USA - Germany Live Soccer Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014

2:32 PM ET: As a final thought, if I had to award a player of the group stage for the United States, it would be Jermaine Jones. His play has been very stellar considering the struggles of Michael Bradley during these first three matches.

2:27 PM ET: Jurgen Klinsmann is about to have his press conference.

2:19 PM ET: FIFA gave the man of the match award to Thomas Muller, who scored his fourth goal of the tournament so far. He is tied for the golden boot lead with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

2:14 PM ET: The goal has been accomplished for the United States Men's National Team as they have advanced to the Round of 16. Now something to think about as well, the USA will have everybody who is healthy available becuase nobody has picked up two yellow cards yet. They will also get an extra day of rest before the next match which could help in the recovery of Jozy Altidore from his hamstring issue.

2:12 PM ET: A look now at how Group G finished:

Pts GF GA Diff Germany 7 7 2 +5 United States 4 4 4 0 Portugal 4 4 7 -3 Ghana 1 4 6 -2

2:10 PM ET: Here is a look at the second half statistics

United States Second Half Stats Germany 2 (0) Shots (On Target) 7 (3) 145 (77%) Passes (Accuracy) 371 (89%) 64 (60%) Passes -- Attacking Half (Accuracy) 217 (81%) 29 (41%) Passes -- Final Third (Accuracy) 96 (76%) 29.2% Possession 70.8%

2:06 PM ET: Stay tuned for second half statistics.

2:00 PM ET: The United States moves into the Round of 16 to face-off with the winner from Group H next Tuesday afternoon at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador. Germany will face off with the runner-up from Group H next Monday afternoon at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre.

1:57 PM ET: This was the plan all along right? Three points over Ghana, a draw with Portugal and a non-blowout against Germany. 4 points gets the Americans into the knockout round.

90+4': FINAL WHISTLE(S): Germany 1, United States 0. Portugal 2, Ghana 1. Both nations advance out of the group of death, a Round of 16 date with Belgium is likely. Algeria would need to win coupled with a Belgium loss to win the group.

90+3': MISS!!! Dempsey heads a ball over the bar with the chance to equalize.

90+2': Germany pulls the ball back out and is just passes amongst themselves.

90': Four minutes of stoppae time in Recife. The last 16 is in sight for the United States.

89': Four minutes of stoppage time between Portugal and Ghana.

88': A tough call from the referee on DaMarcus Beasley. I am not sure about that one. Schurrle comes on for Ozil.

86': Miroslav Klose gets behind the defense but is called offside. A close one there.

85': A nice buildup but Dempsey's pass is just behind Bedoya. Germany picks up possession.

85': The U-S-A chants are back.

84': Yedlin's first touch is a cross that ends up on the ESPN set in Rio de Janeiro.

83': It is Yedlin time. Graham Zusi (Off), DeAndre Yedlin (In)

81': That's right Cristiano Ronaldo: American Hero.

79': SCORE UPDATE: Cristiano Ronaldo has finally shown up and it's Portugal 2, Ghana 1. Breathe now American fans.

78': Michael Bradley has dropped back into the holding midfield role with Jermaine Jones pushing up into the attacking mid spot vacated by the Toronto FC man.

77': Jones and Bedoya looking alright, both back on the field.

77': 13 minutes to go

76': German Sub: Mario Gotze (In), Bastien Schweinsteiger (Off)

74': Bedoya is up but it looks like Jones is cut around his nose.

73': Oh boy, Bedoya and Jones with a nasty clash of heads at the top of the box.

72': Wow. Dempsey is knocked over by Hummels with no call from the referee.

70': United States with a corner, Zusi is over to take. A poor service is easily cleared by the German defender on the front post.

68': Manuel Neuer is obviously getting bored back in net as he is basically playing sweeper right now.

68': How about all that drama? Do you think the United States can equalize?

66': The United States counter-attack is blown as Clint Dempsey and Jermaine Jones are not on the same page. Back to the drawing board for the American attack.

65': Germany is content with keeping possession.

64': Bradley with a nice ball in the direction of Jermaine Jones but Manuel Neuer is able to get to it before the American midfielder.

