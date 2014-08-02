Los Angeles Galaxy - Portland Timbers Live Soccer and Results of MLS 2014
Jayne Kamin-Oncea - USA TODAY Sports
4:49 PM EDT: Here is a look at the final stats in this match. Possession: LAG 63.5%; Shots (On Target): LAG 19 (8), POR 4 (1). The Galaxy outpassed Portland 551 to 310.

90+4': Portland earns a throw deep in the Galaxy end but they cannot make anything of it. We are into the final seconds now. That is the final whistle. With the score, Galaxy 3, Timbers 1.

90+3': Portland has all but backed off the pressure. "Ole" is ringing around the StubHub Center.

90': The Galaxy are starting to take the air out of the ball. Four minutes of stoppage time to go.

87': Los Angeles pressing for a fourth goal but the header from Husidic is out for a goal kick.

86': Galaxy Sub: Chandler Hoffman (In), Juninho (Off)

85': GOAL!!! GALAXY!!! KEANE!!! The Irishman slots the ball down and to the right, nothing Ricketts could do. It is 3-1 Galaxy.

83': PENALTY!!! Kevin Stott points to the spot after a foul on Juninho by Diego Chara. We just saw a replay, the challenge happened right on the line so that is a penalty. Robbie Keane is stepping up to take the kick.

81': Diego Chara is booked for a tackle from behind on Juninho. Chara is lucky that wasn't anymore that just a caution.

80': MISS! Gonzalez with a flick to Keane who tries an overhead kick but Ricketts makes the save.

79': The corner kick amounts to nothing, Robbie Rogers earns a corner kick on the other end when his cross is deflected off of Villafana.

78': Jorge Villafana earns a corner kick on his first run up the left side. Will Johnson is over to take.

77': Here is a look at the Galaxy goal just before the end of the first half.