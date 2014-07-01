Belgium - USA Live Soccer Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014

7:10 PM ET: Thank you so much for joining us here at VAVEL USA for our live coverage of today's match between the United States and Belgium. We are very thankful for all of the viewers who tuned in, not just for this match, but for all of the matches here on VAVEL USA. Make sure to stick around with us for pre and post-match coverage during the rest of the tournament.

6:51 PM ET: I am not sure that I agree with the folks who say that Jozy Altidore should have come on towards the end of that match. I am convinced that he was not fully healthy and the effect of him on the match would be been more negative than positive.

6:50 PM ET: ESPN gets it right with this picture.

6:47 PM ET: The quarter-finals are now set as Belgium will face Argentina on Saturday morning.

6:41 PM ET: There will be a few moments that fans will look back on and say what if. The first being the missed attempt from Wondo late in second half stoppage time and the second being the costless kick in second extra period stoppage time. As a Sounders FC fan, I have seen Dempsey chip the keeper so many times but it just didn't fall for him in this one.

6:39 PM ET: The joy of victory.

6:36 PM ET: Howard's 15 saves is the most saves in a FIFA World Cup match since records starting being kept in 1966.

6:34 PM ET: Tim Howard is the VAVEL USA Man of the Match with 15 saves.

6:33 PM ET: I am out of words. What an amazing match of football, it stinks that one team has to lose.

120+1': And there is the final whistle, Belgium 2, United States 1. What a game, these boys need to hold their heads high. What an effort for the United States in that second half of extra time.

120': 1 minute of stoppage time and it looks like that will be it. Klinsmann is not happy with the amount of stoppage time and I cannot blame him.

120': Last rush for the United States

119': Beasley earns a costless kick deep in his own half, Americans with the possession with just one minute and stoppage time left.

118': Jones takes a long-range effort, that was very unwise.

117': Yedlin puts in a beautiful ball than is just behind Wondo.

117': Omar Gonzalez is now playing center forward.

116': Belgium is able to draw a foul and a breath.

115': My blood pressure is racing right now, I can only imagine that the hospitals will be busy around our country tonight.

114': SAVE!!! COURTOIS comes up big on the cheeky costless kick that falls to Dempsey. The Americans are putting serious pressure on the goal.

113': Bradley to take the costless kick.

112': Belgium is taking their 19th corner which is cleared by Gonzalez. Americans on the counter-attack, Julian Green earns a costless kick, taken quickly to Bradley. Ball into Jones, his shot is blocked before Cameron is fouled straight away of the goal.

111': Hazard coming off for Nacer Chadli.

111': SAVE!!! Tim Howard comes up big as Lukaku gets through both Gonzalez and Besler.

110': Pressure is coming from the United States, the attack coming from the right side through Yedlin

109': WIDE!!! The ball falls to Jermaine Jones who puts his outside of the foot shot just wide.

108': What a game!!!! Fellaini puts his shot wide and out for a goal kick. The "I Believe" song is going strong.

107': GOALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JULIAN GREEN!!!!! THE SUPER SUB FROM BAYERN MUNICH PUTS THE USA BACK IN THE MATCH!!!!!

106': DeAndre Yedlin earns a costless kick for the United States in the opening moments of the second half of extra time.

105+3': That is the end of the first half of extra time. The United States needs two goals to tie.

105+2': Two minutes of stoppage time here in the first extra time period. United States sub as Julian Green comes on for Alejandro Bedoya.

105': Lukaku puts the game away with a strike past Tim Howard. It is now 2-0 Belgium

104': Howard gets down again to stop Mirallas after he gets into open space.

101': Howard comes up big again as Lukaku muscles his way through the defense. His shot is low but Howard is equal to it. Jones ends up taking a ball to his already broken nose.

100': A good spell of play that finds the ball with Dempsey and then Jones but both efforts are blocked.

99': A majority of the possession with the United States as they look for an equalizer.

97': Romelu Lukaku with a low, hard shot that Howard pushes out of bounds. That is the most that Lukaku has done in this whole tournament.

96': Belgium almost catches the USA on a break but Jan Vertonghen waits too long before taking a shot. The shot goes right to Howard who looks to spring the counter-attack.

