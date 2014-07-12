World Cup 2014 Preview: Brazil - Netherlands

Tuesday, July 12th, 2014

Brazil - Netherlands

Time: 4 P.M. Eastern/1 P.M. Pacific

Venue: Estádio Nacional de Brasilia, Brasília

Television: ESPN

Possible Starting Lineup for Brazil (4-3-2-1)

Cesar;

Maico -- Dante -- Luiz -- Marcelo

Fernandinho -- Paulinho

Willian -- Oscar -- Hulk

Fred

Possible Starting Lineup for Netherlands ( 3-4-1-2)

Cillessen;

Martins Indi -- Vlaar -- De Vrij

Blind -- De Jong -- Wijnaldum -- Kuyt

Sneijder

Robben -- Van Persie

SUSPENDED: Brazil, none. Netherlands, none.

Saturday evening in Brasilia, Brazil the Brazilians will fight to redeem themselves against the mighty Netherlands in the 3rd place match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Brazil has a tough task on their hands against a Netherlands side who many said deserved to be going to their second straight World Cup Final, but who had their plans foiled by the often dreaded penalty kick shootout. For Brazil, this is about redemption. They need this game to at least semi-redeem themselves after "disgracing" their country in their pathetic 7-1 defeat that sent the Germans to the World Cup Final. Brazil was terrible in the game, and has many believing that it is time to move on from considering the Brazilians the kings of football. The glory days of Joga Bonito are over, and that is something all Brazilians are having trouble stomaching.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are coming off the penalty shootout defeat that ended their World Cup dreams. It is a rough pill to swallow for the Dutch, but they can go out with their heads held high knowing they put up a valiant effort against the Argentinians, and that many say the Netherlands were the better side on the night. The Netherlands proved they were a power all World Cup, and proved they are one of the best international sides over the last 8 years. They will do whatever it takes to show that they are not worse than a Brazilian team that got absolutely manhandled by the Germans on Tuesday.

Many people usually overlook the 3rd place match, because the next day the culmination of the tournament occurs. But, that is not going to be this time. Saturday evening the Brazilians are playing at home for redemption and the whole world will be eager to see how they respond in front of their home crowd after what happened on Tuesday. Will they be able to redeem themselves? Will they be able to play the soccer that everybody knows they are capable of? Will they be able to prove that, like their hated rivals the Argentinians, they too can beat the Netherlands? On the Netherlands side of things, they will be trying to prove that they are better than Brazil and that they did deserve just as much as Argentina to be in the World Cup Final. Both these teams can play solid soccer, however the Netherlands were much more convincing in their semi-final match than the Brazilians were in theirs. However, this is a Brazil team who desperately needs to send a message to their people. It will be a game that you do not want to miss: Brazil - Netherlands will be a game to remember.

Writer's Prediction: It's hard for this columnist to predict, because the Netherlands have been very good, but Brazil has a lot to prove. Brazil is not a bad team, but this writer did not like their response at all after giving up the first goal against Germany, and he worries that we will see that same response from them going into this game against the Netherlands. Brazil is very shaky at the back, and he just doesn't know if they will be able to contain Arjen Robben, Van Persie, or Sneijder. Your humble correspondent predicts things are going to get worse before they get better in Brazil. Netherlands 5 - 0 Brazil.