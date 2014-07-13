Joe Bendik's Uncertain Challenge: Toronto FC News

Tonight was a vital test for Toronto FC Keeper Joe Bendik.

For a few months leading up to the 2014 World Cup, he served as a backup to Julio Cesar who TFC had on a special loan agreement. Bendik has struggled greatly in Toronto, and having a world class keeper show him the ropes was completely ideal. The team saw changes in performance both on and off the pitch. Cesar would serve as an excellent tutor who truly taught Bendik about being a professional. Though the deal was for one year, QPR still have the right to recall him after the World Cup, and given he is the starting keeper for Brazil, the feeling was that there was no way he would come back to Toronto. Bendik even led a team in an emotional fairwell to their great leader.

Then came the match against Germany. Much has been documented about one of the greatest catastrophies in WC history. To be fair, Cesar was out of position on the 4th goal, but truly his defence were to blame. However any keeper for a soccer superpower who gives up 7 goals will have a hard time finding future employment in Europe regardless of the circumstances. The recently promoted QPR already have a strong keeper in Robert Green (yes, Robert Green), and have been silent on whether any team wants to buy the keeper, who only 4 years ago led Inter-Milan to a triple championship.

Which leads us back to Toronto, where Julio can easily return to. However the question is how will Bendik who believed he secured the starting role react tonight against Houston

US National star Brad Davis scored a goal on a play where Benik should truly covered the short side. By Davis' second goal Bendik looked truly lost. Bendik has always had good technical skill, but his commuinication with his defenders has often been limitted, and when he gets frustrated it would be reflected in his game.

His team mates would serve him well with a beautiful peach from Jonathan Osorio, followed by Dominic Oduro nailing a rebound to level the score.

Perhaps inspired by his teams sudden burst of energy he saved a scorcher from Boniak Garcia and seemed to finally take control of the game. At which point Jermaine Defoe went through a gorgeous run in the box leading to a goal that could only make Roy Hodgson wonder why he left him in North America.

Davis responded with a dangerous cross to Brian Ownby that Bendik confidently tapped out of harms way.

Defoe would do a last minute steal leading to a goal that would clinch the victory.

Despite being a rather defenceless match that at times represented an Arena Football Game, Bendik's recovery was crucial in getting a vital 3 points. He needs to now carry the role of the starting keeper during this period of uncertainty. The game that began as a mess ended in triumph.

Whether Cesar comes back is out of Bendiks' hands. How he responds will determine how far he has come as a pro and could impact Toronto FCs' chances of finally securing a playoff spot after 7 long years.