62': Kyle Beckerman sees yellow after a couple of interesting calls and no calls. The United States are scrambling.

62': Ghana misses a wide open header. That score is still 1-1.

60': Bedoya lucky to not get carded on that cheap challenge on Schweinsteiger.

59': USA Sub: Alejandro Bedoya (In), Brad Davis (Out)

58': It's nervous time now. Another goal for Ghana will mean serious trouble for the United States.

56': SCORE UPDATE: Ghana 1, Portugal 1

55': GOAL! GERMANY! THOMAS MULLER! Tim Howard makes a great save off the corner kick but his punch goes right to Muller who buries it in the far corner.

54': Corner coming for Germany.

53': Foul called on Michael Bradley for a late challenge on Philipp Lahm. It sets up a costless kick from a good spot for Germany.

52': Schweinsteiger finds Klose alone in the box but his header is just wide. That should have been the opening goal.

51': Thomas Muller found some space on the left side, his cross does not trouble Tim Howard.

47': Great defending by Omar Gonzalez to clear the ball away before Mesut Ozil can head the ball home.

46': Germany gets us going here in the second half.

1:03 PM ET: German sub: Miroslav Klose (In), Lukas Podolski (Off)

12:59 PM ET: Something to look for in the second half. DeAndre Yedlin coming on in the right midfield, especially with Benedikt Howedes on a yellow card, Yedlin's speed coudl force the German defender to make a challenge that he cannot afford to make.

12:50 PM ET: A very entertaining half of action in Recife despite the rains. Germany with the lead in basically every major stat category.

United States First Half Stats Germany 2 (0) Shots (On Target) 6 (3) 212 (87%) Passes (Accuracy) 380 (93%) 120 (80%) Passes -- Attacking Half (Accuracy) 275 (88%) 57 (65%) Passes -- Final Third (Accuracy) 138 (88%) 35.8% Possession 64.2%

45+1': And there is the halftime whistle both in Recife and in Brasilia. The United States and Germany are level at zero. Portugal is leading 1-0 over Ghana. These results would send both the United States and Germany through.

45+1': One minute of stoppage time.

45': Jones with a great ball to the top of the box to find Michael Bradley but his first-touch is poor.

44': Mertesacker with a tough challenge on Brad Davis who was looking to get in behind the defense. Ball goes out for a goal kick.

43': Jermaine Jones and Bastien Schweinsteiger get tangled up. That is something we used to see a lot of back when Jones played for Schalke.

42': Schweinsteiger is fouled again, he gets up looking for action to be taken from the referee. Nothing comes of it.

41': First corner of the match coming to the United States. Zusi to take, the ball was too far for Michael Bradley at the back post.

40': Fabian Johnson finds some space in the defense and knocks the ball out for a throw off of Howedes.

39': The match is starting to open up a bit with both teams seeing offensive play.

38': Yellow Card to Omar Gonzalez for a foul on Bastian Schweinsteiger.

32': Nice buildup play from Jermaine Jones and Graham Zusi. The ball finds its way to Michael Bradley who's ball is headed away by Per Mertesacker.

31': Toni Kroos with a so-so effort with pace from distance but Tim Howard is equal to it.

30': SCORE UPDATE: John Boye with an own goal for Ghana. It is 1-0 Portugal.

28': Jermaine Jones gets clobbered by the referee as he's attempting to make a run into the box. No call, go figure.

27': Jerome Boateng has been the Germans primary weapon in the match so far. It seems like 2 out of every 3 attacks has gone through him.

25': Kyle Beckerman with another great defensive challenge. He has played wonderfully for the United States during this World Cup.

24': Germany has found some possession in the United States penalty box but the defense has been able to close down quickly to thwart the effort.

23': DaMarcus Beasley is starting to feel it defensively with a couple of good challenges.

22': Graham Zusi finds a ball from Michael Bradley, Zusi fires a shot that just goes over the bar and out for a goal kick.

21': A big save from Beto on an Asamoah Gyan half-volley to keep the Ghana-Portugal match level at zero.

19': The first offensive chance for the United States is from DaMarcus Beasley who takes Boateng to the inside but misses his shot wide.