94': Jermaine Jones earns a costless kick that Michael Bradley skies over the bar and out for a goal kick.

93': GOAL! BELGIUM! Kevin De Bruyne gets on the end of a Romelu Lukaku pass and finishes it far post.

92': Beasley makes a run behind the defense, his cross finds Jermaine Jones who cannot direct his header on target.

91': United States gets us started here in the first period of extra time. Both teams now down to one sub each.

5:57 PM ET: Belgium makes a sub as Romelu Lukaku comes on for Divock Origi.

5:54 PM ET: This screencap is exactly how Americans are feeling right now.

90+4': Extra Time will be needed to seperate these two sides. Ok, United States, take a breath and refill your beer. We've got thirty minutes to go.

90+3': SO CLOSE!!!! Terrible call by the linesmen who calls Wondolowski offside though he is clearly on. It is a good thing that he missed that shot.

90+2': United States corner deep in the Belgium half.

90+1': Fellaini gets a good look on the 16th corner for Belgium but his header is over the crossbar.

90+1': Three minutes of stoppage time.

90': SAVE!!!! TIM HOWARD comes up big on a cheeky shot from Vincent Kompany. A delayed dive that is pushed out for the 15th corner for Belgium.

88': A break for Belgium with De Bruyne leading the attack, he feeds Hazard on the left who puts his shot into the side netting. Out for a goal kick.

87': Corner coming for the United States. Bedoya to take it; it is cleared and Belgium look to be off to the races. Beasley though shields the ball to draw a foul.

85': SAVE! A reaction save from Tim Howard as Origi fired a shot with pace from 20 yards out. Howard with a punch over the bar.

83': What a tackle from Matt Besler to deny an open look at goal for Belgium.

81': U-S-A chants ringing around the Arena Fonte Nova.

80': I am out of breath just looking this game.

80': SAVE!!! TIM HOWARD gets down on a curling shot by Eden Hazard.

79': Marc Wilmots and Jurgen Klinsmann seen having a civil discussion on the sidelines.

78': Omar Gonzalez came down awkwardly on his left ankle. That is a very tough break for the United States. They only have one sub remaining but it looks like Gonzalez will try to continue.

76': SAVE!! A toe save from Tim Howard to keep the score level at zero. Another Belgium corner coming up.

74': Dempsey gathered the ball around midfield and made a darting run to goal. His shot from about 25 yards out is gathered by Courtois.

72': Graham Zusi is coming off for Chris Wondolowski. A sub that was needed

71': Dempsey takes a low shot that bounces on the way to Courtois. On the other end, a big save from Tim Howard as Origi found some space and tested Howard low.

70': Chris Wondolowski is getting ready to come on for the United States.

69': WIDE! Axel Witsel with a low strike from distance but it goes just of the far post.

68': Say what you will about Omar Gonzalez but he has played a great game today.

67': Big stop from Courtois who needed to catch the Yedlin cross with Dempsey and Bedoya closing in on his goal.

65': Back and forth action between these two sides. It is very entertaining to look, that is for sure.

64': Vertonghen with a long, low drive that comes off of Howard for a rebound but the keeper jumps on it quickly.

62': Besler with two big defensive stops to break up the Belgium counter-attack.

61': Yedlin with a low ball into the box that Bradley looks to dummy into the path of Dempsey but it does not find the target.

60': Belgium is prepping for a sub. Origi sneaks down to the goal-line before Mertens puts the shot just wide. Mertens is being subbed off for Kevin Mirallas.

58': Great chance from Graham Zusi as he found a deflected Beasley cross at his feet but he could not get around the ball for a clear shot.

56': Belgium with another good look as Origi gets a header in that skids over the crossbar. The pressure is being amped up by the Europeans.

54': Belgium nearly capitalizes on a beautiful low cross from Vertonghen that missed everybody in the box. Origi had the best look but Besler distracted him just enough.

53': Belgium pulls the ball out to their back-line in an effort to find some space. The ball ends up on the attacking right side before DaMarcus Beasley is hacked down. Costless kick coming to the United States.

