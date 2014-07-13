Seattle Sounders - Portland Timbers Live Soccer Scores and Results of MLS 2014

12:49 AM: Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA for this Major League Soccer live coverage. Keep up to date with all of your soccer news here on VAVEL. Have a great evening and we will see you next time.

12:42 AM ET: The big game changer was Obafemi Martins in the second half. Once he came on the pitch, the pace immediately picked up. Seattle seemed to feel more confident in their attack which was evident by the combination play in the middle of the park, something that was not happening in the first half.

12:37 AM ET: Sigi Schmid said after the match that they were "very happy with how our team played. Little surprised we got as many minutes from Clint as we did. Great to have those guys back." He added "We're happy anytime we can get two wins against Portland in a week." (via @SoundersFC)

12:35 AM ET: The VAVEL USA Man of the Match with a goal, five shots and three on target is none other than Clint Dempsey.

12:32 AM ET: Seattle completely dominated the second half of the derby match tonight finishing with 23 shots total and 10 on target while finishing with a majority of the possession. Portland could only muster nine shots with three on target.

12:30 AM ET: The updated Cascadia Cup standings look like this; Vancouver (7 points, 3 matches); Seattle (5 points, 4 matches); Portland (1 point, 3 matches). The next match in the competition will be on August 24th as the Sounders travel to Providence Park to face off with the Timbers.

12:29 AM ET: Seattle will welcome English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to CenturyLink Field for an international friendly kicking off at 4:00 pm ET.

12:27 AM ET: Portland returns to action on Friday night at Providence Park against the Colorado Rapids in the NBCSN Match of the Week.

12:25 AM ET: The win lifts the Seattle Sounders FC into a ten-point lead on top of the Western Conference over Real Salt Lake. Portland Timbers will end the weekend in eighth place, two points behind the hot Chivas USA.

90+4': Lamar Neagle takes the costless kick but puts it over the bar. And there is the final whistle from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington with the final score; Sounders 2, Timbers 0.

90+3': Pineda is fouled at the top of the box. A late costless kick coming to Seattle.

90+2': Rodney Wallace goes into the book

90+1': Three minutes of stoppage time

90': Seattle Sub: Dylan Remick (In), Clint Dempsey (Out)

89': Portland is not going away quietly as they earn a late corner which falls to Adi but he misses the half-volley.

87': Seattle Sub: Marco Pappa (Out), Michael Azira (In)

86': GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!!!! MARCO PAPPA!!!! It was almost a carbon-copy of the last attack except this time Pappa finishes after a slip from Ricketts. Seattle leads 2-0.

86': POST!!! Gaston Fernandez takes a shot from distance that rings the post.

85': SAVE! Ricketts with a diving save on a bending Marco Pappa shot to the far corner. The rebound is just beyond Dempsey.

84': Will Johnson lines up a costless kick that falls right into the hands of Frei.

83': Portland Sub: Michael Harrington (Out), Kalif Alhassan (In)

82': POST!!! Neagle beats Ricketts low and to the near post but it rings off the post out for a goal kick.

81': Pappa puts a speculative shot across the face of goal that Ricketts dives to push out for a corner. The corner comes to nothing.

78': Adi flops in the penalty box and then looks at the referee. Nothing doing there out for a goal kick.

76': Portland is finally able to break the sustained Seattle pressure but Michael Harrington could not find the right cross.

73': Portland Sub: Diego Valeri (Out), Gaston Fernandez (In)

72': In the aftermath of the goal it looks like Diego Valeri was booked for yelling at the linesman.

71': GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!! DEMPSEY!!!!! The costless kick from Pappa causes chaos in the penalty area that starts with a double-save from Ricketts but Will Johnson doesn't clear out fast enough holding Dempsey onside for an easy tap-in.

69': Pineda floats in the costless kick but it is way too close to Ricketts who easily catches.

68': Jack Jewsbury goes into the book for a late-foul on Obafemi Martins.

67': Portland is starting to see more of the possession. Jewsbury floats a ball into Adi but he cannot control. Wallace controls the clearance but is unable to find a target.

65': Dempsey leads an attacking run but decides to look for Martins in the middle which did not work out. Neagle attempted to put a cross back in but the ball was cleared.

