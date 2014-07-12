MLS Preview: New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew

This weekend, Columbus Crew take their talents to Red Bull Arena, where they will take on Thierry Henry and the New York Red Bulls. Both teams, who are coming off draws with their previous opponents, look to steam ahead into this matchup with three points in sight. Columbus and New York have seen each other only one other time this season, getting one point a piece in a 1-1 draw in Columbus, Ohio.

New York Red Bulls currently have 20 points, sitting 5th place in the Eastern Conference. Their last match against the Houston Dynamo, sought to a 2-2 draw in. Both goals scored by Bradley Wright-Phillips. Phillips, who has 9 goals this season, looks to continue his run with the Red Bulls this weekend. New York fans will certainly be ready for him to spark this weekend.

On the other hand, Columbus Crew will also be on the verge to steal three points out of this match. Columbus, sitting 6th place with 20 points in the East as well, look to come out on top. The last match for Columbus Crew came to a draw against Colorado Rapids, 1-1. The Creighton product Ethan Finlay, has been the name on Crew fans for quite a while now. Having scored 3 goals in the last 5 regular season games, he is certainly the go to guy for Columbus to come out on top.

Now, we all know what it takes to win a game. Score goals? But there's much more than that. For Columbus, it'll be to contain the duet matchup of Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Thierry Henry. Letting those two go by you can be very dangerous. As for New York, they will need to hold possession, and catch Columbus on their bad side while defending.

Prediction: New York and Columbus both will come out hard tomorrow night. In the end, this writer sees New York winning 2-1.