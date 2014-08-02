San Jose Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders FC Live Soccer Scores and Results of MLS 2014

12:51 AM EDT: Thank you for joining us today on this VAVEL USA Major League Soccer doubleheader. California defeats Cascadia 2-0 on the day. I am Matthew Evans, signing off.

12:50 AM EDT: A big win for the Earthquakes and an even bigger loss for Seattle. Two teams going in different directions as of now.

90+6': And that is it! The final whistle blows and the San Jose Earthquakes escape with with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders FC at the new Levi's Stadium.

90+5': Chaos in the box and the ball is out for a corner!!!

90+5': Pineda and Dempsey standing over the ball.

90+4': FOUL!!! Pierazzi clips Yedlin on a charging run inside. It's 23 yards out to the right. Who wants it?

90+3': Seattle just cannot get any pressure forward. Dempsey and Martins attempt a combination play that does not work.

90+3': Atiba Harris intercepts a pass to Evans, it goes out for a goal kick.

90+2': Cato doing a great job wasting time in the corner. Seattle earns a throw.

90+1': SAVE! Pineda from distance but it is stopped by Busch. Five minutes of stoppage time.

90': SAVE! Dempsey finds himself some space before taking a left-footed drive that is saved by Busch.

88': Another corner coming for Seattle, Pineda is over to take. Anibaba flicks it all the way through the box. Cato gets by the last defender and takes the ball into the corner where Alonso steals the ball.

87': San Jose Sub: Cordell Cato (In), Shea Salinas (Off)

85': SAVE!!!! WONDOLOWSKI!!!! Chad Barrett's header from the corner kick is cleared off the line by Wondo. Holy smokes.

85': Seattle is throwing everything forward at the Earthquakes goal.

83': Seattle Sub Chad Barrett (In), Leo Gonzalez (Out)

82': Bernandez pulls down Dempsey in the box but the referee waves off the penalty shouts.

79': SAVE! Pineda takes the costless kick and nearly sneaks it by the goalkeeper but he is able to punch the ball clear.

78': Atiba Harris goes in the book after hacking down Clint Dempsey from behind. A costless kick coming from a dangerous position.

76': 15 minutes and injury time left for the Sounders.

75': SAVE! Yedlin hits Evans on a run who gets a sliding shot on target but is right at Busch.

74': MISS! A golden chance for Khari Stephenson who finds the ball at his feet with plenty of space but is shot is sent towards Oakland.

73': Yedlin earns a corner after they could not find space to shoot. The corner is headed out and taken up the field by Shea Salinas, he draws a foul from Yedlin.

71': Dempsey is starting to find some space, he takes the space and fires a low shot that is picked up by Busch.

70': A nice combination from Kenny Cooper to Clint Dempsey, Dempsey puts a ball back into the middle towards Cooper who gets a shot off but it is right at Busch.

69': MISS!! Dempsey attempting a bicycle kick at the top of the box but his shot was just over the bar.

68': SAVE! A quick costless-kick taken towards Scott who heads into Cooper who gets a solid header on the ball that is tipped over by Busch.

66': The subs have been made, San Jose is back to 11 on the pitch.

64': Djallo is still off the field, he will be subbed off for Khari Stephenson at the next break in action. The Earthquakes are currently playing with ten men.

63': The backboard was coming on for Djallo but he pulls himself up to limp off the field. Seattle will be making their first sub it will be Kenny Cooper (In), Marco Pappa (Off) at the next stoppage in play.

61': MISS!!! Djallo is sent in behind the defense by Wondolowski, he attempts a shot off the outside of his foot but it sails wide. Now he is face down on the pitch.

59': SAVE! Djallo sends a wicked cross into the middle that goes on frame and forces Frei to make a big save. The rebound fell to Atiba Harris who mishit the ball out of bounds.

57': Djallo is fouled in the center of the park. Salinas sends in a costless kick that is headed towards Jordan Stewart. His volley attempt is well wide.

55': Salinas finds some space on the right side but his shot is not difficult for Frei.

54': Who is going to step up for Seattle? All they need is one goal to break this mini-slump and then the other goals will come.

53': Victor Bernardez with two big defensive stops to keep Seattle off the board.

52': San Jose gets a spell of pressure in the attacking third but cannot find a shot. Seattle looks to break the other way. A poor pass ends that break.

49': A dangerous play at the back as Frei and Yedlin assume the other would clear the ball but neither went for it. It was eventually cleared by Yedlin.

47': Marco Pappa makes a great run down to the line taking on three defenders. He earned a throw which he attempted to take quickly but it was intercepted by San Jose.

46': Seattle kicks off and here we go.

11:56 PM EDT: Welcome back for second half coverage of the San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC. My name is Matthew Evans. San Jose is taking a 1-0 lead in the final 45 minutes.

