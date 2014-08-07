Los Angeles Galaxy - San Jose Earthquakes  LIVE Soccer Scores of 2014 MLS

Thanks for joining us here at VAVEL USA for our LIVE coverage of the Los Angeles Galaxy vs the San Jose Earthquakes. Hope you join us again next time!

This is a great result for the 'Quakes. For them it is really a case of one point gained and for the Galaxy two points dropped.

The Galaxy dominated this match with more than 70% of the game and 20 more shots than SJ, but were unable to find the winner they probably deserved.

Full Time LA Galaxy 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2

90+5 Donovan floats a cross over everyone from the left wing and that will surely do it now...

90+4' Zardes with a cross blocked out for another corner. Donovan takes and Cronin again clears at the near post.

90+3' Both teams just looking labored now. I would not put money on an equalizer coming here. Just taking turns stealing the ball from each other.

90+2' Keane whistled for a hipcheck on Harden. After the whistle he had turned and fired home. Crowd extremely unhappy with that decision.

90+1' Cato forces Penedo into his first save of the game. Easily stopped. 23-3 LA outshooting SJ.

90' SJ just trying to hold on now for a draw. It would be a remarkable point for them. Five additional minutes coming here.

89' SUBSTITUTION LA GALAXY (HOFFMAN ON GARGAN OFF) SJ EARTHQUAKES (CATO ON SALINAS OFF)

88' Donovan takes and it's a poor delivery, cleared by Cronin. Juninho skies his shot at the second opportunity.

87' Gargan with a horrible giveaway and some last ditch defending from DeLaGarza prevents Wondolowski from getting a shot away. Another corner for LA at the other end.

86' Francis fouled and down clutching his shoulder after that corner.

85' Francis down but Rogers carries on and his cross is nearly turned in for an own goal. Instead, here comes a corner.

84' Gargan fouls Harris after a great battle for the ball. Good win by Harris

83' Game slowed momentarily by substitutions...

82' SUBSTITUTION LA GALAXY (BRADFORD JAMIESON ON STEFAN ISHIZAKI OFF) SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (KOVAL ON PEREZ GARCIA OFF)

81' Both teams are preparing their second substitutions...

80' Ishizaki takes the corner and he finds Gonzalez again but it's over the bar. SUBSTITUTION LA GALAXY (ON BAGGIO HUSIDIC OFF MARCELO SARVAS)

79' Game really getting stretched now, both teams with breaks. Keane finally has a shot blocked out for a corner. Cronin booked for a bad challenge.

78' SJ goal under siege. LA outshooting SJ 19-2.

77'Ishizaki whips it in, Sarvas collects and goes down dramatically. Referee unmoved. Rogers sends a cross in and it's cleared for a corner. Taken by Donovan, in to Zardes and he skies his shot. Really should have scored there.

76' Donovan to take... and Harris clears it off the front post.

75' Keane with an inventive flick towards Zardes and it's cleared for a corner.

74' Ishizaki hacked down again for another freekick. If SJ escape with points tonight it will be a minor miracle. Freekick cleared.

73' LA still with more than 70% of the possession

72' LA simply buzzing around trying to win the ball back. And they keep winning the ball back.

71' Zardes takes down a long throw and Harden's first touch is to clear the ball away from him.

70' SUBSTITUTION (TY HARDEN ON VICTOR BERNARDEZ OFF)

70'Bernardez is now lying down again and they're signalling that they will make a substitution.

69' Mark Watson looks like he's thinking hard about making a substitution.

68' Although I am no medical expert and don't pretend to be one, having suffered a concussion while playing soccer, that looks like a concussion.

67' Bernardez down after a clash of heads with Francis, and the referee is immediately calling the trainers over. Could this be a fourth key injury for the Earthquakes?

66' Juninho drills it straight into the wall. The rebound comes straight to Ishizaki who skies his shot.

65' Looked to be hand ball after the corner. Should have been a penalty. Another dangerous freekick coming for LA.