63': Portland Sub: Rodney Wallace (In), Steve Zakuani (Out)

62': Zakuani has a look on the other end looking for a running Diego Valeri on the back post but his pass is just too far ahead.

61': Seattle is starting to press extremely high in the Portland zone. 64,207 is official attendance according to ESPN.

59': MISS! A corner was flicked by Zach Scott towards Dempsey at the back post but it was just beyond his reach. The net was wide open for Dempsey.

57': A near fatal mistake from Ricketts who misjudged the corner from Marco Pappa. The ball went over his head falling to Martins on the back post but Ricketts was able to dive back to make the save before a shot could be had.

57': Yedlin makes a quick cut to the goal line before putting a low cross into Martins, it is cleared out for a corner.

55': SAVE!! Ricketts comes up big after a quick throw-in found Dempsey behind the defense. His shot was right at Ricketts who punched the ball out of danger.

52': Seattle is starting to pressure the Timbers defense, just as that is mentioned, Nagbe makes a run down the right side before putting a ball into Adi. His first touch betrays him and Frei collects.

51': Seattle Sub: Chad Barrett (Out), Obafemi Martins (In)

50': Combination play from Seattle springs Neagle at the top of the box but his shot does not trouble Ricketts.

49': Obafemi Martins is getting ready to check in for Seattle.

48': SAVE!!! Zakuani fired a shot from twenty yards out that confuses Frei who gives up a big rebound. Adi attempts to get the rebound but he is offside.

47': SAVE!!! Jalil Anibaba makes the run up the left wing before putting in a cross to Pineda who slams a header towards goal. Ricketts with a quick reflex save to keep the score level.

46': Dempsey to Barrett and we are underway for the second half. Villafana is down within the first twenty second but he looks to be up and okay.

11:33 PM ET: Both teams are coming back out onto the field now for the second half. Seattle will kick-off moving left-to-right on your keyboard.

11:31 PM ET: Obafemi Martins looks like he is moving well during half-time warmups. He may be available if needed late in the match.

11:29 PM ET: And here is the tifo from the visiting Timbers Army.

11:24 PM ET: Here is a look at the tifo from the Emerald City Supporters.

11:22 PM ET: A very even match down the line when you look at the stats with Portland holding 50.2% of the possession to the Seattle mark of 49.8%. The number of shots as well as the passing stats are all really even.

45+1': Nothing comes from the costless kick and the whistle blows for halftime with the score; Sounders 0, Timbers 0

45': Steve Zakuani earns a foul on Lamar Neagle after beating him down the wing. One minute of stoppage time in the first half with Portland looking to put a good ball in the box on this costless kick.

42': MISS! Marco Pappa with the first dangerous chance with a bending, dipping shot from 30 yards out but the shot is just too high.

40': Villafana makes a streaking run down the left side but Marshall gets over to slide the ball away and out for a throw.

38': Pineda looks to spring Dempsey on a diagonal run behind the defense but it rolls out for a goal kick.

37': Chad Barrett earns a corner kick; the corner is a good one but McKenzie heads it out for another corner. Barrett and Jewsbury get a talking to from the ref before the second corner which is cleared by the defense.

35': Marco Pappa floats a costless kick into the box but it is too far to cause any danger.

33': Portland attempts a short costless kick to spring Darlington Nagbe but the ball is shielded out of play by Lamar Neagle.

31': The first booking of the game is given to Osvaldo Alonso for a late challenge on Will Johnson. Both teams scuffle around Johnson but it looks like Alonso will be the only person booked.

29': Seattle finds some combination play in the central of the field but the final pass to spring Barrett was poor.

27': Yedlin makes another run down the wing, he finds space to whip in a cross but Ricketts makes the easy save.

27': A good look on the offensive end for Seattle with two crosses into the box but neither was able to find a man.

25': Clint Dempsey finds himself with a head of steam but Harrington is there to interrupt the run. Ricketts cleans up the loose ball.

23': The costless kick from the Timbers finds Valeri who attempts a shot that takes a deflection by is easily picked up by Frei.

22': Osvalo Alonso finds himself in space with the defense backing off of him, he fired a shot from 25 yards which does not test Ricketts.