45+3': Seattle gets some deep pressure on the Earthquakes penalty area but they can not get a shot off. The halftime whistle blows and it is Earthquakes 1, Sounders 0. We will be back in ten minutes to get you ready for the second half.

45+1': Atiba Harris is pulled down by Leo Gonzalez in the box but Harris is called for a dive.

45+1': Zach Scott goes in the book for a challenge on Chris Wondolowski.

45': Two minutes of stoppage time here in the first half.

43': Dempsey and Martins attempt to combine on a break but it is not successful. San Jose clears the danger.

42': GOAL!!! EARTHQUAKES!!! YANNICK DJALO!!! A great pass from Wondolowski over the top of the defense and Djalo cooly slides the ball past the charging Frei.

41': The costless kick is put in a good spot but well defended.

40': Yedlin called for a foul on a good looking shoulder challenge with Shea Salinas.

39': A difficult foul called on Brad Evans for a lunging tackle on Pierazzi.

37': A fact-paced back-and-forth match right now. Dempsey gets taken down by a studs-up tackle from Jason Hernandez. No cautions given.

34': Pineda is knocked off the ball by Salinas. Salinas attempts to press forward but is stopped by Jalil Anibaba.

30': MISS! Pineda with a shot from distance that sails just past the far post and out for a goal kick.

30': And just as we say that, Harris is back on the field.

29': Harris is walking off the field under his own power but is limping. We'll see if he can continue.

27': Atiba Harris is down in the Seattle penalty area. Salinas gets a cross over but it is cleared. He looked like he took an accidental boot from Alonso.

25': Martins makes a run to the goal-line, he makes a cut-back and sends a cross just too far over the heads of his targets.

24': Frei is forced to give up a corner kick after a poor back pass from Zach Scott. The corner is too far at the back post, a pass came back into the middle where Cronin sent his shot wide.

21': Martins earns another foul this time he is tripped up by Pierazzi.

20': Pappa whips in a cross but his outswinger has too much bend on it.

18': A booking comes out to Victor Bernardez who throws an elbow at Obafemi Martins.

17': Yikes, the storm has hit our town here with some severe lightning and heavy rain. Hopefully we will keep our power.

14': Salinas makes a run at Yedlin on the other end, he turns the defender around but cannot get a lot of power on his shot. Saved by Frei.

13': Martins takes a knock to earn a costless kick. They put the down the left wing for Pappa, most of their attacks have been down that side. Pappa gets a cross over but it is cleared out.

12': San Jose looks to control the ball in the Sounders half but it is taken away by the defense.

11': Marco Pappa gains control in the box before losing his footing. No penalty call needed.

9': A great chance springs Pappa down the wing, he puts a low cross in front of goal that is just behind Martins and Dempsey but Yedlin is there on the back post. His shot is handled by the defense and cleared.

7': Seattle with the early pressure off of the corner kick. Pappa and Anibaba with shooting chances but they could not get them on goal.

6': SAVE! Pineda finds Dempsey in space but his shot is punched over the bar.

1': Early pressure on the Sounders defense forced DeAndre Yedlin to clear the ball out of bounds.

1': The Earthquakes will get us started tonight here at Levi's Stadium. And he we go!

10:52 PM EDT: A helicopter flyover, nice touch. Now we are ready for soccer!

10:50 PM EDT: It is now time for the national anthem.

10:47 PM EDT: Seattle is wearing their Rave Green kits while San Jose is wearing their throwback Red kits.

10:45 PM EDT: The teams are in the tunnel and we getting ready for the walk-out and the national anthem.

10:43 PM EDT: We are back here after a short delay. NBC is going through the starting lineups, it looks as though Sigi Schmid is going with a diamond midfield with Pineda on the top and Alonso on the bottom.

10:34 PM EDT: Sigi Schmid said yesterday that he is "not worrying about our guys" after the big loss to Los Angeles on Monday.

10:30 PM EDT: We are just around twenty minutes to kick off, what are your thoughts on tonight's match?

10:22 PM EDT: Thank you so much for joining us here tonight on VAVEL USA for the second half of our California - Cascadia doubleheader.

10:17 PM EDT: The San Jose Earthquakes have arrived.

10:13 PM EDT: Matias Perez Garcia is not in the 18 tonight as it appears his transfer clearance paperwork was not received in time.

10:11 PM EDT: Real Salt Lake is down to ten-men very early in the second half as Aaron Maund is sent off.