18': A rare German mistake on the defensive end gives the United States a throw in the attacking half.

17': The score is still level at zero over in the Portugal-Ghana match.

15': A poor giveaway from Fabian Johnson ends the United States counter-attack. Another huge defensive play from Gonzalez to clear the ball on an attack. If he mistimes that challenge, that's a penalty.

14': Omar Gonzalez with a great defensive play to clear out the low cross from Jerome Boateng. Boateng is having his way with Brad Davis and DaMarcus Beasley.

13': Chants of "U-S-A" ringing around the ground. The United States is finally getting some sustained possession.

11': Yellow Card to Howedes but the referee makes a mistake by not allowing the United States advantage.

10': The first corner for Germany pinballs around the box for some nervous seconds before being cleared out.

9': Jerome Boateng with a ball that goes through the penalty box that Omar Gonzalez thankfully misses the clearance on as it could have gone anywhere.

8': Podolski finds some space before whipping in a low cross that Tim Howard gets down to gather.

6': The United States moves the ball into the German half but it is quickly recovered by the defense.

4': Germany moving the ball from side-to-side just looking for some space in the tight US defense.

2': Germany with most of the possession in the opening. Podolski finds space between the center-backs but cannot put his volley on frame.

1': And here we go. United States to get us started moving left to right on your keyboard.

11:59 AM ET: Clint Dempsey and Philipp Lahm meet at the center circle. It looks like Germany won the toss.

11:55 AM ET: The FIFA anthem is playing and the teams are coming out onto the field. It is time for the national anthems starting first with the Star-Spangled Banner.

11:53 AM ET: The teams are in the tunnel. Germany will be wearing their change kits with red and black horizontal stripes with black shorts. United States will be in all-white. "U-S-A" chants ringing throughout the stadium.

11:46 AM ET: A small gathering of fans in Chicago.

11:40 AM ET: Do not worry about missing the Portugal vs. Ghana match, I will be posting updates from that one during the American match as well.

11:37 AM ET: In these last few moments of calm before the storm hits in about 20 minutes, take some time to read my colleague Sean Sullivan's preview of this match between the United States and Germany.

11:34 AM ET: Michael Ballack does not believe that the United States at its best can beat Germany at its best.

11:32 AM ET: Per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN: "Neither team is being allowed to warmup on the field. Teams are warming up on oppposite ends of the field, but behind the end line."

11:31 AM ET: Germany is out on the field warming up as well.

We are just over thirty minutes to kick-off.

11:24 AM ET: Alexi Lalas with a very good breakdown of the Portugal goal scored late in stoppage time in the last match-up. Communication breakdown and ball looking leading to the tying goal.

11:21 AM ET: Looking at the lineups, there is one matchup that I am really excited to see that being Michael Bradley against Philipp Lahm.

11:12 AM ET: Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez were the first choice center-back pairing for the United States during World Cup qualifying.

11:10 AM ET: It seems like a lukewarm reception for the starting lineup. I am feeling very confident with the eleven. Jurgen Klinsmann is paid the big bucks to make the tough decisions.

11:02 AM ET: Here is a look at the starting lineup for Germany: (4-3-3):

GK: Manuel Neuer; DEF: Jerome Boateng, Per Mertesacker, Mats Hummels, Benedikt Howedes; MID: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, Toni Kroos; FWD: Mesut Ozil, Thomas Muller, Lukas Podolski

10:57 AM ET: Here is a look at the starting lineup for the United States: (4-2-3-1):

10:55 AM ET: Rumor starting to pick up some steam that Uruguay is considering pulling out of their Round of 16 match with Colombia due to the Luis Suarez suspension. Interesting to say the least. The lineups are out for this match!

10:52 AM ET: Some of the German subs are sitting on the bench just taking in the environment. It is starting to get a little more lively in Recife as more fans start to enter the stadium.

10:49 AM ET: If you thought that Clint Dempsey looked bad after his broken nose, make sure to look at Thomas Muller. Yikes, he looks rough.

10:48 AM ET: As I mentioned earlier, do not be surprised to see Omar Gonzalez get the start next to Matt Besler. Gonzalez's height could be very important when the German center-backs move forward on set pieces.

