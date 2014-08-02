Los Angeles Galaxy - Portland Timbers Live Soccer and Results of MLS 2014

4:52 PM EDT: Thank you for joining us today here on VAVEL USA for this live coverage of Major League Soccer. Tune back in at 8:30 PM Eastern for our coverage of the second match in our California - Cascadia doubleheader as the San Jose Earthquakes face the Seattle Sounders FC.

4:49 PM EDT: Here is a look at the final stats in this match. Possession: LAG 63.5%; Shots (On Target): LAG 19 (8), POR 4 (1). The Galaxy outpassed Portland 551 to 310.

90+4': Portland earns a throw deep in the Galaxy end but they cannot make anything of it. We are into the final seconds now. That is the final whistle. With the score, Galaxy 3, Timbers 1.

90+3': Portland has all but backed off the pressure. "Ole" is ringing around the StubHub Center.

90': The Galaxy are starting to take the air out of the ball. Four minutes of stoppage time to go.

87': Los Angeles pressing for a fourth goal but the header from Husidic is out for a goal kick.

86': Galaxy Sub: Chandler Hoffman (In), Juninho (Off)

85': GOAL!!! GALAXY!!! KEANE!!! The Irishman slots the ball down and to the right, nothing Ricketts could do. It is 3-1 Galaxy.

83': PENALTY!!! Kevin Stott points to the spot after a foul on Juninho by Diego Chara. We just saw a replay, the challenge happened right on the line so that is a penalty. Robbie Keane is stepping up to take the kick.

81': Diego Chara is booked for a tackle from behind on Juninho. Chara is lucky that wasn't anymore that just a caution.

80': MISS! Gonzalez with a flick to Keane who tries an overhead kick but Ricketts makes the save.

79': The corner kick amounts to nothing, Robbie Rogers earns a corner kick on the other end when his cross is deflected off of Villafana.

78': Jorge Villafana earns a corner kick on his first run up the left side. Will Johnson is over to take.

77': Here is a look at the Galaxy goal just before the end of the first half.

76': Michael Harrington is down again but the Galaxy continue to attack. The ball comes into Keane but could not get a shot off. Jorge Villafana is coming in for the injured Harrington.

75': Marcelo Sarvas goes into the book after a tough challenge on Liam Ridgewell. The Galaxy had another great chance but Keane could not pull the trigger.

73': GOAL!!!!! GALAXY!!! ROBBIE KEANE!!! Landon Donovan puts a perfect chip to the back post to find Keane who heads the ball home.

70': Omar Gonzalez gets run over in the penalty box and there are Timbers all over the field. Jewsbury and Adi both slow to get to their feet after that corner kick.

69': A great defensive play from A.J. DeLaGarza to deny the throughball from Valeri to Rodney Wallace. The Galaxy earn a corner on the other end.

68': Harrington stays on the field but it looks like Villafana is ready to come in if needed.

67': We just saw a replay of the Rogers challenge, there was contact but it doesn't look like it was enough for a penalty. Good call from the referee.

66': Calls for a penalty as Kalif Alhassan is taken down by Robbie Rogers in the penalty box. We are waiting to see a replay. Another Timbers player down it is Michael Harrington.

64': MISS! Zardes skies for a header off of a Donovan corner but the ball deflects out. Stott does not see the deflection off of Jewsbury.

62': Portland with a boatload of touches in the Galaxy penalty area but nothing to show from it.

60': Bruce Arena makes a change as well as Baggio Husidic comes on for Stefan Ishizaki.

59': MISS! Kalif Alhassan is found in space but his shot is well wide. The sub has been made.

59': Portland is preparing their second change which will be Urruti (Out) and Adi (In).

57': Stefan Ishizaki is not having his best game today. His crosses are poor, his shots are off-targets and his touches are heavy. Look for Bruce Arena to pull him out sooner rather than later.

55': Urruti with a cheeky backheel that springs Kalif Alhassan on a 3-on-3, he fires a shot instead of looking for a better pass, and his shot goes well wide.

53': A good buildup from the Galaxy finds the ball at the feet of Stefan Ishizaki, he takes a shot that is blocked out for a goal kick. Robbie Keane was not thrilled that Ishizaki did not pass it back to him.

51': Portland is stepping up their pressure in the Galaxy defensive third.

50': One of the puzzling things for me is how Portland continues to try to play in a direct style with Urruti up front. Though he is significantly shorter than Omar Gonzalez who is marking him.

