World Cup Final: A Rematch For The Ages

The World Cup Final can only be billed as Messi - The Machine. The Germans are firing on all cylinders, proven by their 7-1 rout of Brazil, and come in as clear favorites to lift their 4th World Cup Trophy. Messi has shown us why he is a four time Ballon D'or winner as he made magic happen multiple times already while playing through near constant double and triple teams.

History:

With a match-up of two extremely successful teams, there is bound to be history and this match has it all. This will be the 7th World Cup meeting for these two sides with Germany leading the rivalry 4-1 with a solitary draw in a 1966 Group stage game.

Sunday will mark the 3rd time Germany and Argentina have squared off for the World Cup Trophy having met in back to back finals in 1986 and 1990. Lothar Matthäus led the Germans in 1990 to a 1-0 win. Diego Maradona led the Argentines to a 3-2 victory just 4 years earlier.

This game will also be the 3rd straight knockout matchup between these countries. Germany beat the Argentina 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Italy 2006. Germany again bumped the Argentine squad in South Africa 2010 4-0. Germany come in with 3 World Cup titles to Argentina's 2.

How They Got Here:

Germany won the "Group of Death" with a draw against Ghana as the only blemish. A 2-1 winner over surprise team Algeria and a 1-0 win against France moved the Germans to the semi-finals where they faced the hosts Brazil. What happened was nothing short of legendary. The 7-1 victory was completely unexpected with the Germans scoring 5 goals in the first 30 minutes.

Germany was expected to do well, but it comes a big surprise that so many of their players have scored. Thomas Muller leads the way with 5, followed Andre Schurrle with 3, then Mat Hummels, Mirislav Klose, and Toni Kroos all with 2.

Argentina made it out of what ended up being a fairly easy group. An extra time winner against Switzerland and an early goal against Belgium saw Argentina through to a semi-final match-up with the Netherlands. A match that should have brought goals, remained scoreless for the full 120 minutes and the heroics of Sergio Romero earned the Albiceleste their place in the finals.

Perhaps the biggest shock of this finals runs is the lack of goals from a star-studded Argentine squad. They have only scored 7 goals and one was an own goal from a Messi cross. With an attacking crew of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, and Sergio Aguero, a lot more action was expected. The strength of this squad has been on the defensive end and their ability to hold the ball. Romero has only been beaten three times this tournament.

There are no surprises with how the Germans advanced. They have played beautiful and balanced soccer and only lapsed in the game against Ghana. One less mistake, and the Germans would have made it to the Finals with a perfect record.

Keys to Victory:

Germany:

1. Shut down Lionel Messi. It's as simple as that. Keep him from playing like he can and the Germans will be successful. With his teammates struggling to find the net, stopping the playmaker should neutralize the attack.

2. Keep the machine rolling. This team has played solid throughout the tournament and need to continue with what works. An aggressive attack that doesn't leave the back too exposed should see the game out.

Argentina:

1. Someone help Lionel Messi! If Argentina hope to win, a second player is going to have to step up. Messi has created numerous chances and should have a half dozen assists in this tournament, but his squad-mates haven't been able to finish with any consistency. Argentina has scored a grand total of 7 goals in Brazil. Of those seven, he Messi was directly responsible for 6, scoring 4, assisting 1, and crossing the ball the lead to a Bosnia-Herzgovina own goal. Higuain scored the lone goal not serviced by Messi.

2. Continue the defense holdout. One of the two biggest criticisms Argentine soccer recieves is the lack of defense. This year that has changed. They have held opponents to just 3 goals . Another performance like they have had and they will be in a good position for a moment of Messi magic.

Who to Watch:

Mirislav Klose: The World Cup's all time leading goal scorer should see action on Sunday and is always a threat to score. Whether he is coming in to bring the Germans back, pushing for a winner, or attempting to pad the lead, he will have only one thing on his mind: 17!

Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng: These two will likely have the task of shutting down Lionel Messi. The key to a German win is preventing the superstar from doing all the damage and these two are more than capable.

Lionel Messi: The best player in the world will have to show everything he has to lift the trophy. His strike partners have let him down at times so the 27 year old needs to finish the chances he will get. He will also need to keep his passes crisp as he is likely to be double and triple team throughout much of the game. There is no denying that he should have at least a few more assists throughout the tournament, but his vision has proven to be a deciding factor for this squad.

Pablo Zabeleta: He has been an anchor of the back line. He will need to continue his strong play to keep the Argentina in the game. If the Germans start scoring, they may not stop.

The X Factor:

There is more to this game than just Germany and Argentina. There is also a lot of pride on the line. The Germans have the chance to be the first European team to win the World Cup in South America. A win would also situation them tied with Italy for 2nd most World Cup Trophies. Argentina is not only playing for their 3rd World Cup Trophy but the pride of the entire continent. South America is proud that Europe has never won on their turf and they will want to keep it that way.

The X Factor will be who the hosts decide to support. Will the Brazilians put aside the bitter rivalry with Argentina to see Germany lose? Would they appreciated seeing Argentina avenge their loss? Or do they root for another German route so their enemies don't celebrate in the Maracana, a place where Brazil had hopes of lifting two trophies only to fall short? If young Neymar Jr. is any indication, the Argentine's will have plenty of support.

Prediction: 2-1 Argentina

Germany are the favorites going into the game, and if the crowd backs them, it could be over early. But if the crowd leans towards Argentina, they will be playing not only for themselves but for all of South America. The extra boost in energy could be all this team needs to push past the favorites.

The crowd will side with Argentina because the angst towards European National teams is still too strong. Argentina finds a way to keep Germany from building too much in the attack while Messi helps hold play. Argentina will lift the trophy on Sunday after a 2-1 final score at the end of regulation.