20': A big defensive play from McKenzie who got in the way of a Pineda through-ball which would have sprung Barrett into the clear.

18': Yedlin whips a cross into the box towards Neagle but his ball is floated a little too high. Barrett scoops up the ball but his distribution to the box is cleared.

16': Portland feeds the ball to Adi with his back to goal but once again Chad Marshall is right in his back pocket to keep him from turning.

14': Steve Zakuani gets the first look at goal for the Timbers. Valeri fed a ball out to Zakuani, who cuts inside but misses the shot near post.

12': Portland will more the possession in this match so far. They have not taken a shot on target but they are threatening.

10': Not much in terms of attacking right now. The ball is rarely seeing either 18-yard box.

7': On the other end, Barrett once again finds himself behind the defense but this time, he is offside.

7': Portland holding possession around midfield but their look to attack is quickly cleaned up by the defense.

5': First foul of the match is called as Neagle is pulled down at the center circle. Barrett gets a shot off on the ensuing attack but Harrington throws his body in the way to block.

4': Adi and Marshall battle in the corner, that is going to be a great match-up.

2': Chad Barrett gets in behind the Timbers defense, he looks to slide the ball into Dempsey but it is cleared.

2': Michael Harrington whips in a cross that is just too high for Fanando Adi in the penalty box.

1': KICKOFF from CenturyLink Field.

10:29 PM ET: Here we go. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field and it will be the Timbers will get us started going from left-to-right on your keyboard.

10:25 PM ET: Seattle will be wearing their home Rave Green kits with Portland in their red and black change kits.

10:20 PM ET: Less than ten minutes to go before this fifth round in the 2014 Cascadia Cup.

10:12 PM ET: ESPN2 is counting down the top 10 goals from the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Jemaine Jones goal came in tenth on their list as the only American goal represented; Mario Gotze's cup-winning goal is fifth on the list. The winner was the goal scored by James Rodriguez in the Round of 16 for Colombia.

10:08 PM ET: The anticipation for this match continues to swell as we approach the kick-off.

10:00 PM ET: As we enter the last half-hour before kick here are a few interesting tidbits. Seattle has never lost a match with over 40,000 in attendance (via @AshleyScoby). There have been 16 goals in the last three MLS meetings between Seattle and Portland (via OptaJack).

9:57 PM ET: Reports from the stadium are that Brad Evans is out with a "sore knee" according to the club.

9:55 PM ET: We are now just 35 minutes away from kick-off at CenturyLink Field. What do you think the final score with be? Leave your answer in the comments below or tweet me @tenorman85.

9:51 PM ET: If you are following along from the stadium please be aware that there could be a stray thunderstorm in the area during the first half.

9:48 PM ET: A very interesting bench for the Sounders as Brad Evans does not make the squad available for tonight. If we get an update on the reasoning for his absence, we will pass it along to you.

9:45 PM ET: Seattle with a late line-up change as Chad Barrett will start at forward instead of Kenny Cooper.

9:43 PM ET: Here is the bench for the Seattle Sounders FC: Josh Ford, Michael Azira, Kenny Cooper, Aaron Kovar, Obafemi Martins, Dylan Remick, Cam Weaver.

9:36 PM ET: Portland Timbers bench looks like this; Andrew Weber, Norberto Paparatto, Liam Ridgewell, Kalif Alhassan, Michael Nanchoff, Rodney Wallace, Gaston Fernandez.

9:31 PM ET: The Portland Timbers have now released their starting eleven (via @TimbersFC). It looks to be a modified 4-3-3. GK: Donovan Ricketts; DEF: Michael Harrington, Danny O'Rourke, Rauwshan McKenzie, Jorge Villafana; MID: Jack Jewsbury, Darlington Nagbe, Will Johnson; FWD: Diego Valeri, Fanendo Adi, Steve Zakuani

9:26 PM ET: The two omissions from that lineup are clearly Brad Evans and Obafemi Martins. We have yet to see the bench players named yet but it looks like Martins is not fully fit yet from his recent hamstring ailment.

9:23 PM ET: The Seattle Sounders FC have released their starting eleven (via @LIVESounders). It is a 4-4-2 formation. GK: Stefan Frei; DEF: DeAndre Yedlin, Chad Marshall, Zach Scott, Jalil Anibaba; MID: Lamar Neagle, Osvaldo Alonso, Gonzalo Pineda, Marco Pappa; FWD: Chad Barrett, Clint Dempsey.