52': Fellaini gets away with a tough challenge on Dempsey before he skies the ball over the bar with a shot from distance.

49': Dempsey cannot control a ball played into him from the back-line, Belgium brings the ball back into the USA half. Ball falls to Witsel who hits a shot deflected into the path of Mertens who puts a shot over and out for a goal kick.

47': United States with most of the early possession. Belgium with a counter-attack, Tim Howard making a spectacular save over the bar on a looping header from Dries Mertens.

46': An early foul on Origi.

5:03 PM ET: No subs at halftime and Belgium will get us going here in the second half. They will be kicking from right to left on your keyboard.

5:01 PM ET: The teams are back in the tunnels, they are preparing for the second half of action here in the final match of the Round of 16.

5:00 PM ET: 12 of the 15 goals in the Round of 16 has come in the second half.

4:56 PM ET: Here are some photos from the team's official Twitter accounts.

4:50 PM ET: Here are a look at the stats from the first half. Score: BEL 0, USA 0; Shots (On Target): BEL 9 (3), USA 3 (1); Passes (Accuracy): BEL 185 (81%), USA 215 (80%); Possession: BEL 47.4%, USA 52.6%

45+3': And that is the end of the first half with the score Belgium 0, United States 0.

45+2': Another corner for Belgium here in the final moments of the first half. Jones clears de Bruyne's corner before a foul is called on Belgium.

45+1': Three minutes of stoppage time. Kevin de Bruyne with an early low shot that Howard is able to get down to stop.

45': Fellaini is called for another holding foul, the referee gives him his final warning. Zusi makes a run on the other end earning a corner in the process.

43': Belgium with another corner kick as Omar Gonazlez clears out another cross from Jan Vertonghen. De Bruyne swings the corner in and Tim Howard punches it out.

42': Vincent Kompany is called for a foul and booked as well.

41': Graham Zusi mishits a low cross from DeAndre Yedlin. The BBC announcers seem to be very impressed with Yedlin's pace.

39': Daniel van Buyten with an excellent defensive header as Clint Dempsey looked to get on the end of a cross from his Seattle Sounders FC teammate DeAndre Yedlin.

38': Hazard and Vertonghen are not on the same page, Hazard looking for an overlapping run that ends up out for a goal kick.

36': The United States has a chance on one end with Michael Bradley putting a ball just a bit too far ahead of Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempsey. On the other end, Eden Hazard finds space but puts his shot into the feet of DeAndre Yedlin who clears the ball.

34': Jermaine Jones with a shot after Dempsey pulls down the Zusi corner but the shot goes just wide.

32': Big spot for Yedlin. His speed shows as he blows by Hazard to earn a corner for the Americans.

31': DeAndre Yedlin is coming on for Fabian Johnson.

30': Not a good sight as Fabian Johnson is down on the pitch. Looks to be another hamstring issue.

28': Omar Gonzalez with the clearance on the sixth corner from Belgium already. Fabian Johnson is having his hands-full with Eden Hazard.

27': Another Belgian corner coming up, Jan Vertonghen has been spending a lot of time in the United States half during the past few minutes. United States is having problems clearing their half.

26': SAVE! DaMarcus Beasley to the rescue after Belgium breaks through the United States defense. Hazard layed a ball across the face of goal to a waiting Fellaini but Beasley slid through to break up the attempt.

24': Another corner for Belgium coming up. Dries Mertens whips the ball in but the cross is over everybody. It didn't matter as Fellaini was called for another holding foul in the box.

23': MISS! Kevin de Bruyne with a wide-open look that goes well wide of the target. That was the best chance of the match so far.

22': We have a track meet going on here, a shot on one end and the ball is quickly moved to the other for an attack. Very entertaining football to this point.

21': SAVE! Dempsey finds the ball at his feet after some great buildup in the midfield. His shot does not trouble Courtois who gathers the shot.

20': Zusi puts a ball across to the head of Geoff Cameron, his header goes off frame before being cleared.

19': Dempsey had a chance to break but his first touch betrayed him. Vertonghen fumbles the ball out for an American corner.

18': CAUTION: Geoff Cameron booked for a poor, poor challenge. Not a smart move this early in the match.