48': MISS! A quick buildup from Portland sees Rodney Wallace floating a ball across the face of the goal towards Urruti who gets a head on it, but it is wide.

46': The second half is underway!

4:00 PM EDT: The teams are out for the second half, the Galaxy will get us started moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

3:58 PM EDT: Here is a look at Diego Valeri's goal in case you missed it:

3:54 PM EDT: That was not the best half of play from the Timbers. They are going to need to figure things out here at halftime.

3:49 PM EDT: A very entertaining match so far at the StubHub Center. Will there be any more late drama? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

3:46 PM EDT: A look at the halfime stats shows total domination from the Galaxy. Possession: LAG 63.3%, POR 36.7%. Shots (On Target): LAG 13 (5), POR 1 (1). The Galaxy are also outpassing the Timbers 286-165 in the first half.

3:44 PM EDT: Caleb Porter saying exactly what I was thinking that Portland sat too far back after scoring the opening goal. They need to keep up the pressure and deny Los Angeles the space in the attacking third.

45+5': And there is the halftime whistle. After 45 minutes of play, the score is Galaxy 1, Timbers 1.

45+3': GOAL!!!! GALAXY!!! GYASI ZARDES!!!! The play starts from Omar Gonzalez in the defense who finds Robbie Keane in space. Keane distributes the ball to Robbie Rogers making a run down the wing. A perfect cross to the forehead of Zardes and we are tied at 1.

45+2': Another great combination play between Donovan and Keane which comes to nothing.

45+1': Four minutes of stoppage time here in the first half.

45': MISS! Donovan makes a run to the end line, he whips a cross into the box that meets the forehead of Robbie Keane but the header is over the bar.

44': Keane looks to spring Zardes behind the defense but the pass is too far ahead and out for a goal kick.

43': Donovan's second corner attempt is right into the waiting hands of Ricketts.

42': A good looking attack from the Galaxy earns them a corner kick. Donovan serves the ball into the box but Jack Jewsbury heads it out for another corner.

38': Gargan earns a throw deep in the corner. His long throw attempt is cleared out by Will Johnson. Diego Valeri is down now after a tough challenge on the left sideline. Omar Gonzalez is guilty of the foul.

37': Urruti trips over the ball but somehow earns a foul. I am not quite sure what Kevin Stott saw there but he was a lot closer to the action that I am.

36': SAVE! Ricketts is not able to hold on to a curling Robbie Keane shot but thankfully for the goalkeeper, Liam Ridgewell is there to clear the rebound.

35': Cries for a foul from the Galaxy supporters as Rogers is taken down in the corner. It could have been a foul but Stott says no.

33': This is not a game where the stats tell the story. Galaxy own advantages on every major stat in the match so far.

30': POST!!! Zardes with a costless header off the cross from Dan Gargan. The ball hits the underside of the crossbar before being headed out for a corner. The corner is headed over the bar by Zardes, out for a goal kick.

28': Stefan Ishizaki switched sides on the outside of midfield, he floats a cross into the box that nearly is missed by the Timbers center-backs. The ball is eventually cleared by Michael Harrington.

28': SAVE! Zardes finds space to the right of goal, he fires a hard shot that is caught by Ricketts.

27': Galaxy earn a corner kick after some sustained pressure but the short corner is intercepted by the defense. Portland is owning possession now.

25': MISS! Sarvas misses high and wide on a shot from just outside the box. Landon Donovan's cross to Keane was behind the Irishman but Sarvas missed his chance.

24': Caleb Porter says enough is enough as he sends Alhassan to the fourth official. Gaston Fernandez (Out), Kalif Alhassan (In)

22': Gaston Fernandez comes off the pitch again, it looks like they were about to sub him off for Kalif Alhassan. The Argentine looks at Caleb Porter and says no. He will continue.

21': A great run from Robbie Rogers leads to a low cross that nearly picks out the charging Gyasi Zardes but Ricketts is there to pick up the cross.

21': Portland has weathered the initial storm from the Galaxy. They are starting to look comfortable in this match.

18': We just saw a replay of the incident as it looks like Fernandez took an accidental boot from Marcelo Sarvas. No malice in that challenge, Fernandez is back on the pitch.

17': Not a good sight for fans of the Timbers as Gaston Fernandez is down in pain on the pitch.

