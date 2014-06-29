Mexico vs Netherlands Live Soccer Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014

3:30 PM: Here are the match highlights.

2:10 PM: True to his fiery nation, 'Piojo' Herrera was seen punching/shoving Robin van Persie after the final whistle.

2:00 PM: That was an extremely brave and daring display by El Tri, but ultimately was not enough to gwt out of the quarterfinal.

FT: THAT IS IT!!!!! Netherlands come back from 0-1 down to stun Mexico in the last 5+ minutes of the match, and send Mexico out in the last 16 for the sixth straight World Cup.

90+6': The pass is too heavily weighted for Andres Guardado.

90+6': Jesper Cillessen stops the shot from Javier Aquino.

90+4': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for the Netherlands!!! Klaas-Jan Huntelaar converts the penalty.

90+3': Andres Guardado goes into the book for protesting.

90+2': PENALTY TO THE NETHERLANDS as Rafael Marquez picks up a yellow card, bringing down Arjen Robben in the 18.

90+1': The cooling breaks have contributed to the generous added times at the end of each half.

90': Six minutes of added time to close out regular time.

88': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for the Netherlands!! Wesley Sneijder comes costless and fires a shot past Memo Ochoa. 1-1.

88': Corner kick for the Netherlands.

86': Mexico finally gets a spell of possession and gets a throw in their attacking half of the pitch.

84': Corner kick for the Netherlands. Memo Ochoa forced into a save, but Huntelaar was offside.

84': Everyone is behind the ball for Mexico.

82': Still no sign of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Handball is called against Mexico.

81': Miguel Herrera has been cautioned by the referee.

79': Robin van Persie comes out and is replaced by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Both teams are out of subs.

76': Pedro Proenca signals for the second half cooling break.

75': Oribe Peralta comes out for Javier Hernandez. Third and final change for Mexico.

75': Diego Reyes gets caught pushing forward, but Guillermo Ochoa saves the Netherlands shot. Corner kick.

74': Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez getting reading to come in.

72': Andres Guardado tries to play Javier Aquino in, but mistimes the cross.

70': Diego Reyes clears the ball from Dirk Kuyt to force a corner kick.

69': Paul Aguilar picks up the first YELLOW CARD of the match. Aguilar will miss the quarterfinal if Mexico makes it that far.

68': Ajern Robben goes down around the 18, but the referee does not call the penalty.

66': Javier Aquino tries to slot the pass through to a streaking Oribe Peralta, but Peralta is caught offside.

65': Another corner kick for Netherlands but the shot from Blind go over the bar. Mexico is now in a 5-4-1.

64': Arjen Robben sends a ball over the top into the Mexico 18, but it is slightly too heavy for Wesley Sneijder.

62': Mexico take goal-scorer Giovani dos Santos out for Javier Aquino.

61': Miguel Layun is stopped 1v1, which starts a Netherlands counterattack which results in a Robben shot that is deflected out for a corner kick.

57': SAVE!!! Memo Ochoa and the far post denies De Vrijs to preserve Mexico's advantage.

56': Netherlands make their second changes. Memphis Depay comes in for Paul Verhaegh.

56': Oribe Peralta has a go from distance, which is caught by Cillessen.

55': Netherlands corner kick goes out to Daley Blind, whose shot misses the target by inches.

53': Wesley Sneijder hits the Netherlands costless kick into the wall. Netherlands finding their passing feet again. Corner kick for the Netherlands.

51': Hector Herrera's costless kick is headed over the bar by Rafael Marquez.

48': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAZOOOOOOO for MEXICO!!!! Giovanni dos Santos beats Jesper Cillenssen with a bomb from 25 yards out. 1-0.

48': Diego Reyes pushes forward for the first time as Mexico retains possession.

47': Ron Vlaar called for a foul on Oribe Peralta.

46': We are underway with the second half!!

HT: There is one change for Mexico. Diego Reyes comes in for the injured Hector Moreno.

HT: Mexico has found it hard to deal with Ajern Robben when he's had plenty of space.

HT: All of El Tri huddled around Hector Moreno as he was stretchered off.

HT: That ends the first half!! Plenty of chances at both ends. Fourth straight goalless first half for El Tri.

45+4': Diego Reyes is warming up on the Mexico sideline to come in for Hector Moreno, who's being stretchered off. Sub is being held off, as 'Piojo has decided to monitor Moreno's progress through the rest of the half.

45+2': Arjen Robben presses the ball away from 'Maza' Rodriguez, but Hector Moreno slides to recover the ball. It should have been a penalty against Mexico. The Portuguese referee is leaving a lot of stuff go.

45+2': Mexico trying to find their passing rhythm in the midfield.

45': Oribe Peralta tries a backheel play to allow Mexico a shot on goal, but the opportunity is stopped by Cillessen. Four minutes of added time to close out the first half.