17': We had a slight delay as a fan ran out onto the pitch. We are back to action now. Michael Bradley with another giveaway, he has not looked at his best in this tournament

14': Divock Origi limped off the field with a knock but has returned after treatment.

13': Belgium with another corner that is dealt with. The United States starting to see possession in the attacking half.

10': Long throw in from Jan Vertonghen into the American penalty box but Marouane Fellaini is called for a foul.

8': The United States is finally starting to see some sustained possession. A ball is played down the wing towards Fabian Johnson making a run up the right but the ball is just too far ahead.

5': Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey are not on the same page as Bradley puts a forward pass behind Dempsey to wash away the counter-attack.

4': Geoff Cameron steps into a Belgian pass but his forward ball is too far ahead of Zusi. It rolls right to Courtois.

3': The corner is dealt with easily. Belgium is off to a very fast start here.

2': Belgium with another attacking run from De Bruyne but his shot is deflected out for a corner.

1': SAVE!! Tim Howard with a kick save on Divock Origi. Origi got in behind Omar Gonzalez and put a low shot too close to the American keeper.

1': AND HERE WE GO!!! The United States will get us started going right to left on your keyboard.

3:56 PM ET: And now it is time for the Star-Spangled Banner...

3:55 PM ET: It is now time for the national anthems. First up is the Belgian anthem.

3:54 PM ET: The Flags are being brought out of the tunnel.

3:52 PM ET: Both teams are in the tunnel now, we are ready for the walk out and the anthems.

3:47 PM ET: If you missed the report earlier, Belgium is the "home" team and will be wearing their all-red kits. The United States will be in the all-white, sorry fans we'll have to wait one more match for the rocket pop jerseys.

3:45 PM ET: 15 MINTUES to kickoff. Get your snacks, fill up the drinks and use the restroom now because America needs you in 15 minutes!!!

3:38 PM ET: I expect to see a very tightly played match today with both teams looking to avoid mistakes that could send them home. Wow, England striker Wayne Rooney just tweeted, "Have to admit I'm a USA fan today." Welcome aboard Wayne!

3:37 PM ET: Here is a look from a Belgium viewing party outside of their national stadium in Brussels.

3:34 PM ET: Michael Bradley covered more ground than any other player during the group stage at nearly eight miles per match.

3:33 PM ET: I just saw a picture from the CenturyLink Field Events Center in Seattle which is filling up with American soccer fans. It is great to see massive soccer parties around the country.

3:27 PM ET: As we enter the last thirty minutes before the match, send in your thoughts, comments, score lines, etc!

3:25 PM ET: From ESPNFC Twitter account, the Klinsmann family bakery back in Germany is flying the red, white and blue.

3:23 PM ET: The USMNT has taken the field for warmups! 37 minutes to kick.

3:20 PM ET: ESPN showing look parties on Redando Beach in California, AT&T Stadium in Texas and a group of American support in Belgium.

3:15 PM ET: Here is a look at the scene at Soldier Field in Chicago.

3:07 PM ET: I do not think that we will see Jozy Altidore in today's match. He may be "fit" but realistically how many minutes does he have in those legs? You have to figure that the match could go to extra time.

3:03 PM ET: Mixed reactions from social media over the lineup. Most people are questioning why Kyle Beckerman has been left on the bench. I really don't think that it is anything that Beckerman did, he has played a great FIFA World Cup. I really think the Jurgen Klinsmann has seen something in the Belgian attack that he feels Geoff Cameron and Omar Gonzalez are the best fits to stop.

3:01 PM ET: We are less than ONE hour away from the kickoff. If your red, white and blue is not quite ready, you still have time for a quick cycle through the dryer.

2:59 PM ET: Here is a look at the team sheet from @BelRedDevils

2:54 PM ET: An interesting tweet from Avi Creditor from SI. "There was a time that Kyle Beckerman's place in the #USA XI made folks wince. Now it's his absence."

