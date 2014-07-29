Real Salt Lake - New York Red Bulls: Match Preview

Almost a year ago to the day, Real Salt Lake lost to the New York Red Bulls 4-3 in a thrilling match that saw four goals in the final ten minutes as well as a hat trick from Alvaro Saborio. In hindsight, the ending of that match should have been expected since the two clubs had combined to score 23 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches going in. RSL's all-time record against the Red Bulls is 5-4-7 and at home, RSL is undefeated against New York with a 4-0-4 record in Utah.

RSL is coming off a 3-1 win over the Montreal Impact. The goals for RSL came from Luke Mulholland in the 3rd minute and two from Olmes Garcia in the 70th minute and in the 93rd minute. The Impact received a red card in the 65th minute after Issey Nakajima-Farran slide tackled Chris Schuler with his studs showing.

The win came at a crucial time for Real Salt Lake as they were in a stretch where they had only taken one victory from the previous eight matches. Factor in that nine of their next ten matches come against clubs currently in the playoffs and you’ll see just how important last Thursday’s win was for the club. Currently they sit in second in the Western Conference but that is not saying much considering that seventh-placed Portland Timbers are just five points behind RSL.

New York Red Bulls last match was an international friendly against English Premier League club Arsenal FC, winning 1-0 off of a 32nd minute strike from current MLS leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips. The last MLS match they played was a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. They sit in 5th place in the East currently, hoping to hold on to the last playoff spot in that conference.

One of the biggest keys for RSL will be finding a way to shut down the previously mentioned Wright-Phillips. BWP has scored in 11 of the last 13 league matches that he has appeared in; a streak that dates back to April 23rd.

This will be the only meeting between the two sides this year and could possibly be the last match against RSL for Thierry Henry, who could possibly be retiring at the end of the season. This match will be nationally televised on ESPN2. The last game New York has scored in at Rio Tinto Stadium was on October 9, 2008 in a 1-1 draw.

RSL will still be without their all-time leading scorer Alvaro Saborio but they have seemed to find their scoring mark again. Joao Plata leads the team in goals this season with 8. Midfielders Luke Mulholland and Javier Morales are tied with 5 goals each. Midfielder Kyle Beckerman and Striker Olmes Garcia are both tied with 2 goals.