14': GOAL!!!! TIMBERS!!!! IT'S DIEGO VALERI!!!! What a costless kick that goes in the upper corner after taking a deflection off the wall. It is 1-0 Timbers.

13': Gaston Fernandez earns a costless kick after being fouled by multiple Galaxy defenders. Diego Valeri is standing over the ball.

13': Keane springs Donovan on a one-touch pass but Donovan's first touch is heavy. Ricketts picks the ball up easily.

11': Sarvas with another shot that is easily saved by Ricketts. The Galaxy have had a super majority of the possession here in the first 11 minutes.

9': The Galaxy break on an 4-on-3 attack but nothing comes to it after Donovan's pass to Robbie Keane is behind him. Keane's cross to Sarvas on the back post was headed over and out for a goal kick.

8': A rare miscommunication from Donovan who looked to send Robbie Rogers on an overlap run which Rogers did not make.

7': Portland gets the first corner kick of the match but nothing comes of it as Omar Gonzalez clears.

6': SAVE! The Galaxy look to find a shot as Zardes and Sarvas get possession at the top of the ball. Zardes slides a pass to a wide-open Landon Donovan on the left side but his shot is hit with little power and saved by Ricketts.

4': Not a lot of attacking chances yet as both teams go through the feeling out process. It doesn't help that they are all attempting to get used to the pitch as well.

3': Ishizaki makes a run into the box looking to get on the end of a Marcelo Sarvas throughball, but it is too far and easily picked up by Ricketts.

1': We are underway! Timbers kick off.

2:53 PM EDT: Our referee is Kevin Stott, the Timbers will be kicking off going from left-to-right on your keyboard.

2:50 PM EDT: I am amazed at the amount of empty seats at the StubHub Center today on a beautiful day. The latest temperature reading is 79 degrees which was the forecasted high.

2:49 PM EDT: It is time for our national anthem.

2:46 PM EDT: Now the players are making their way onto the pitch, the Galaxy will be wearing their home all-white kits. Portland will be wearing their third kits, the all-green with gold trim.

Once again thank you for joining us today here on VAVEL USA for our special California - Cascadia doubleheader!

2:42 PM EDT: It looks as though they have put down new sod at the StubHub Center recently. Here's hoping that the surface holds and we do not see any injuries.

2:35 PM EDT: The Portland Timbers supporters are making themselves heard as the NBC crew interviews Landon Donovan.

2:31 PM EDT: Less than 20 minutes to kick-off now. The crowd looks sparse behind John Strong on the NBC television feed.

2:27 PM EDT: A very nice turnout in Portland for the viewing party at Pioneer Square.

2:23 PM EDT: Robbie Keane is ready for some football brunch today, are you?

2:21 PM EDT: More notes on the Timbers defense, Portland has allowed two or more goals in 10 of their 21 matches so far.

2:15 PM EDT: Another note to keep an eye on during the match is the contrasting defenses from the two clubs. The Galaxy have allowed just 16 goals in their 18 matches while the Timbers have allowed 35 goals in 21 matches.

2:12 PM EDT: On the Galaxy side, they are getting Todd Dunivant back. He has not made a game-day roster since April according to Galaxy insider Adam Serrano.

2:09 PM EDT: The Timbers Twitter account says that Darlington Nagbe is unable to go due to a knee sprain suffered against Montreal.

2:08 PM EDT: The Portland bench has Weber, Paparatto, Villafana, Zemanski, Alhassan, Nanchoff and Adi.

2:05 PM EDT: Now we have the starting lineup for the Portland Timbers, it looks to be a 4-3-3 formation. GK: Donovan Ricketts; DEF: Jack Jewsbury, Danny O'Rourke, Liam Ridgewell, Michael Harrington; MID: Will Johnson, Gaston Fernandez, Diego Chara; FWD: Diego Valeri, Maximiliano Urruti, Rodney Wallace.

2:00 PM EDT: I do not expect anything less than a top-notch lineup from Caleb Porter. We should be seeing that lineup at any moment.

1:56 PM EDT: No surprises in that lineup for Bruce Arena. He puts out a strong side for this important match.

1:54 PM EDT: And here is the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Galaxy:

1:51 PM EDT: What are your predictions for today's match? What will be the final score and who will score the game-winning goal? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

1:46 PM EDT: One of the most interesting things about this series between the Galaxy and the Timbers is just how one-sided it has been since Caleb Porter took over in the Rose City. The Timbers are unbeaten in the last five versus LA since the beginning of 2013.