2:49 PM ET: The United States starting eleven looks like this, listed as a 4-3-3 formation: Tim Howard; Fabian Johnson, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, DaMarcus Beasley; Geoff Cameron, Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones; Graham Zusi, Clint Dempsey, Alejandro Bedoya

2:48 PM ET: It looks like Kyle Beckerman is not getting the start today for the United States. I am still awaiting confirmation on that.

2:42 PM ET: Here is the Belgium lineup according to the official Belgian National Team Twitter Page (@BelRedDevils): #1 Thibaut Courtois; #2 Toby Alderweireld, #15 Daniel van Buyten, #4 Vincent Kompany, #5 Jan Vertonghen; #6 Axel Witsel, #8 Marouane Fellaini, #7 Kevin De Bruyne, #14 Dries Mertens; #17 Divock Origi, #10 Eden Hazard

2:34 PM ET: What a finish! The Swiss costless kick is directly into the wall and Argentina advances to play the winner of our match. Argentina 1, Switzerland 0. It was great to see members of Belgium gathered around a television in Salvador to look the frantic ending of the other match.

2:33 PM ET: Switzerland pulled their goalie, Argentina could not capitalize with a wide-open net. FREE KICK in a dangerous spot just twenty yards out... DRAMA!!!!!

2:31 PM ET: SAVE!!! Romero with an outstanding save off of a Switzerland corner kick. Just a minute and a half to go.

2:30 PM ET: Belgium has arrived at the stadium now.

2:28 PM ET: BREAKTHROUGH!! ANGEL DI MARIA breaks the dead lock and it is 1-0 Argentina with les s than two minutes to go!

2:25 PM ET: We are still waiting for a goal in the other match going on right now, that is now in the 116th minute with the score still level at zero.

2:23 PM ET: Sigi Schmid of the Seattle Sounders FC just had a great quote after the team's training today. He was asked about what the timetable is for Dempsey and DeAndre Yedlin after the United States are finished at the World Cup. His response was, "We hope that we don't have to worry about that until after July 13th."

2:21 PM ET: Klinsmann mentions that the United States needs to play higher up the pitch in support of Clint Dempsey and that a fast start today will be key.

2:20 PM ET: First off the bus, as always, is manager Jurgen Klinsmann. He is currently talking to Jeremy Schaap of ESPN, Klinsmann says that Jozy Altidore is on the bench for this match.

2:18 PM ET: I'd also like to wish any viewers from the Great White North, a Happy Canada Day!

2:17 PM ET: The bus carrying the United States is pulling into the stadium as we speak. We should be seeing the players coming off the bus in the next five to ten minutes.

2:11 PM ET: The first half of extra time has been completed between Argentina and Switzerland. The score is still level at 0; if the teams remain tied after the next extra time period then the match will go to the dreaded penalty shootout. We have had two penalty shootouts already in this Round of 16, Brazil and Costa Rica were the winners of those matches.

2:08 PM ET: Here is a really cool looking picture from inside the stadium courtesy of our friend Ives Galarcep at Soccer by Ives.

2:04 PM ET: There are a scattering of fans inside the stadium right now. The pitch looks to be in very good condition, a far cry from what the Americans faced against Germany last week in Recife.

2:02 PM ET: It looks like the United States Men's National Team is preparing to board their bus to make the journey to the stadium. I have posted my projected lineup below, do you agree with it? What would you change?

2:00 PM ET: One of the things that always makes me laugh about international competitions is the "boycotting" of products that either are from or associated with the opposing nation. This week, Waffle House is in the news as they have "boycotted" Belgian waffles in the days prior to the match. A clever way to show their American pride.

1:58 PM ET: If Switzerland does indeed win this match then it will all be thanks to their goalkeeper Diego Benaglio who has made some great saves in this match.

1:52 PM ET: Belgium has left their hotel and is on the way to the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

1:51 PM ET: Here is another hype up video from ESPN if you are not already hyped up enough for this match.

1:50 PM ET: Costless football it is in Sao Paulo as Argentina and Switzerland are going into extra time.

1:47 PM ET: A look into the Belgian locker room looks as though they will be wearing their home reds meaning the United States will be wearing their all-whites.

