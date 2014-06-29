Costa Rica Holds Off Greece In Penalty Kicks

Costa Rica's fairy tale story in the World Cup needed penalty kicks to continue. The Tico's were down to 10 men in the final 25 minutes after Oscar Duarte's 66th minute red card. Greece applied pressure with the man advantage and eventually made Costa Rica wait a bit longer for the victory with a stoppage time goal by Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Costa Rica defended for their lives in extra time and were bailed out by some good saves from Navas and poor decisions by Greece. In the end, penalty kicks decided the outcome as Navas came up with another magnificent save to lead the Tico's to their first quarterfinals.

Costa Rica got off to the better start with several shots, but none of them were on target. Greece took a while to settle in but they did well to prevent any serious attempts from Costa Rica the rest of the half.

Andreas Samaris picked up a yellow card in the 36th minute with a silly challenge from behind on Joel Campbell. Meanwhile, Oscar Duarte was booked for pulling down Lazaros Christodoulopoulos who may have had a chance to score the game's first goal.

The first half produced few serious chances for either team, but the best chance came from Greece in the 37th minute. Jose Cholevas delivered a perfect cross from the left side to the far post. Dimitris Salpigidis got on the end of it, but his shot went off of Keylor Navas' knee and out for a corner kick. The first half would end scoreless.

The second half produced more action than the first half. Giorgos Samaras had a header that was saved by Navas in the 47th minute. That was followed up by yellow card for Yeltsin Tejada for his follow through when he tackled Georgios Karagounis.

In the 52nd minute, Christian Bolanos found a wide open Bryan Ruiz who slotted the ball home in the right corner with ease at the edge of the penalty box. It was poor marking by the Greek defense that led to Costa Rica grabbing the 1-0 lead.

Costa Rica had a serious claim for a penalty minutes later when Greece defender Vasileios Torosidis clearly handled the ball in the box. The Costa Rican bench let the referee know about it which resulted in Oscar Granados getting a yellow card from the sideline.

The game turned in the 66th minute when Oscar Duarte received his 2nd booking and was subsequently given his marching orders. Duarte was beaten Jose Cholevas and stuck his leg out to try and get the ball, but took Cholevas' legs out.

From that point on, it was Greece who did all the attacking. Costa Rica did their best to defend and held off all challenges until stoppage time.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Theofanis Gekas turned and hit a shot that was deflected into the middle of the box by Navas. Sokratis Papastathopoulos came up and hammered the ball home to tie the game up at 1-1.

Greece was not done in stoppage time. At the 90' +3 minute mark, Kostas Mitroglou got a perfect cross in and headed the ball towards goal. However, Navas produced a world class save to keep the game tied at 1 and send the game into extra time.

Extra time was similar to the last 25 minutes of the 2nd half. Greece had the lions share of chances. Greece had a wonderful chance in the 113th minute with a 5 on 2 attack, but Lazaros' shot was directly at Navas. Lazaros' had plenty of other options and would have probably been better served passing to a teammate.

Greece had another great opportunity with a minute left in the second extra time. Mitroglou took a pass down from Gekas, but Navas came up with another fine save.

Costa Rica had a few chances of their own, but were unable to produce anything that seriously challenged Oresitis Karnezis.

Prior to penalty kicks, Greek national team manager Fernando Santos was sent off by Australian referee Ben Williams.

Costa Rica started by with a conversion by Celso Borges. Greece answered with a conversion of their own by Mitroglou. Ruiz came up for Costa Rica and drilled the ball into the upper right corner. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos evened the penalty kicks up at 2 as he converted.

The third penalty for Costa Rica was taken by Giancarlo Gonzalez who drilled it past the diving Greece goalkeeper. Cholevas kept Greece in step by drilling the ball past Navas into the right corner. Round four started with Costa Rica's Joel Campbell who fooled the goalkeeper and slotted the ball home into the left side. Greece's Theofanis Gekas came up and was denied by Navas' left hand. Michael Umana came up for Costa Rica with a chance to win and delivered Costa Rica into the Quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup.

Costa Rica will now face the Netherlands on Saturday, July 5 in the Quarterfinals. The winner of that match will move to the Semifinals to be played on July 9.