Germany Blitzkriegs Brazil In First Half

Very few people could have seen the first half that was on display between Brazil and Germany on Tuesday afternoon. Germany opened their account in the 11th minute, but that was just the beginning.

The scoring started on a corner for Germany. Toni Kroos put the ball into the box and it found Thomas Muller who found himself wide open. Muller had an eternity to place the ball and he put it in the back of the net under Julio Cesar's left hand. That was just the beginning of Brazil's problems.

The Brazilians found themselves lacking any defensive shape along with poor possession and failure to close down on the German attackers. This would lead to a span of four goals in six minutes.

The siege began in the 23rd minute with some wonderful passing by the Germans. Muller found Klose with a wonderful pass and he took a shot that was saved by Cesar. However, Klose got the rebound and smashed home his second goal of this World Cup. It was Klose's 16th World Cup goal in his career, a new record. Klose surpassed Brazilian Ronaldo for most all-time.

The 24th minute saw Germany go ahead 3-0. Phillipp Lahm put a cross into the box that Muller was unable to get his foot on. The ball went through to Toni Kroos who put a wonderful left-footed shot into the bottom left corner. The crowd at Belo Horizonte was stunned, but the scoring was from from over.

In the 26th minute, poor possession Fernandinho allowed Toni Kroos to get a hold of the ball. He passed to Sami Khedira who gave it right back to Kroos. Kroos made no mistake and put the ball in the bottom left corner again. Germany led 4-0 after just 26 minutes.

The fifth and final goal for Germany came in the 29th minute. Khedira got the ball in the Brazilian final third before giving the ball to Ozil. Ozil gave it back to Khedira who made the score line 5-0 to Germany.

It was the first time in history that Brazil gave up five goals in a game. In addition, the 29 minutes it took to score the five goals was the fastest ever. Suffice to say, Germany is all but on their way to the 2014 World Cup final.