10:44 AM ET: Germany's bus has just arrived at the stadium.

10:42 AM ET: Jurgen Klinsmann is signing the lineup sheet. The starting lineup for the United States Men's National Team should be released shortly.

10:38 AM ET: Here is a look at the standings in Group G going into the final matchday

GP Pts F A Diff Germany 2 4 6 2 +4 United States 2 4 4 3 +1 Ghana 2 1 3 4 -1 Portugal 2 1 2 6 -1

10:36 AM ET: Judging by some pictures on Twitter, it looks like some of the American Outlaws have made it to the stadium.

10:33 AM ET: It is very interesting that there was no cover on the field except for a tarp in just one goal box. It is a very narrow tarp as well probably 6 yards long by 2 yards wide.

10:26 AM ET: Graham Zusi, Chris Wondolowski and Omar Gonzalez are among the next players to take a walk on the pitch. More FIFA officials walking around the pitch as well.

10:24 AM ET: Here is a picture of the line to get into the viewing party at Grant Park in Chicago.

10:22 AM ET: Michael Bradley and Tim Chandler are walking out to inspect the pitch.

10:21 AM ET: Klinsmann says they hope to exploit the issues on Germany's back-line

10:20 AM ET: "The conditions don't benefit either team." Jurgen Klinsmann

10:19 AM ET: "You gotta deal with it." Jurgen Klinsmann asked about how he feels about playing in the rainy conditions.

10:17 AM ET: The United States team bus has arrived at the stadium.

10:12 AM ET: It looks at those the conditions are so bad going to the stadium that the family and friends of the USMNT are not even trying to make the trip.

10:06 AM ET: SportsCenter confirming that the Suarez ban goes into effect immediately. He cannot even enter any stadiums.

10:04 AM ET: The rain is coming down in buckets but the pitch looks to be fine. Of course this is just what I am reading from the pre-match video on ESPN3.

10:01 AM ET: A FIFA official is out kicking a ball around the pitch in Recife. It does not look to be too bad, the ball is bouncing normally and rolling how it should.

9:58 AM ET: Another thing to think about in regards to the Suarez suspension is that his club side, Liverpool is in their off-season. He will essentially miss just two months of the new English Premier League season.

9:55 AM ET: Personally I feel like the Suarez ban is not long enough. Maybe if it was a first time offense but this is the third instance of him biting another player on the field. If this happens again, the next ban needs to be for life.

What are your thoughts on the Suarez ban?

9:50 AM ET: BREAKING NEWS: FIFA has banned Uruguay striker Luis Suarez for nine matches from the national team and from all football for four months.

9:48 AM ET: FIFA has just announced that there will be no delay in Recife. The match between Germany and the United States will kick off on schedule.

9:46 AM ET: People are starting to trickle in to the viewing party being thrown by FC Dallas.

9:43 AM ET: It looks like even famous WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is jumping on the United States bandwagon.

9:41 AM ET: Here is a link to the article about the injury to Sergio Aguero.

9:37 AM ET: ESPN soccer writer Doug McIntyre tweets that a US Soccer spokesman says the field is "a little soft" but holding up surprisingly well.

9:35 AM ET: I am hearing a rumor that Omar Gonzalez will be getting the start today alongside Matt Besler at center back. It would be a very smart decision by Klinsmann to combat the height from the Germans.

9:34 AM ET: Jeff Carlisle of ESPN is reporting that a FIFA official told him that as things stand now, the match is set to be played as scheduled.

9:30 AM ET: More breaking news from the World Cup as a newspaper from Argentina is reporting that Sergio Aguero will miss the remainder of the World Cup with the injury he suffered yesterday against Nigeria.

9:27 AM ET: Jeremy Schaap of ESPN just tweeted a picture of the field as well with the caption "Still raining hard. Field sloppy. But it'll have to be dreadful for game to be postponed."

9:24 AM ET: We may have our first visual on the pitch condition from Lenda Kosowski who is a German journalist. These are pictures she posted an hour ago from the corner flag.