1:42 PM EDT: A reminder that today's match is being broadcast by NBC. The start time will not be right around 2:30 PM EDT, it'll be more like 2:51 PM.

1:39 PM EDT: Speaking of the MLS All-Star Game, It appears that FC Bayern Munich is making their way to the Pacific Northwest right now.

1:35 PM EDT: Did you know that Jack Jewsbury appeared in his 300th match in MLS during the Timbers last match? He is the 25th member of that exclusive club which also hosts Landon Donovan, Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando.

1:30 PM EDT: Can you believe that the 2014 Major League Soccer Regular Season has almost been going on for five months? It is just hard to believe, time has flown by so fast this season.

1:29 PM EDT: It looks like the Timbers will be wearing their third kit according to the team's Instagram account.

1:25 PM EDT: Another members of the Galaxy arriving at the stadium today. Props for the style.

1:20 PM EDT: We should be seeing lineups at any moment for this morning's match here on the West Coast. What are your predictions for this match? Leave a note in the comments section below or send me a tweet @tenorman85.

1:17 PM EDT: While the Portland Timbers are down in Los Angeles right now, the preparations for next Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game against FC Bayern Munich at Providence Park. Two members of the Galaxy who were voted into the game will not be participating, Omar Gonzalez and Robbie Keane were pulled due to the Galaxy playing a key league match against the San Jose Earthquakes just two days later.

1:13 PM EDT: The Galaxy hold at least three games in hand on every team around them in the playoff hunt except for Seattle. A win today could give them a huge advantage going into the stretch run.

1:12 PM EDT: Given the tightness of the Western Conference playoff chase right now, the Portland Timbers are in need of a result whether it be a win or a draw. Even with a win they will not be able to jump into a playoff position today but it would keep them from falling any further back in the conference.

1:10 PM EDT: A sold-out crowd is expected at the StubHub Center today though in the first match of our California - Cascadia doubleheader here on VAVEL USA.

1:09 PM EDT: There are so many great options for your soccer viewing today including a match that is taking place right now in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the final match-day of the International Champions Cup with a tasty Italian derby between Inter Milan and AS Roma. Sadly though it doesn't not look like everyone thought this match would be as interesting.

1:08 PM EDT: The weather forecast could not be any more perfect for this match in Carson, California. The temperature at kickoff will be 78 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and no chance for rain.

1:07 PM EDT: This picture from the Los Angeles Galaxy Twitter account, designated players Landon Donovan and Omar Gonzalez arriving at the StubHub Center for today's big match.

1:06 PM EDT: Portland's 2014 season to this point can described as a team that suffers from short streaks. They have had six two-match "streaks" whether they be winning, losing or drawing so far this season. If that trend is something that continues with this match, the result will not be desirable for the boys from the Rose City as they are currently on a two-match winning streak.

The Timbers seem to have found a reliable center-back pairing in Liam Ridgewell and Danny O'Rourke. The pairing has played the last two matches together, both wins but the club still is letting in goals. Portland only has one clean sheet this season through 21 matches, they had 15 as a team last season.

1:05 PM EDT: The Galaxy come into this match riding some very positive momentum having taken points from nine of their last ten matches to bring themselves back in a good spot for the playoffs. Los Angeles is sitting in third place in the tight Western Conference right now with 30 points from 18 matches. They have one game in hand on Seattle and three on Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps and the Portland Timbers. The latter five are all separated by six points from second to seventh place.

Los Angeles scored a massive victory on Monday night as they crushed the conference leading Seattle Sounders FC by a score of 3-0 in front of nearly 40,000 people at CenturyLink Field. Landon Donovan broke his scoring slump with a goal and two assists to lead LA to the three points; that goal was Donovan's first since June 1st away to the Chicago Fire.

1:04 PM EDT: The second match between the two clubs was aptly scheduled for the Fourth of July though you would not have thought that in the first 65 minutes. Los Angeles came out with the best chances to start forcing Donovan Ricketts to make two huge saves in the first 15 minutes.

Marcelo Sarvas put a perfectly weighted ball over the top of the Portland defense to a charging Robbie Keane, Ricketts played the 1-on-1 perfectly coming out to cut off the angle. Keane could not lift his off-balanced shot over the goalkeeper instead putting it right in his chest.