9:21 PM ET: KOMO News Meteorologist Scott Sistek just tweeted out the rain showers have entered the south sound moving northeast. The back end of the system looks like it may clip Seattle on the way by.

9:14 PM ET: Sounders minority owner Drew Carey will be in the house tonight, he was just seen at the rally before the march to the match. It is looking like another great turnout for the traditional march from Occidental Park in Pioneer Square.

9:05 PM ET: If you are looking for some pre-match reading as we enter the last 25 minutes before the lineup announcements check out these three pieces from VAVEL USA. Here is a preview of tonight's match written by our own Brandon Farris. Right here you can find a recap of today's thrilling FIFA World Cup final between Germany and Argentina, co-written by Eevry Goren and Patrick Chaves. Finally here you can find a recap of yesterday's third-place match between Netherlands and Brazil.

8:57 PM ET: Say what you will about ESPN, they have done a wonderful job in the upgrade to their ticker at the bottom of the screen. It is a lot clearer than it used to be.

8:53 PM ET: Wow, the Portland Thorns of the NWSL have extended their lead to 7-1 currently over FC Kansas City down at Providence Park. It looks like they channeled their inner-Germany for that match up. As this is written, star forward Alex Morgan was stretchered off with an apparent right ankle injury.

8:47 PM ET: Another thing to look will be the potential match-up of Darlington Nagbe and DeAndre Yedlin. Nagbe pretty much owned Yedlin on the left wing during the last league meeting in April at Providence Park.

8:43 PM ET: The big match-up that you should look for during the match will be between the central midfield tandem of Osvaldo Alonso and Gonzalo Pineda against the tandem of Will Johnson and most likely Jack Jewsbury. The pairing that controls the tempo of the match should see their club victorious.

8:38 PM ET: ESPN2 just showing a graphic that their coverage will start at 10:20 pm Eastern time. Why wait until then? We've started our coverage now! Feel costless to join in on the conversation in the comments section below or on my twitter page @tenorman85.

8:34 PM ET: There is another juicy MLS rumor going around social media as of late. Reports are stating that Spain international midfielder Xavi will sign with the New York Red Bulls as early as Tuesday. He has been linked with new expansion side New York City FC and also the Seattle Sounders FC but it looks like Red Bull Arena will be the destination for Xavi. Keep an eye out for all of the latest transfer rumors and news here on VAVEL USA.

8:32 PM ET: Sources are confirming that the kickoff was pushed back to accommodate wrap-up coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup on ESPN2.

8:29 PM ET: Once again, thank you so much for joining us here on VAVEL USA for tonight's Major League Soccer regular season match between the Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers. I am Matthew Evans, we are about an hour away from the release of the starting lineups for both sides. I don't expect to se too many changes from the lineups that played Wednesday night in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match between the two sides. If you'd like to see my projected lineup just scroll down the page a little bit further.

8:26 PM ET: What are your thoughts on tonight's match? Share your final score and any other thoughts here in the comments section or on my twitter page @tenorman85.

8:25 PM ET: Here is a first look at the Timbers Army starting to fill their section in the northeast corner of the ground.

8:24 PM ET: ESPN has announced that the kickoff for tonight's match has been pushed back to 10:30 P.M. ET / 7:30 P.M. PT. We will expect lineups around an hour before that.

8:23 PM ET: It looks as though the Timbers Army has arrived in Seattle judging by their pictures on social media. Here is one posted a half-hour ago from inside the CenturyLink Field Events Center.

8:22 PM ET: The 2014 FIFA World Cup may be over but it is now time for the main event with 68,000 of your closest friends.

8:21 PM ET: It is going to be a very warm evening tonight in the Emerald City as we are experiencing record-high temperatures in the region. Thankfully it has started to cool off though it is still 85 degrees as of now with that temperature expected to stay right around there for kick-off. There is a slight chance for rain towards the end of the match.

8:20 PM ET: And now here is a look at my projected lineup for the Seattle Sounders FC managed by Sigi Schmid.