9:23 AM ET: We are still awaiting news concerning the condition of the pitch at the Arena Pernambuco. There is a chance that we could see a delay in the kickoff if referee Ravshan Irmatov deems that the pitch is unplayable.

9:22 AM ET: There was also some massive news coming out of the Ghana camp as they prepare for their group stage finale with Portugal. Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were both suspended indefinitely from the national team for apparent physical altercations with members of the technical staff. Here is a link to the story from the Associated Press.

9:21 AM ET: What a morning it has been leading up to the big match between the United States and Germany. We will start out with the news about the flooding in Recife. If you have not seen some of the pictures posted by American media traveling to the match, it is quite a sight to see. Here are just a few of the images captured by American soccer writers in Brazil.

9:20 AM ET: Welcome to this historic live game USA - Germany live. There has been a good amount of talk about whether United States Socccer Team and Germany live may make changes to their lineups in order to conserve star players for the knockout rounds. It a very interesting thought since both nations just a draw to advance. I do not see that happening especially when you consider the favorable match-up for the group winner in the Round of 16. With that being said, here are my projected starting lineups for both Germany and United States.

9:17 AM ET: The referee for this critical match will be Ravshan Irmatov of Uzbekistan. This will be the third match that he has officiated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He was also in charge of the Mexico-Croatia match on Monday as well as the thrilling Switzerland-Ecuador match back on June 15th. In those two previous matches, Irmatov has called 54 fouls while distributing five yellow cards and one red card.

9:15 AM ET: There has also been some debate in the German press and amongst former players questioning Joachim Low's use of Philipp Lahm in the central of midfield. Michael Ballack was quoted in this piece from ESPN talking about Lahm, "Don't get me wrong, he is a super player -- but he is needed in the back four in the national team. He is much more valuable there."

I couldn't agree more with Ballack's assessment. This is not a knock on Lahm by any means but playing him in the holding midfield role, out of his natural position of left-back is just puzzling. It is not like Low is short options at that position, Bastian Schweinsteiger is sitting right there on the bench. Low is currently playing with two defenders out of position with Boateng and Benedikt Howedes playing at full-back. Both players are primarily center-backs for their club teams.

Another factor to consider is that a giveaway from Lahm directly resulted in the tying goal from Ghana in their second group match.

9:14 AM ET: Germany looks like they will have a full selection of players after Jerome Boateng and Sam Khedira were cleared to return to training in the last few days. Boateng was subbed off at halftime of the match with Ghana while Khedira made it 70 minutes before being replaced. It was reported that Khedira was dealing with a strained knee ligament while Boateng was dealing with a thigh injury.

9:13 AM ET: The United States Soccer Team did get some good news as it appears that Sporting Kansas City center-back Matt Besler will be available to play as he continues to struggle with a tight hamstring. The heat and humidity in Manaus did not help the recovery efforts of Besler who was laboring towards the end of that match. Of course to be fair, everybody was laboring by the end of that match.

9:12 AM ET: The news for Jozy Altidore is not what American fans wanted to hear but it is what was expected. The Sunderland striker will not play in today's match against Germany with the strained hamstring suffered in the first group match with Ghana.

9:11 AM ET: Finally we get to the most recent match-up with came in June 2013 as the United States Soccer Federation was celebrating their 100th anniversary. Germany brought over a team of mostly reserves and third-stringers to face off with the United States but it was still a very well-played contest with the Americans coming out on top 4-3 thanks to goals from Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey (2) and an own-goal from German keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

9:10 AM ET: The United States and Germany once again decided to match-up with each other in preparation for a World Cup. Dortmund and the Westfalenstadion were the venue for this tune-up match as Germany was preparing to host 32 of the best soccer teams in the world. The match would end 4-1 in favor of the hosts with the lone goal for the Americans coming from Steve Cherundolo. It was the first international goal for the long-time Hannover 96 right back.

9:09 AM ET: The second match of 2002 between the two nations is one that will be debated by fans from teams for years to come. Was it a handball? The Germans say no, The Americans say yes but more importantly the video says yes; unfortunately though the referee said no. Germany went on to win the match 1-0 on a goal from the great Michael Ballack. Oh and did I mention that it was in the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan? Yeah, I am still a little bitter about that one.