Four minutes later, it would be Sarvas involved against except this time he was the shooter. The Galaxy were putting massive pressure on the Portland defense. They could not find a clear shot or pass before the ball found Keane at the top of the box, his rocket took a deflection and sputtered off the left side where it found a charging Sarvas who bent a shot towards the far post. All Ricketts could do was look the shot curl by him before slamming off the post and out of danger.

The deadlock would be broken in the 65th minute though as the Galaxy finally found the back of the net. It would be Sarvas again with a bending shot that this time found its way around Ricketts to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Portland would level in just about two minutes and once again it would be Diego Valeri. The attack started on the left side as left-back Jorge Villafana jumped into the rush. He sent in a cross towards Fanendo Adi who's header was blocked by a Galaxy defender, the ball rolled out of the box straight to Valeri who one-timed a shot past Penedo. There was nothing that could be done by the Galaxy goalkeeper because the ball had so much power behind it.

Villafana would turn from distributor to goal scorer just three minutes later. He put in another cross to the middle that pin-balled around the box before squirting out to him crashing the goal. The left-back would hit a low shot with pace past Penedo to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes to go.

Los Angeles would control a super-majority of possession in the last ten minutes as they searched for an equalizer. Eventually they would find it but none of their players would be the ones to pull the trigger. Rauwshan McKenzie's attempted clearance on a tight angle cross instead found the back of the net to pull the Galaxy back in to a 2-2 tie and split the points with the final whistle just four minutes later.

1:03 PM EDT: It was a very crucial early season match for these two Western Conference powers; the Timbers had picked up one victory out of their first nine matches while the Galaxy were just starting to get into the swing of their regular season. Portland entered the match with a terrible defensive record having allowed 15 goals in their nine matches including six in the last 15 minutes of matches.

The match was dominated by the Galaxy who doubled the shooting totals of the Timbers, 21-10. Portland was hampered as well having to make two injury substitutions including that of defender Michael Harrington in the 5th minute. Despite the numerous scoring changes, neither team could find the back of the net.

That was until the 92nd minute when Robbie Keane stunned the Timbers Army with an easy go-ahead goal. The came from a long throw-in towards the goal from Dan Gargan. His throw took a hop off the Providence Park turf at the six-yard line and connected with an open Keane who slammed his header past Donovan Ricketts to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

Looking back at the replay you can clearly see that center-back Mamadou Danso was ball-looking and lost his man. A trait that seemed to happen more often than not with the Timbers defender; it could also have been a contributing factor in his eventual trade to the Montreal Impact.

Part of the blame though must go to Ricketts as well. It is taught from a very young age to goalkeepers that you are supposed to challenge any aerial ball in your box. While that can be difficult from long throws, it still does not change the fact that the Jamaican keeper remained flat-footed on his line.

Never fear though as DP Diego Valeri did what he was brought to Portland to do, score goals. The play actually started all the way back in the Portland half as the clock struck stoppage time minute five. Ricketts gathered the loose ball at his 18-yard box and fired a missile up the field that was met with the head of Valeri. Valeri flicked the ball into the direction of Will Johnson who headed toward Danso playing as a center forward.

Danso's header was weak and fell to a Galaxy defender who could not a foot on a clearance. Will Johnson scooped up turning in towards the middle of the park with six Galaxy defenders closing on him, he back-heeled the ball into the open space where it found Valeri who fired a right-footed blast that Jaime Penedo got a hand on but could not keep out. Providence Park erupted as the final whistle came moments later and the two sides split vital points. The teams would be level in seventh-place with nine points after the match.

1:02 PM EDT: If you are looking for an exciting match-up than you have picked the right one as these two clubs have played some great soccer against each other in the past few seasons. Three of the four matches where there have been goals in the last two years have seen a match-tying or match-winning game in the last five minutes of second half regular time and stoppage time. One of those matches featured two goals in second half stoppage time.

1:01 PM EDT: This will be the 11th meeting all-time between the two clubs since the Portland Timbers joined Major League Soccer in 2011. The Galaxy own a slim series lead with four wins to the Portland Timbers three wins, there have also been three ties.

The series has been dominated over the past few years despite the Galaxy owning the all-time lead. Since Caleb Porter was hired with Portland at the beginning of the 2013 regular season, the Timbers have not lost to the Galaxy in the five matches played.

1:00 PM EDT: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of Major League Soccer. I am Matthew Evans and I will be your guide to this intriguing match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Portland Timbers live from the StubHub Center in Carson, CA. This is the first match in a VAVEL USA doubleheader as we will be covering tonight's match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC as well.