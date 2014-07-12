Three's Company As Netherlands Takes Third Place Over Brazil

It was Dutch delight in the capital city of Brazil on Saturday afternoon as the Netherlands defeated Brazil by a 3-0 score with goals from Robin van Persie, Daley Blind and Georginio Wijnaldum. Manager Louis van Gaal ended his reign on a high note as he now departs for Manchester United of the English Premier League.

There were concerns from the Dutch camp before the kick as midfield maestro Wesley Sneijder was scratched from the lineup after limping off the field during warm-ups. It has been reported to be a hamstring injury which seems to be a common ailment during this tournament. Swansea City midfielder Jonathan de Guzman filled in for the injured Sneijder.

Despite the news about Sneijder, the Dutch still came out strong as Arjen Robben was fed a ball to spring him behind the defense. Brazilian center-back Thiago Silva yanked down the Bayern Munich winger to concede an early penalty kick in only the second minute. The referee brought out a yellow card to the Paris Saint-Germain defender amid valid protests from both sides.

The Brazilians were protesting the call because they thought that the foul occurred outside of the penalty area. The Dutch were protesting the call thinking that it should have been a red card because there were no other defenders between Robben and the goal. In the end, they were both right; the foul occurred outside of the box (should not have been a penalty) with no other defenders between the forward and the goal (defender should have been given a red card). After only two minutes the Algerian referee was already 0-for-2.

Dutch captain Robin van Persie converted the spot kick putting the ball just past the outstretched fingers of keeper Juilo Cesar. The goal was the 100th allowed by Brazil in their storied World Cup history.

24-year-old Ajax midfielder Daley Blind would be the beneficiary of a poor clearing attempt by David Luiz. The Dutch were attacking down the right flank with a darting run to the goal line, a cross was put over in the front of goal where David Luiz attempted to head the ball out of the danger zone. Unfortunately, his clearing attempt landed right to the feet of Blind at the penalty spot; Blind controlled and fired a laser into the upper corner to double the Dutch lead.

The final goal was scored by Georginio Wijnaldum, his second international goal, who was just in the right place at the right time. Another Dutch attack up the right side saw a low cross find Wijnaldum on the front post where he fired home the final nail in Brazil's coffin in the first minute of second half stoppage time.

Brazil had plenty of chances during the match but they just could not find the target finishing with only two shots on target. It will be a very disappointing end to a very successful and entertaining tournament for the hosts. The ten goals allowed in the last two matches equaled the total allowed through the whole 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups for Brazil.

If this tournament did prove anything for Brazil, it is that they need to find another legitimate attacking option to compliment Neymar. He proved just how special of a player he is but Brazil showed that they are easily stopped without him in the lineup.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup concludes on Sunday, July 13th at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro where old rivals Germany and Argentina will meet to see who will lift the trophy at the end of the night. Tune into the VAVEL Family of Networks for wall-to-wall coverage of what is assured to be a very exciting match.