9:08 AM ET: 2002 would bring two more matches between the United States and Germany with the first being a preparation match in March taking place in Rostock, Germany in front of 29,000 fans. The international friendly would go in favor of Germany 4-2 but it was during a hot streak for New York/New Jersey Metrostars striker Clint Mathis. Mathis scored both American goals in the match while scoring five of the eight goals scored in the month of March by the United States.

9:07 AM ET: The two nations met again just five months later in the FIFA Confederations Cup. Both nations came into their final group stage match level with three points but the United States held the goal differential advantage thus needing only a draw to advance. Thankfully for the United States, they got an even better result thanks to goals from current DC United manager Ben Olsen and Joe-Max Moore to secure passage into the semi-finals with a 2-0 win at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

9:06 AM ET: Like in 1993, the two nations would meet twice in 1999 with the results going in favor of the United States. The first match was an international friendly on February 6th held at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The 17,259 fans in attendance were treated to a show as the Americans scored three goals in the first 26 minutes of the match. Jovan Kirovski, Tony Sanneh and Claudio Reyna would get the goals powering the USA to a 3-0 win, their first win over Germany.

9:05 AM ET: It would be four-and-a-half years before Germany and the United States would meet again but this time it was on a much bigger stage. It would be the first match for both teams in Group F of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Jurgen Klinsmann and Andreas Moller would get the goals to see Germany to the top of the group in what was the worst showing at a World Cup for the United States.

9:04 AM ET: The second meeting of 1993 between the two nations was held at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California in front of 52,397 fans. That match would end 3-0 in favor of Germany.

9:03 AM ET: The first two meetings between the sides both took place during 1993. The first was part of the U.S. Cup held during the summer of 1993. Ironically enough current United States manager Jurgen Klinsmann scored the first goal for Germany in the 14th minute. Thomas Dooley scored twice for the USA with another goal scored by Earnie Stewart. Germany won the match 4-3 in front of 53,549 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

9:02 AM ET: This match will be the tenth meeting all-time between the United States and Germany since the reunification of East Germany and West Germany in 1990. Germany has won six of the previous nine meetings with the United States having won the other three; there have been no draws in this series.

9:01 AM ET: The scenarios can be very simple for Group G but then again they can also be complicated if the results call for it. If the match finishes in a draw, Germany will win the group with 5 points followed by the United States in second with 5 points. Germany would win based on the first tie-breaker of goal differential.

After that though it can get a little bit hairy. If there is a winner between Germany and the United States, then that winner would advance to the knockout round. The loser would have to keep an eye on the result of the Ghana-Portugal match. If that one ends in a draw, then both the United States and Germany advance no matter what their results are but if there is a winner between Ghana and Portugal then it will come down to the first tie-breaker of goal difference to determine the second team through to the knockout round.

The preference for both Germany and the United States is that Portugal be the team to win over Ghana due to their inferior goal difference. Portugal would have to make up 5 goals to tie the United States and 8 to tie with Germany. To put that into simpler terms, if Germany beats the United States 2-0 and Portugal beats Ghana 3-0, then the United States and Portugal would be level on points and goal differential but Portugal would advance due to the second tie-breaker which is total goals scored (5 to 4).

The margin is much thinner for the United States though if Ghana were to win as Ghana only needs to make up 2 goals in the goal differential department. That means that if Germany beats the United States 1-0 and Ghana beats Portugal 1-0, the difference would be made up. In that scenario though, the United States would advance based on the third tie-breaker “greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned.” The United States beat Ghana earlier in the tournament and therefore would win that tie-breaker 3 to 0.

The nightmare scenario for the United States would be if Germany were to beat them 3-0 combined with a Portugal 2-0 win over Ghana, it would mean that Portugal and the United States would be level on all tie-breakers. That would force the drawing of lots from the FIFA Organizing Committee, essentially a glorified coin-flip to determine who would finish second in Group G.

9:00 AM ET: Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Today our match is the titanic Group G clash between the United States vs Germany from the Arena Pernambuco in Recife. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide through this match. You can also expect to see updates from the Portugal-Ghana match from the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia with updated qualification scenarios as the matches roll on.