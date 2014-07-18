Can Real Salt Lake Overcome The Vancouver Whitecaps?

Real Salt Lake had a questionable defeat to the LA Galaxy last Saturday. RSL defender Chris Wingert had an argument for a penalty kick after being kicked in the face by a LA Galaxy player. Despite losing 1-0, head coach Jeff Cassar is proud of their fight.

They move on from that result, and play the Vancouver Whitecaps in Sandy, Utah tomorrow. RSL has the overall advantage, beating Vancouver twice in the overall 5 matches played against each other. The other results have been draws. Here's the results:

Apr 26, 2014 RSL 2 - 2 VAN

Sep 28, 2013 VAN 0 - 1 RSL

May 4, 2013 RSL 2 - 0 VAN

Apr 13, 2013 VAN 1 - 1 RSL

Oct 27, 2012 RSL 0 - 0 VAN

RSL has scored 27 goals while Vancouver has scored 28. Will that make a difference? While Vancouver leads both teams in goals scored, and they also lead both teams in goals allowed. RSL has allowed 24 goals, and Vancouver has allowed 26.

RSL is trying to help their goalkeeper Nick Rimando tie the all-time MLS shut-out record, and in order to do that, they must strengthen thir defensive and offensive play. Their defense needs to keep fouls and corners to a minimum if they are to help Nick tie the record. The offense needs to apply pressure to Vancouver's goal and keep possession. possession is everything if they want to shut-out Vancouver. The offense also needs to start scoring goals from play if they want to win and make the playoffs. Devon Sandoval and Olmes Garcia have not scored a goal yet this season, and they need to open soon, as the Real Salt Lake fans are starting to lose faith in them. While fans may be losing faith in Devon and Olmes, the team has not.

In order for them to score goals, the midfield needs to get better as well. Jeff Cassar said "Scoring chances don't just come from the forwards. It comes from the build-up. Getting numbers forward. We need that final pass not to just be close, but to be perfect, so that they're then able to do their thing."

The last goals RSL has scored have come from penalty kicks in the 2-1 win vs. the New England Revolution. They are searching to find ways to overcome this drought and score, but they can not seem to find an answer. Part of this is because one of their best forwards, Alvero Saborio is out for 2-3 months with an injured foot. Despite having him out, and not scoring, Defender Tony Beltran has faith in the forwards. "I feel like we talk about that every year at a certain point. We trust our forwards. We trust our midfielders. We know they're capable of finishing chances when they get them. For whatever reason they're not going in right now."

Real Salt Lake looks to take advantage of the homestand they have. They play five out of 6 of the next games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. They must capitalize on all of those games if they are to remain in second place and keep a playoff spot. They must win most, if not all of those games. If they lose or draw, one of the teams below them can take advantage of their mistake and pass them in the standings.

Real Salt Lake needs to step up their game if they are to stay in playoff contention. Chivas USA is in 8th place, and is only 5 points behind RSL in the standings. The Galaxy are right behind RSL in third place. LA has one less point than RSL in two less games. This year, the playoff race is close. With Chivas USA and the Galaxy on their heels, every game from now on is important for Real Salt Lake.