43': Oribe Peralta flies into the box alone, but his shot is saved by Cillessen. The resulting couner from the Netherlands is stopped by a couple recovering Mexico defenders.

41': Netherlands forcing nine men behind the ball, and then Robin van Persie is found on a long ball. Corner kick to the Netherlands, which is headed out for a goal kick.

38': Paul Aguilar tries to get in behind Dirk Kuyt but he recovers to force the ball out for a goal kick.

37': Dirk Kuyt gets in behind Paul Aguilar but Rafael Marquez recovers and forces a goal kick.

36': Mexico's wingbacks create space, but Layun's cross is collected by Cillessen. Sneijder is picked out on a long ball, and tries the same (but Ochoa is up to the task).

34': Both teams head back out on the pitch after the cooling break.

32': After some possession of the Netherlands, the referee signals for the water (cooling) break. To give an update, Nigel de Jong left the match with an undisclosed muscle injury.

29': Oribe Peralta leaves the ball off for Giovani dos Santos, whose shot is comfortably caught by Cillessen.

27': Both teams are taking turns at controlling the tempo. But Verhaegh finds Robin van Persie whose shot is forced wide right of the mark.

24': SAVE!! Jesper Cillessen is forced to make a save on the shot from distance. Corner kick.

22': Marquez tries to bring Miguel Layun through but two Netherlands defenders recover. Layun goes down, but does not get the costless kick call.

20': After some possession by the Netherlands, Hector Herrera brings the ball down, but two Holland defenders clear it out for a corner, which is called back for a foul.

18': SHOT!!! Hector Herrera receives the ball in space from Giovani dos Santos, but his shot dribbles wide of the target despite the other Mexico players inside the 18.

16': Arjen Robben gets space and is isolated against Rafael Marquez. Marquez does well to force Robben's cross out, but Oranje players are claiming Marquez played it with his hand.

14': Miguel Layun takes a defender on 1v1 and crosses into the 18, but cannot hit his target. Throw-in for the Netherlands.

13': Oribe Peralta and Mexico starting to control the tempo.

12': A wave makes its way around the Estadio Castelao.

11': Bruno Martins Indy has moved into his familiar central defensive role, with Daley Blind occupying De Jong's old role.

9': Bruno Martins Indi getting ready to come in for Nigel De Jong who cannot go anymore.

7': Mexico-colored baloons seen flying onto the pitch. And Netherlands struggle with a back pass routine, but no green shirt is in the area. Then Paul Aguiar is called for a foul.

6': FOUL against Hector Herrera for climbing on top of Robin van Persie.

5': Hector Herrera does well to get past a Netherlands defender near the right touchline and slaloms the ball to find Miguel Layun, whose shot flies over the bar.

4': Mexico pressed in the back by Robin van Persie, but two central defenders recover the ball for Mexico. Rafael Marquez being forced back to help Hector Moreno and 'Maza' Rodriguez in the back.

2': Netherlands opening up with post of the possession, but Mexico break on a counter out left, which results in a Miguel Layun shot that goes over the bar.

1': We are underway from Fortaleza.

12:00: Of note. Bruno Martins Indi, Daryl Janmaat, and Leroy Fer out of the lineup due to concerns on nagging injuries.

11:59 AM: Mexico players huddled up ready to begin the match.

11:58 AM: Wesley Sneijder and Rafael Marquez finish off the flag-exchange ceremony (and coin flip) with the referees.

11:56 AM: Mexico and their fans singing their national anthem!

11:55 AM: The Netherlands national anthem is now being played (and sung).

11:53 AM: The teams are lined up in the tunnel and have left for the pitch.

11:40 AM: One more look at the kits the Netherlands will be wearing today. They will go with their primary orange tops.

11:38 AM: BREAKING NEWS. There will be cooling breaks in this match.

11:34 AM: Netherlands players are warming up on the pitch.

11:29 AM: 'El Capitan' and libero Rafael Marquez's jersey and the Mexico banner hanging in the dressing room.

11:27 AM: Many are expecting Mexico to dominate in the crowd. But they are coming with a wind section and percussion.

11: 25 AM: Mexico players are out on the pitch warming up before the match.

11:17 AM: Both teams have made substantial changes. Mexico put Carlos Salcido in the middle and moved Andres Guardado from the left side to the right. Hector Herrera moves out left. As for the Netherlands, they put Georginio Wijnaldum in the spot typically occupied by Jonathan de Guzman. Paul Verhaegh and Dirk Kuyt also come into the wide midfield.

11: 15 AM: The lineups have been confirmed by Sky Sport Italia. Can Mexico tame the deadly triangle of Sneijder, Robben, and Van Persie?

11:11 AM: Miguel 'Piojo' Herrera is ready to go!

