at the lineups, there is one matchup that I am really excited to see that being Michael Bradley against Philipp Lahm.

11:12 AM ET: Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez were the first choice center-back pairing for the United States during World Cup qualifying.

11:10 AM ET: It seems like a lukewarm reception for the starting lineup. I am feeling very confident with the eleven. Jurgen Klinsmann is paid the big bucks to make the tough decisions.

11:02 AM ET: Here is a look at the starting lineup for Germany: (4-3-3):

GK: Manuel Neuer; DEF: Jerome Boateng, Per Mertesacker, Mats Hummels, Benedikt Howedes; MID: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, Toni Kroos; FWD: Mesut Ozil, Thomas Muller, Lukas Podolski

10:57 AM ET: Here is a look at the starting lineup for the United States: (4-2-3-1):

@ussoccer

10:55 AM ET: Rumor starting to pick up some steam that Uruguay is considering pulling out of their Round of 16 match with Colombia due to the Luis Suarez suspension. Interesting to say the least. The lineups are out for this match!

10:52 AM ET: Some of the German subs are sitting on the bench just taking in the environment. It is starting to get a little more lively in Recife as more fans start to enter the stadium.

10:49 AM ET: If you thought that Clint Dempsey looked bad after his broken nose, make sure to look at Thomas Muller. Yikes, he looks rough.

10:48 AM ET: As I mentioned earlier, do not be surprised to see Omar Gonzalez get the start next to Matt Besler. Gonzalez's height could be very important when the German center-backs move forward on set pieces.

10:44 AM ET: Germany's bus has just arrived at the stadium.

10:42 AM ET: Jurgen Klinsmann is signing the lineup sheet. The starting lineup for the United States Men's National Team should be released shortly.

@ussoccer

10:38 AM ET: Here is a look at the standings in Group G going into the final matchday

GP Pts F A Diff
Germany 2 4 6 2 +4
United States 2 4 4 3 +1
Ghana 2 1 3 4 -1
Portugal 2 1 2 6 -1

10:36 AM ET: Judging by some pictures on Twitter, it looks like some of the American Outlaws have made it to the stadium.

10:33 AM ET: It is very interesting that there was no cover on the field except for a tarp in just one goal box. It is a very narrow tarp as well probably 6 yards long by 2 yards wide.

10:26 AM ET: Graham Zusi, Chris Wondolowski and Omar Gonzalez are among the next players to take a walk on the pitch. More FIFA officials walking around the pitch as well.

10:24 AM ET: Here is a picture of the line to get into the viewing party at Grant Park in Chicago.

@MFischer421

10:22 AM ET: Michael Bradley and Tim Chandler are walking out to inspect the pitch.

10:21 AM ET: Klinsmann says they hope to exploit the issues on Germany's back-line

10:20 AM ET: "The conditions don't benefit either team." Jurgen Klinsmann

10:19 AM ET: "You gotta deal with it." Jurgen Klinsmann asked about how he feels about playing in the rainy conditions.

10:17 AM ET: The United States team bus has arrived at the stadium.

10:12 AM ET: It looks at those the conditions are so bad going to the stadium that the family and friends of the USMNT are not even trying to make the trip.

10:06 AM ET: SportsCenter confirming that the Suarez ban goes into effect immediately. He cannot even enter any stadiums.

10:04 AM ET: The rain is coming down in buckets but the pitch looks to be fine. Of course this is just what I am reading from the pre-match video on ESPN3.

10:01 AM ET: A FIFA official is out kicking a ball around the pitch in Recife. It does not look to be too bad, the ball is bouncing normally and rolling how it should.

9:58 AM ET: Another thing to think about in regards to the Suarez suspension is that his club side, Liverpool is in their off-season. He will essentially miss just two months of the new English Premier League season.

9:55 AM ET: Personally I feel like the Suarez ban is not long enough. Maybe if it was a first time offense but this is the third instance of him biting another player on the field. If this happens again, the next ban needs to be for life.

9:52 AM ET: What are your thoughts on the Suarez ban? Leave a message in the comment section or tweet me @tenorman85.

9:50 AM ET: BREAKING NEWS: FIFA has banned Uruguay striker Luis Suarez for nine matches from the national team and from all football for four months.

9:48 AM ET: FIFA has just announced that there will be no delay in Recife. The match between Germany and the United States will kick off on schedule.

9:46 AM ET: People are starting to trickle in to the viewing party being thrown by FC Dallas.

@FCDallas

9:43 AM ET: It looks like even famous WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is jumping on the United States bandwagon.