10:08 PM EDT: Here is a look at the San Jose Earthquakes bench: Bryan Meredith, Ty Harden, Cordell Cato, Khari Stephenson, Alan Gordon, Tommy Thompson, Brandon Barkledge

10:01 PM EDT: And now we have the starting lineup for the San Jose Earthquakes. It will be a standard 4-4-2 formation: GK: Jon Busch; DEF: Shaun Francis, Victor Bernardez, Jason Hernandez, Jordan Stewart; MID: Atiba Harris, Sam Cronin, Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi, Shea Salinas; FWD: Yannick Djalo, Chris Wondolowski

9:59 PM EDT: And here is the bench Josh Ford, Djimi Traore, Dylan Remick, Andy Rose, Michael Azira, Chad Barrett, Kenny Cooper.

9:57 PM EDT: We have the starting lineup for the Seattle Sounders FC, it looks to be the standard 4-4-2. GK: Stefan Frei. DEF: DeAndre Yedlin, Jalil Anibaba, Zach Scott, Leonardo Gonzalez. MID: Brad Evans, Osvaldo Alonso, Gonzalo Pineda, Marco Pappa. FWD: Clint Dempsey, Obafemi Martins.

9:53 PM EDT: The NBCSN guys are preparing for their coverage which starts in 36 minutes.

9:51 PM EDT: My apologies for the lack of posting here, we are experiencing a few technical difficulties that will hopefully be fixed shortly.

9:42 PM EDT: According to Don Ruiz of the Tacoma News-Tribune, the field should be covered by the shadows by the time the match kicks off in just over an hour.

9:39 PM EDT: The Regin have already clinched the NWSL Shield and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Though they will most likely be playing their matches at Starfire Sports Complex due to a scheduling conflict at their home ground Seattle Memorial Stadium.

9:37 PM EDT: As the Sounders prep for action, the NWSL Seattle Reign are in action against FC Kansas City. That match is currently tied at 1 in the 68th minutes after Megan Rapinoe scored.

9:35 PM EDT: Both clubs are getting set for very difficult stretches after this match. San Jose needs a win to keep themselves in the hunt for the postseason while Seattle is losing its big lead in the Supporters' Shield race.

9:26 PM EDT: We should be getting lineups at any moment, though there may be a slight delay considering that the broadcast is on NBCSN so kickoff will be closer to 10:50 PM.

9:22 PM EDT: Javier Morales has just given the lead to Real Salt Lake in the 14th minute; that result will bump RSL back into second-place in the Western Conference.

9:17 PM EDT: A safe bet would be a 1-0 scoreline, seven matches have finished with that scoreline between these two clubs all-time.

9:10 PM EDT: What are your thoughts about this match tonight? Leave a score prediction in the comments below or tweet me @tenorman85.

9:07 PM EDT: One other note, we are expecting strong thunderstorms in the area where I live right around kickoff and for about an hour after that. I will keep updating this thread as long as we still have power.

9:05 PM EDT: An interesting fun fact: Chris Wondolowski scored his first career goal for the Earthquakes five years ago today against the Seattle Sounders FC.

9:00 PM EDT: We will be keeping an eye on the other Western Conference showdown tonight between the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake. Three points would be huge for the Rapids tonight as they try to keep pace with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

8:56 PM EDT: Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski has scored six career goals against the Sounders FC in his career. He will be a key player for the Sounders defense to mark, especially if they are playing with the center-back pairing of Zach Scott and Jalil Anibaba. Knowing where Wondo is as all times will be very important.

8:53 PM EDT: United States Men's National Team midfielder Stuart Holden looks like he will be on the call as part of the NBC team. It'll be good to see him after his recent rash of injuries.

8:51 PM EDT: It looks as though NBC's John Strong has made it to the arena, he also called this morning's match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Portland Timbers from the StubHub Center.

8:49 PM EDT: Tonight also marks the first match in this season's Heritage Cup between the Earthquakes and the Sounders. The second leg will be played in Seattle in about three weeks. Seattle won the cup in 2013 and has won three of the five editions since joining Major League Soccer in 2009.

8:48 PM EDT: It is always a physical affair when these two sides meet and we do not anticipate any different in tonight's match.

8:47 PM EDT: Finally here is the view from eighth floor from Ross Fletcher on his way to his broadcast location.

8:46 PM EDT: Sounders FC broadcaster Ross Fletcher has posted a few pictures of the stadium as well, here is his view from pitch-side.

8:45 PM EDT: The first fans have entered the building now as the gates have opened. For any fans that are following here and headed to the game, be warned that the NFL bag policy is in effect. Give yourself enough time to get through the security checks.

8:44 PM EDT: The weather could not be better in Santa Clara tonight with a kick-off temperature forecasted at 73 degrees with 56 percent humidity. There is no chance for rain at any point during the match tonight.

8:43 PM EDT: San Jose will be without forward Steven Lenhart for between four and six weeks after he underwent successful knee surgery today, the team announced. That puts him in line for a mid-September return if there are no set backs.

8:42 PM EDT: Here is another photo of the new stadium from Sounders FC technical director Chris Henderson.