1:45 PM ET: Let's take a poll, how you see the match ending? Final score plus the minute that you see Jozy Altidore being subbed in. Leave your thoughts in the comments below or on my twitter page (@tenorman85)

1:41 PM ET: It is starting to look like we many get some bonus football in Sao Paulo as Argentina and Switzerland are deadlocked at zero in the 88th minute. The winner will face the winner of our match later. Go check out my colleague Daniel Pinder's live coverage on VAVEL UK right here.

1:19 PM ET: Are not expected to see many changes for the United States going into this match USA - Belgium live other than one obvious change. I expect that Alejandro Bedoya will start in the left midfield for Brad Davis and that Geoff Cameron will return to the starting eleven in place of Omar Gonzalez. Those two were put into the match for set-piece purposes, Davis on the distribution and Gonzalez for attacking/defending against the height of the Germans.

United States Projected Starting Line-Up: Tim Howard; Fabian Johnson, Geoff Cameron, Matt Besler, DaMarcus Beasley; Kyle Beckerman, Michael Bradley, Graham Zusi, Jermaine Jones, Alejandro Bedoya; Clint Dempsey

1:18 PM ET: This is the message that the team will see as they prep in the locker room for today's big match with Belgium

1:17 PM ET: Like always it is very cool to see all of the American pride swelling around the country in support of our national team. It surprises me that soccer really is not bigger in the United States given the ratings and popularity of the FIFA World Cup. Maybe a deep run in this tournament will help boost the popularity of the sport as a whole in our country.

1:16 PM ET: We had mentioned earlier about the uncertainty of Manchester City center-back Vincent Kompany. It looks as though he made be able to play according to various reports. That should not surprise anybody, this is the FIFA World Cup knockout round. If I am able to walk then nothing would stop me from being on the pitch for that match. You never know when you'll be back, Belgium has a good young squad and will most likely be back for the near future but they did miss the tournaments in 2006 and 2010.

1:15 PM ET: It looks like it is shaping up to be a beautiful day in Salvador for this match.

1:13 PM ET: If the United States is looking for a trend that could give them some hope going into this match, they should not look to this knockout round. Going into the Argentina-Switzerland match which is taking place right now, the six winners of their Round of 16 matches all won their group as well.

1:12 PM ET: Today's match kicks off at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time and can be seen on ESPN or Univision in the United States.

1:11 PM ET: Here is a look at some tournament stats from each team going into this match.

Both nations have scored four goals in the tournament so far but Belgium has the advantage statistically in every other major stat that I track. Offensively, Belgium has outshot the United States 44 to 27 with an advantage of 15 to 9 in the shots on target category. Total passing as well as attacking passing also falls into the category of Belgium as they have outpassed the Americans 1,274 to 1,083 with an accuracy of 83.4 percent to 81.7 percent.

The stats are similar in the categories of attacking half passes/accuracy and final third passes/accuracy. Belgium has attempted 869 passes in the attacking half and 368 in the final third compared to the United States with 586 passes in the attacking half and 262 passes in the final third. Those stats are not surprising considering the United States played off of the back foot for most of their matches with Ghana and Germany.

The low offensive numbers for the United States show up in a major way in the defensive stats. Belgium has allowed only one goal during their three group stage matches as opposed to the United States with four goals allowed. The Europeans have also been able to keep shots from finding their goalkeeper with only eight shots on target allowed compared to the 16 that have found their way to Tim Howard.

The numbers are even more drastic when you bring in the passing stats. Belgium has allowed 1,027 total passes with an accuracy of 79.4 percent, 643 passes in the attacking half with an accuracy of 65.1 percent and 283 passes in the final third with an accuracy of 64.4 percent. On the other hand, the United States has allowed 1,699 total passes with an accuracy of 88.4 percent, 1,147 passes in the attacking half with a completion percentage of 80.2 and 547 passes in the final third with an accuracy of 77.4 percent.

1:10 PM ET: In the modern era of the FIFA World Cup, both nations have only made it past the Round of 16 once. Belgium made it all the way to the semi-finals in 1986 while the United States made it to the quarter-finals in 2002.