11:05 AM: Louis van Gaal will go with the following selection. (4-4-2): Cilessen; Verhaegh, Vlaar, de Vrij, Blind; Wijnaldum, De Jong, Sneijder, Kuyt; Robben, Van Persie

10:51 AM: The referee of this match, Pedro Proença, will make his 2014 World Cup debut in charge. However, he had been famously in charge of the UEFA Euro 2012 final between Spain and Italy.

10:50 AM: Miguel Herrera's mother has made the trip to look her son coach. (Photo credit: Jonathan Pena)

10:37 AM: Still no word from Louis van Gaal as to what the lineup Mexico might face. Perhaps he is keeping his cards hidden to get 'Piojo' and his team guessing.

10:31 AM: The Netherlands team bus has arrived at the Estadio Castelao. (Vine credit: Jonatan Pena)

10:23 AM: Mexico fans continue to believe that their team can shock another European powerhouse. (Vine credit: Univision Sports)

10:17 AM: The Mexico team bus has arrived at the Estadio Castelao. (Vine credit: Univision Sports.)

10:11 AM: One note from SportsCenter today. Ruud van Nisterooy is alluding that this edition of the Oranje is receiving criticism for going away from "Total Football." But this side has the technical ability to play whatever style is asked of them, and needed to not rely on Total Football as a crutch, given how other implementations of Total Football have failed at this World Cup.

10:09 AM: Mexico fans are continuing to get ready for a match that will be written into their history. (Vine credit: Univision Sports)

10:02 AM: Mexico and Netherlands fans continue the long-standing tradition of fans of opposing teams chatting it up and taking pictures together.

09:54 AM: The Netherlands XI is expected to lineup in a 3-4-3, which at first glance looks like a 5-2-3. Blind and Janmaat are adept at pushing forward and creating additional width for the Oranje, but are very capable, fast, and technical defenders when Mexico pushes its own numbers forward. However, this proposed lineup is without two of the Oranje's fastest and most influential players in Memphis Depay and Leroy Fer.

09:50 AM: And now the tale of the tape between the two number 10s--Giovani for Mexico and Wesley Sneijder for Netherlands. (Spanish)

09:48 AM: In their last five World Cups, Mexico have made it to the Round of 16, but they failed to advance any further. Will this be the year that they finally end the 'Curse of 1986'?

09:45 AM: Mexico's kits have been prepped and are ready for the players to change into them once they arrived. 'El Tri' is going with their primary green shirts and white shorts today.

09:41 AM: 'Piojo' Herrera has kept his lineup the same from the match against Croatia, outside of installing Carlos Salcido in place of the suspended Jose Juan 'Gallito' Vazquez.

09:35 AM: Netherlands supporters are ready to see their country end Mexico's hopes of a magical run in the 2014 World Cup.

09:31 AM: Oribe Peralta will be one guy who Mexican fans will be counting on to provide the magic. Here he is saying goodbye to fans before he and the rest of the Mexico side left for Fortaleza.

09:30 AM: The stadium right now is only filled with a few fans, but more are expected to make their way in the time between now and kickoff.

09:25 AM: Fans are starting to make their way to the Castelao.

09:15: The teams would not meet again until the 1998 World Cup. It was the Netherlands who would defeat Mexico for the first time in France by a score of 3-2. Here are highlights from that match.

9:10 AM [EST]: Mexico and the Netherlands first played each other in 1960 at the Estadio Universitario. With goals from Hector Hernandez, Isidoro Diaz, and Carlos Gonzalez, Mexico took the firsst meeting 3-1. A year later, the teams met in Amsterdam, with Mexico winning 2-1 behind goals from Francisco Flores and Eduardo Gonzalez,

9:03 A.M. EST: Netherlands will not miss any players due to yellow card accumulations this match. However, Daley Blind, Stefano de Vrij, and Jonathan de Guzman will want to avoid another booking if they have hopes of playing in the quarterfinal, should the Netherlands advance.

9:02 A.M. EST: Mexico will not feature 'Gallito' Vazquez due to a suspension affter he picked up his second yellow card. Carlos Salcido, who performed Vazquez's role of shielding the defense and orchestrating the Mexico attack long before Vazquez was regularly in the 'El Tri' side, will replace 'Gallito.' Mexico could lose three other players due to yellow-card related suspensions if they go into the book this match--Paul Aguilar, Rafael Marquez, and Hector Moreno.

9:01 A.M. EST: Netherlands were also not expected to get out of one of the World Cup's Groups of Death, drawn into a group with the 2010 Champions Spain and 4th place Chile, as well as emerging Asian power Australia. Unlike Mexico, the Oranje ensured their qualification early on, winning their World Cup qualification group easily and becoming the first team to qualify out of Europe. But once they got to Brazil, they would have to overcome the 2010 Champions in a rematch of the 2010 World Cup final.