8:19 PM ET: Here is a look at my projected lineups for tonight's match first for the visiting Portland Timbers managed by Caleb Porter.

8:18 PM ET: It is a full stadium game for the Seattle Sounders FC so the green tarps covering the upper deck will be gone.

8:17 PM ET: Alan Kelly will be the referee for tonight’s match. He has called seven MLS matches in his career giving out four red cards and three penalty kicks in that time frame. That should make this match even more interesting.

8:16 PM ET: The Portland Timbers are currently sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference just two points behind Chivas USA. The biggest problem this season for the Timbers has been their defense which has allowed 30 goals. They brought in former Premier League journeyman Liam Ridgewell to try and shore up the back-line. It is not clear yet if he will play a role in the match on Sunday night. Portland will be without holding midfielder Diego Chara who is out due to yellow-card accumulation.

8:15 PM ET: The Seattle Sounders FC come into this match on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings with a four-point lead over DC United. The lead in the Western Conference is seven points over Real Salt Lake. They have a league-high 33 goals and have earned 29 points in their last 13 matches scoring 28 goals in the process.

On top of those crazy numbers, the Sounders will be getting stronger in their lineup with the returns of Clint Dempsey and DeAndre Yedlin from international duty plus Obafemi Martins from injury. It will be the league returns of center midfield pair of Osvaldo Alonso and Gonzalo Pineda as well after they both served a one-game suspension last week against Vancouver Whitecaps for yellow-card accumulation.

8:14 PM ET: This match will be the 87th all-time meeting between teams from these two Pacific Northwest cities with Seattle leading the series with 44 wins to Portland’s 31 wins and 11 draws since 1975.

8:13 PM ET: Which brings us to Major League Soccer now; Seattle joined the league in 2009 with Portland joining in 2011. Since then the teams have matched up 11 times including in the postseason with Portland winning four, Seattle winning three and four draws.

8:12 PM ET: Five matches have taken place in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup between the two sides with Seattle owning a 4-1 advantage over the Timbers. The series total jumped to 41 wins for Seattle, 27 wins for Portland and seven draws in 75 total meetings.

8:11 PM ET: Both clubs would join the United Soccer Leagues First Division in 2005 where they would both reside for four seasons. Once again, they would only meet one time in the playoffs but this time it was during their first season in the league. Seattle won the two-legged series 3-0 on aggregate thanks to three tallies from Roger Levesque. The Sounders would go on to beat the Richmond Kickers in the final on penalty kicks for their first USL First Division Title.

This league brought 16 more meeting between the clubs with Seattle winning eight, Portland winning four and four draws to bring the series total to 37 wins for Seattle, 26 wins for Portland and seven draws in 70 total meetings.

8:10 PM ET: Eleven years would pass before the next meeting between the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders; this time they were both playing in the A-League, the second division on the American soccer pyramid. It would take until their last seasons in the A-League before the two sides met in the playoffs. The two legged-series started on September 1st, 2004 at PGE Park in Portland where the Sounders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a goal from Roger Levesque. The Timbers would counter with goals from Byron Alvarez and Andrew Gregor to win 2-1 in the first leg.

Seattle scored very early in the second leg just four days later at Qwest Field in Seattle on a 5th minute goal from Welton Araujo Melo to bring the series level at 2. The match would go into a sudden death period in which Welton would score the golden goal in the 100th minute to lift the Sounders into the Western Conference Finals against the Vancouver Whitecaps. They would win that series but lose in the final to the Montreal Impact. All in all, 20 more matches were held between the two sides with Seattle winning 11, Portland winning eight and one draw. That brought the total records up to 29 wins for Seattle, 22 wins for Portland and three draws in the 54 total meetings.

8:09 PM ET: Over the next 9 years, there would be different variations of the teams and different leagues in which they played including the Western Soccer Alliance and Western Soccer League. You saw FC Portland, FC Seattle, Portland Timbers, Seattle Storm but the stadiums and fan-bases did not change with matches still being held at Memorial Stadium in Seattle and Civic Stadium in Portland. The teams met 13 times through their year in the American Professional Soccer League in 1990 with the Timbers winning six, Seattle winning five and two draws. That brought the total series record between the two cities to 18 wins for Seattle, 14 wins for Portland and two draws in the 34 total meetings.

