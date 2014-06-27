Seven Things We Learned So Far From the 2014 FIFA World Cup
Kevin Prince-Boateng was one of the players who were kicked out after an altercation with Ghanaian FA officials over the payment of bonuses, which was one of the themes coming out of the 2014 World Cup. (Photo credit: Imago7)

While many stories are still to be written--as with whether Lionel Messi or Neymar can capture their first World Cups respectively, or how far can Mexico and the United States go, we look back at some of the not-so-obvious stories we discovered from the World Cup so far.

1) European teams' struggles in South America continue.

Of the twelve European teams that made it to the World Cup, only six have advanced to the Round of 16. No European team has won a World Cup on South American soil, and many of the teams, with the exception of England and Russia that crashed out were favorites to make a deep run in the tournament.

While Italy were unlucky, many of the European teams were not used to having to play important matches in the heat and humidity of Brazil (or anything close to Brazil), and did not have to deal with the antics of the host fans (who often were against the European sides). While the battle against racism, improper invasion of team facilities, and to contain hooliganism must continue to be fought, it is possible that with being able to complaint to UEFA to force closed door matches, hyper-secure training facilities made the European sides rattled when they played critical matches against American and African opposition. 

Those are factors that often define the difficult roads that define World Cup Qualifying out of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL (as well as CAF) and make those sides more prepared to deal with the adversity of playing in enemy territory with the ultra-passionate fans from the Americas (the USA included) or Africa. 

Of the European teams that advanced, only FranceSwitzerland, and Greece came out of a group where there was South American competition. France and Switzerland came out of Group E, which contained Ecuador (whom were arguably the weakest South American side at the competition). 

When this tally is expanded to include all the teams from the Americas, there were only three groups containing a CONCACAF or CONMEBOL team in which a European team advanced. Of those teams, two of those needed to do so in the final round of the Group Stage (although Germany would have needed an exceedingly complex scenario to crash out at the group stage). 

2) England fans, despite not their team not getting out of Group D, should be optimistic about the future. 

The English media have already started to label this World Cup a failure in retrospect to 2010. But the 2010 crop included a bunch of mostly (now) aging stars, including Frank LampardRio FerdinandAshley Cole, Peter CrouchShaun Wright-Phillips, and Michael Carrick, whom were all rated much higher (in England) than their actual technical ability. Worse of all, the club players seemed to lack the enthusiasm to play for the national team (with people in England seeming to hold players' club ventures in higher regard). Tyneside-born American commentator Ray Hudson had this to say about that 2010 team.