But that match would be one to remember for the Netherlands. After a controversial penalty was awarded to Diego Costa (and Spain converted), the Netherlands put five past Iker Casillas, overwhelming La Roja 5-1. They pressed the slower, frustrated La Roja in the midfield and quickly forced counter-attacks that stretched La Roja and they battered an out of form 'Saint Iker' on the way. (Highlights are below.)

The Oranje would then have to get past a plucky Australia side that gave Chile fits, but lost 2-1. Arjen Robben opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the 26th minute, but Tim Cahill responded with a volley goal a minute later. After the Socceroos took a 2-1 lead on a penalty kick goal, Robin van Persie added an impressive equalizer to bring the Netherlands back on level terms. Memphis Depay scored the go-ahead goal a few minutes later, and that would be the final score--sending the Netherlands through to the next round. (Highlights are below.)

With Chile also winning their second match, both Netherlands and Chile had played all the matches that mattered, and went into the third match without any pressure or care (outside deciding who won Group B).

Still, the Oranje played inspired football that, while differing stylistically from the Total Football that earned the Netherlands their footballing place on the world stage, steered them to victory against Chile. Leroy Fer's Patrick Kluivert-esque looping header and Memphis Depay's stoppage time strike gave the Netherlands the group and momentum heading into the Round of 16. (Highlights below.)

9:00 A.M. EST: Both teams needed the huevos to get out of two very difficult groups. But for Mexico, they needed a major dos of bravery and belief just to get to the FIFA World Cup. Mexico needed a major dose of luck after a dismal World Cup qualifying effort that saw them in fourth place in the CONCACAF Hexagonal and go through three coaches before settling on Miguel Herrera toward the end of the year. After navigating a mostly domestic side through the Intercontinental Playoffs against New Zealand, 'El Piojo,' using a lot of the same players (with the exception of the wingbacks (Miguel Layun and Paul Aguilar), Juan Carlos Medina, Jose Juan Vazquez, Carlos Pena, and Luis Montes, a 5-3-2 system that played to Mexico's strengths in attacking out wide and their ability to play in possession, and a combination of authenticity, openness, and intensity that had the Mexico team believing it could do something in the 2014 World Cup.

'El Tri' were drawn into a very difficult group with the hosts Brazil, potential world-beaters Croatia, and African powerhouses Cameroon, all of whom many outsiders had claimed were much better than Mexico, and many people outside of Mexico did not have 'El Tri' getting out of Group A, thinking Croatia was going to give [Mexico] difficulty. 'El Tri' ran into more difficulty when it lost both midfield linchpin Juan Carlos Medina and box-to-box attacker Luis Montes due to injury in the friendlies leading up to the World Cup.

In their first match of Group A against Cameroon, Mexico had most of the possession in the match. An Oribe Peralta 61st minute was the difference between the sides, but Jose Juan 'El Gallito' Vazquez would turn out to be a key player in preventing Cameroon from seriously threatening Guillermo Ochoa's goal.

Then came the difficult task of getting points against the hosts Brazil, who were heavily favored to take all the points against Mexico. La Selecao was forced into action early and often, stopping what looked like sure goals from Brazil's stars including Neymar, Fred, Oscar, Bernard, and others. However, 'El Tri' got lucky Brazil crammed its midfield with too many defensive-minded players (Ramires along with Paulinho and Luiz Gustavo). Juan Jose Vazquez, and Mexico's line of five (or three, depending on who one asks), were often forced into emergency recovery situations, and needed to be inch perfect in their positioning to stop the Brazilians from scoring. 'Gallito' Vazquez and Giovani dos Santos helped to give Mexico valuable possession, which allowed it to take the pressure of its back line, and force Julio Cesar to keep his taem in the match. But in the end, the match ended 0-0. (Highlights are below.)

Mexico went into its final group match on Monday knowing that all it needed was a draw to advance to the Round of 16. Croatia needed a win, and started the match pushing the tempo and Mexico's back line. But Mexico chose to attack Croatia, rather than sit back and absorb their pressure. After Ante Rebic was sent off, Rafael Marquez, Andres Guardado, and Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez got goals to propel 'El Tri' to a 3-1 victory (Highlights below). It was a victory that earned 'Piojo' praise for inspiring confidence in his team, and getting his team to believe that they can go far and overcome teams that explicitly stated that they were better than 'El Tri.'

9:00 A.M. EST: Welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Today marks the beginning of VAVEL USA's live coverage and inline commentary of the Knockout Stage of the World Cup, starting with today's Round of 16 match between three-time runners' up Netherlands and 2012 Olympics champions Mexico. My name is Steve Graff, and I will be your guide to today's proceedings.