8:08 PM ET: The two teams would meet 21 times total in the NASL before the league folded after the 1982 season with the Sounders winning 13 times and the Timbers winning 8 times.

8:07 PM ET: It would not take long for the two cities to meet in the playoffs as they found themselves matched up in the quarterfinals of the 1975 NASL Playoffs. The Timbers would pull out a dramatic golden-goal victory in extra time off the head of Tony Betts in front of 31,523 fans at Civic Stadium in Portland. The Timbers would go on to defeat the Miami Toros in the semi-finals before losing to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Soccer Bowl ’75; their only appearance in the NASL’s championship game.

8:06 PM ET: The first match between these two cities took place on May 2, 1975 in front of 8,131 fans at Civic Stadium (now Providence Park) in the old North American Soccer League. It was not only the first match between the two cities but it was also the first match for the original Portland Timbers franchise. Sounders legend Jimmy Gabriel scored the only goal of the match to lead Seattle to a 1-0 win in the first of this series.

8:05 PM ET: For those who are not from the Pacific Northwest and may not understand just how big this rivalry is; it is not just a rivalry between two soccer clubs nor between two cities, this is a rivalry of two states. Washington and Oregon just plain do not like each other in any way. This social thought process is projected on our sports teams which we all support with every bit of passion in our bodies.

8:04 PM ET: It would take until the third match before one team would finally top the other one in a match in 2014. The reason why that occurred was because it had to; it was the quarterfinal round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament taking place this past Wednesday at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. Another classic match between the two clubs saw Seattle win 3-1 after extra time to set up a semi-final date with the Chicago Fire in mid-August.

The match had everything you’d want in a rivalry game including goals, yellow cards, Osvaldo Alonso getting in the face of Jack Jewsbury, half of the flood lights going out in the second half, controversial red cards, a ninja kick goal, great saves from both goalkeepers and a last-second goal from a struggling star to force extra time. It was very entertaining and also the perfect appetizer for the main course tonight at CenturyLink Field.

8:03 PM ET: The second match between the two clubs came on April 5th in front of 20,814 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It was nationally televised on NBCSN with an early noon Pacific Time but the teams did not look like they were still asleep from the beginning of this classic Cascadia match.

It took all of three minutes for Seattle to get on the board off of a Gonzalo Pineda corner kick which found Jalil Anibaba behind the crowd in the middle of the 18-yard box. Anibaba pulled the ball down and fired a shot to the far post which found the boot of Kenny Cooper before finding the back of the net to lift the Rave Green to an early 1-0 lead.

Pineda would set up the second goal as well however this one would be for the wrong shade of green. The former Mexican international took too much time with the ball at his feet allowing Timbers holding midfielder Diego Chara to intercept. Chara attacked the defense with an angle right run towards the top of the box before firing a shot from 23 yards out low and past the diving Stefan Frei to pull the teams level. It was the first goal for Chara since September 16, 2011 in a 3-0 home win over the New England Revolution.

The Timbers assault was just getting started when they added a second goal just five minutes later from the boot of Diego Valeri. Portland’s attack started from an advantage called at midfield, Chara was quarterbacking the attack through the middle of the park before finding a streaking Michael Harrington barreling down the left wing. Chara fed the ball into space allowing Harrington to continue his run towards the goal line. He slid a pass through to Valeri at the right corner of the six-yard box; Valeri turned and fired a shot towards goal which found the roof of the net giving Portland a 2-1 lead after only 14 minutes of play.

Another defensive mistake would lead to a goal this time in the 24th minute and this time it was Seattle who capitalized. A poor clearance from Norberto Paparatto found Seattle on the quick counter-attack; the ball was fed to Obafemi Martins in space who slid a one-touch pass over to an unmarked Clint Dempsey at the top of the box. Dempsey took a hard touch towards goal before sliding a low shot into the far corner past the charging Andrew Weber to level the score at 2 sending the traveling support situated in the corner on the other end of the ground into a frenzy.