1:09 PM ET: Jurgen Klinsmann made it clear during his last pre-match press conference that he was very upset with FIFA's choice in officials for the Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Algerian Djamel Haimoudi was assigned to take charge of the match, one of Klinsmann's complaints is that Haimoudi speaks French which will allow him to communicate with most of the Belgian players. Here are some quotes from Klinsmann as reported by Reuters:

"Sometimes I don't understand FIFA. I know it is difficult to always choose the right referee for the right games... We give it the benefit of the doubt. We hope it is not a concern, we know he did two games already and he did them very well. We hope he continues to referee in the perfect way."

1:08 PM ET: Here is a little pump-up video released by U.S. Soccer

1:07 PM ET: The next two matches would not turn out the way the United States wanted them to as they gave up a goal in final seconds against Portugal to settle for a draw before losing to Germany in the final match of the group stage. It looked as though the United States had done everything it needed to do to put themselves in a good position to win their group during their match with Portugal. They were 2-1 up in second half stoppage time and had contained Cristiano Ronaldo to that point. A turnover occured in the midfield from Michael Bradley which led to the ball finding Ronaldo on the right wing. He took the ball all the way into the American final third and whipped a perfect ball across the face of goal which found substitute Silvestre Valera unmarked on the back post to head the tying goal home.

1:06 PM ET: The United States will be listed as the road team in this match by virtue of finishing second in Group G with four points from their three matches. Clint Dempsey got the Americans off to a great start in their first group stage match with Ghana as he scored a nice goal off the post just 30 seconds in to give the United States a 1-0 lead.

Ghana would have a majority of the possession as they searched for an equalizer which would come in the 82nd minute as Andre Ayew slipped behind the defense to draw level. The unlikeliest of heroes would appear for the United States in half-time substitute John Brooks got on the end of a Graham Zusi corner to lift the scoreline to the final of 2-1. A vital three points for the United States.

1:05 PM ET: The biggest questions coming into the match for Belgium though have been on the back-line as they are dealing with some major injury problems. They will be without three defenders and possibly a fourth in the hours before the match. Full-backs Thomas Vermaelen, Anthony Vanden Borre and Laurent Cimen will all be unavailable for the Round of 16 tie with the United States. Also on the uncertain list is Manchester City centerback Vincent Kompany, widely considered as one of the best center backs in the world. He was held out of the final group stage match.

It could come down to a back four that has Toby Alderweireld on the right side with Jan Vertonghan on the left. Daniel van Buyten and Nicolas Lombaerts as the center backs.

1:04 PM ET: Belgium nearly saw their dreams of a perfect group stage go up in flames when midfielder Steven Defour was sent off in the 45th minute. South Korea was not able to capitalize on their man advantage allowing Belgium to steal the victory away with a rebound goal from left-back Jan Vertonghen in the 78th minute.

1:03 PM ET: Five days later, Belgium would travel to the famous Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro for their second match of the group stage against Russia. Fabio Capello's squad came into the match against Belgium with a very structured defensive gameplan which essentially was used to try and catch Belgium on the counter-attack. The Russians were nearly successful until the 88th minute when young striker Divock Origi scored to steal all three points for Belgium.

1:02 PM ET: Belgium comes into the match listed as the home team due to winning Group H with three wins from three matches. They had a scare in the first match against Algeria, who took the lead in the 25th minute after Sofiane Feghouli put away a penalty kick past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The difference would come from two substitutes as Marouane Fellaini and Dries Mertens scored second half goals to lift Belgium to a 2-1 victory.

1:01 PM ET: This will be the sixth meeting all-time between the two nations with Belgium having won four of the matches to the one win for the United States. That win came all the way back in 1930 during the first FIFA World Cup in Uruguay. It has proven to be a difficult match-up for those American teams of the past as they have only scored two goals in the four wins by Belgium, those were in the 2013 meeting in Cleveland, Ohio. Here are some highlights from three of the previous meetings between the two nations.

1:00 PM ET: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Today we bring to you the Round of 16 match between United States vs Belgium from the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil. The winner of this match will move on to face the winner of the Argentina-Switzerland match which as of now, should be just getting ready to enter the second half of play. We will keep you posted on that match in our buildup for this one. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide from now through the post-match press conferences.