8:41 PM EDT: One of the other things we will be looking for tonight is whether or not new San Jose Earthquakes DP Matias Perez Garcia will be in the lineup. The team announced his signing on Thursday and you can read our article about that here. San Jose president Dave Kaval also announced this week that the team had agreed on a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to play an annual match at Levi's Stadium, our piece on that news is here.

8:40 PM EDT: Early ticket sales indicate that the Earthquakes are expecting somewhere between 45,000 and 48,000 fans for this match. Team president Dave Kaval said in an interview with Don Ruiz of the Tacoma News-Tribune that the team made an agreement with the 49ers to only open the lower bowl of the stadium considering that this is the first event there.

8:39 PM EDT: Seattle is expected to see the return of injured left-back Leo Gonzalez and midfielder Brad Evans, each of whom have been dealing with lingering injuries over the month of July. They will be without Chad Marshall once again and Lamar Neagle will miss the match due to an ankle injury picked up in training this past week.

8:38 PM EDT: This match will be the 17th meeting all-time between the two clubs. The series is all square with each team having won seven times and two draws. Their most recent league match came on May 17th, 2014 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle where an Obafemi Martins wonder goal lifted the Sounders FC to a 1-0 win. The Earthquakes played a good game considering they only dressed 16 players due to suspensions, injuries and international call-ups.

The teams did meet in the Fifth Round of the 2014 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament on June 24th at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. Steven Lenhart and Kenny Cooper scored two minutes apart in the first half with the match finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes. Extra time would also be goalless and the match went into penalties were Seattle buried all four while San Jose missed two. Seattle would advance to the quarterfinals where they would defeat the rival Portland Timbers 3-1 after extra time.

8:37 PM EDT: Here we have a few pictures from the San Jose Earthquakes Twitter page. Another look inside the stadium and then a beautiful shot in the twilight of the Bay Area.

8:36 PM EDT: Below is a picture of the Seattle Sounders FC taking the pitch at Levi's Stadium for a light practice on Friday ahead of tonight's match.

8:35 PM EDT: That loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Monday may not be the worst thing to happen to Seattle though, as they regrouped nicely after their other terrible loss this season. Earlier in May, Seattle lost 5-0 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. After that match, Seattle went on a five-match unbeaten streak in the league before falling to the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 5th.

This match will be the first of six on the NBC family of networks for the Sounders FC between now and the end of the season. Five of those matches will be on NBC SN before the season finale at home to the Los Angeles Galaxy which will be on NBC.

8:34 PM EDT: The Seattle Sounders FC are coming off of one of their worst performances of the season this past Monday night as they fell 3-0 to the Los Angeles Galaxy. They were without All-Star center-back Chad Marshall who missed the match due to back spasms, he had been involved in a minor car accident on the preceding Saturday which flared up on the morning of the match.

Seattle was forced to play with the center-back pairing of Jalil Anibaba and Zach Scott which showed throughout the match their obvious lack of chemistry. They did not get any help from left-back Dylan Remick who looked very shaky in his first start with the club since May 3rd.

8:33 PM EDT: San Jose snapped a five-match winless streak in their last match a-week-and-a-half with a 5-1 victory of the visiting Chicago Fire. The Earthquakes got goals from five different goal scorers to snap out of a slump that has seen them score four goals total in their previous six matches. Shea Salinas led off the scoring in the 45th minute before Atiba Harris, Chris Wondolowski, Yannick Djalo and Cordell Cato added tallies in the second half.

8:32 PM EDT: Tonight though, it will be the home of the San Jose Earthquakes who are looking to make a statement win to kick off this difficult month of action. San Jose is in 9th place in the Western Conference right now sitting ten points out of the playoffs but they have only played 18 matches while most teams ahead of them have played 21.

The Earthquakes travel to the StubHub Center next Friday for a nationally-televised match with the Los Angeles Galaxy before returning home to face off with FC Dallas on August 16th. San Jose then hits the road for a short two matches in five days trip that will see them travel to CenturyLink Field to face Seattle again and PPL Park to face the Philadelphia Union. Their month wraps up with a home date against Real Salt Lake. Road trips to Portland and Vancouver follow that up.

8:31 PM EDT: This may look like just another ordinary soccer match in August but tonight is a special night as this match will be the first event to take place at the new Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The stadium is the new home of the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers when their 2014 season kicks off. Their first home game will be a pre-season game with the defending AFC Champion Denver Broncos in 15 days.

8:30 PM EDT: Good evening ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the second match in our California - Cascadia doubleheader today here at VAVEL USA. I am Matthew Evans and I will lead up from the moments before the gates open to well past the final whistle. We have two full hours of pre-game coverage for this very special Major League Soccer match between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders FC. In our first match today, the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the Portland Timbers by a score of 3-1. You can find more about that match here.