The frantic pace of the early portion of the match was to be expected due to the nature of this rivalry but both clubs were entering this match after losing their previous match as a direct result of a controversial red card. Portland’s Michael Harrington was given a straight red card in the 39th minute of their match with FC Dallas for an “off-the-ball” incident with Je-Vaughn Watson. The incident was not captured on tape but both players were sent off after referee Sorin Stoica consulted with his assistant referee. Harrington’s red card would be rescinded by the Disciplinary Committee during the next week but it was too late as Portland ended up losing that match 2-1.

Seattle hosted the Columbus Crew in monsoon-like conditions at CenturyLink Field the week before; the club was holding on to a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when center-back Djimi Traore was sent off for a challenge from behind on Dominic Oduro. It looked as though there was no much contact on the replay as Oduro was able to get off a clean shot on Frei but referee Allen Chapman gave the defender his marching orders. Federico Higuain would convert the penalty and Justin Meram would score in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time on another controversial call to give the Sounders their second home loss in a row 2-1.

Portland third goal came ten minutes into the second half on another very smart play from Diego Chara and stupid play from the Seattle defense. Chara gathered the ball just on the offensive side of the midfield line before turning with intent to distribute. Instead of seeing a defender closing him down, he saw acres of space in front with the defender retreating. He took the space before lining up a laser from 27 yards out that beat Frei high. It was the second goal for the Colombian on his 28th birthday.

The continued theme of defensive blunders would once again rear its ugly head not two minutes later as a routine back-pass from Kenny Cooper to Jalil Anibaba turned into the fourth for Portland. Anibaba had no idea that Timbers forward Maxi Urruti was behind him when the pass was made. Urruti hip checked Anibaba off the ball before making a run to goal. However he looked up to see Frei off his line so Urruti bent a shot around the Swiss goalkeeper into the far side netting to double the Timbers lead back to 4-2. The green smoke from the Timbers Army from the third goal hadn’t even cleared yet by the time the fourth goal was scored.

The Portland faithful were singing loudly with anticipation of their first win of the season right around the corner as the 85th minute approached but the Seattle Sounders FC had other idea. Pineda found Lamar Neagle on the right wing one-on-one with Michael Harrington. A cheeky back-heel put Neagle in motion towards goal putting in a cross towards Obafemi Martins. The cross took a deflection falling to a running Clint Dempsey who scooped up the ball that was slightly behind him before tucking it away past Weber to bring the score back to 4-3 with only five minutes plus stoppage time to go.

Less than a minute later it would be Seattle’s own DeAndre Yedlin who would make the biggest hustle play of the game to earn a chance for the tying goal. Obafemi Martins was dispossessed by a recovery run from two-goal man Diego Chara with the ball rolling towards the goal line for a Seattle corner. Timbers sub Ben Zemanski did not see the charging Yedlin on the goal side of him as he reached to poke the ball away instead throwing a hip-check to the speedy right back. A penalty was immediately signaled for by referee Hilario Grajeda which was coolly converted by Dempsey to finish off his hat-trick.

It was a wild affair with eight goals and seven bookings but no winner to show for after ninety minutes.

8:02 PM ET: The first meeting came back on February 8th in sunny Tucson, Arizona at the Kino Stadium. It was the third pre-season match for both clubs who both fielded relatively strong squads for a match so early in the spring training. There was only one good scoring chance for either team in the match which came in the 11th minute as DeAndre Yedlin cut inside his defender and sent a cross to Obafemi Martins in front of the goal. His header was solid but sailed just wide of the post. Five players were booked, something that should be expected when these two face off, and the final whistle blew to a score of 0-0 after 90 minutes.

8:01 PM ET: Tonight is the fourth meeting of 2014 across all competitions including pre-season friendlies with the Sounders having one win to go along with two draws.

8:00 PM ET: Good evening ladies and gentlemen, welcome to tonight’s live coverage of Major League Soccer. Our match features the Portland Timbers travelling up I-5 to face off with the rival Seattle Sounders FC in front of close to 68,000 fans at CenturyLink Field. Along with being a massive regular season match, it is also the fifth round of the 2014 Cascadia Cup between Seattle, Portland and the Vancouver Whitecaps. Currently, Vancouver has a commanding five-point lead with three matches to play making this a de facto elimination game in the race for that regional trophy. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide from pre-match to post-match. If you would like to get a hold of me please leave me a tweet @tenorman85.