64' Ishizaki puts in a really dangerous ball that is cleared by Bernardez. Following up, the second ball comes in and is cleared by Busch straight to Keane whose chip is deflected for a corner.

63' Busch remonstrating with those in his wall to make sure they're set up right. That was hilarious.

62' Galaxy supporters really making a proper amount of noise now. Keane fouled and another dangerous freekick coming

61' LA have really turned up the intensity now. Gargan whips in a fantastic ball to the back post and Zardes is in space but he's always reaching for it and it goes just over.

60' Ishizaki takes the ensuing freekick and it deflects off the head of Landon Donovan but it's held easily by Busch.

59' Zardes up and walking now. He looks to be all right.

58' Zardes down after horrible tackel from Bernardez. He is down in pain holding his knee and now receiving treatment. Could be a massive blow

57' Rogers and then Gargan both have mishit crosses that culminate in the ball falling to Sarvas whose shot is well held by Busch

56' Game just settling into a bit of a lull now that we're at level pegging. Busch does very well to hold a Gargan cross just in front of Zardes

55' Wondolowski is flagged for offside as a long ball came forward that looked promising.

54' Perez Garcia floats in a freekick but a foul is whistled on SJ.

53' Wondolowski with a knockdown header that nearly makes it's way to Perez Garcia but is cut out by Gonzalez

52' LA with all of the ball now, and Donovan has a snapshot that Busch does really well to save, down to his right.

51' SJ looks for the quick-fire response but can't find a decent ball in. Nothing doing for them in the second half.

50' Sean Francis receives a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Marcelo Sarvas.

49' GOAL LA GALAXY (GONZALEZ) 2-2! Ishizaki whips in a terrific cross and a great diving header from Gonzalez skips off of the turf and beats Busch for the equalizer

48' Gonzalez whips in a cross off of Salinas and out for a corner

47' Ishizaki and Gargan hoth have chances to send in crosses, but can't trouble the defence.

46' And we're back! The pattern set in the first half is continuing so far as LA is bossing possession and SJ has 10 men behind the ball

VAVEL USA'S LIVE coverage of the Los Angeles Galaxy vs the San Jose Earthquakes will continue when the second half commences.

LA completely dominated that half. They had 10 shots to the two for SJ. It has been a real case of smash and grab for the Earthquakes in the first half, as LA could and should have had three or four goals. Will this continue in the second half?

Halftime LA Galaxy 1 San Jose Earthquakes 2

45+1 Gargan with a cross in that is poorly dealt with by Hernandez and Busch is forced to catch before he is caught late by Keane. Everyone ok.

45' Donovan comes steaming down the left wing but his cross is blocked and out for a throw. One minute of stoppage time.

44' Rogers hacked down by Salinas who gets a telling off. That was cynical. Should have been a yellow.

43' Gargan with a dangerous deflected cross that is held by Busch and he nearly carries it over his own goal line. Close call there.

42' Gargan with another cross in easily cleared. His delivery has been really disappointing all night long.

41' Zardes had it in the back of the net but it's rightly chalked off for offside. Keane takes it right off of Francis' head and plays to the offside Zardes who slots home nicely. Too bad he was four yards offside.

40' Keane slips in Zardes again but a great sliding challenge from Bernardez sends it back off of Zardes and out for a goal kick

39' Keane, Zardes, and Sarvas work a great bit of play that ends with a Sarvas cross from the endline that is held by Busch

38' Zardes plays one forward for Keane to chase and he's in one-on-one! Busch however is able to beat him to the ball and clear

37' Ishizaki works it in to Keane at the edge of the 18. He works space for himself but skies his shot from 14 yards. Really should be doing better. LA could have had four goals by now!

36' Perez Garcia shows off some terrific footwork to hold up the ball. This boy looks like he can play.

35' LA straight back on the attack but the eventual Gargan cross is cleared.

34' Freekick cleared and LA break! Donovan outpaces everyone and drags a cross back across the face of goal but there's no one there to reach it. So close to another equalizer!

33' Harris hacked down and SJ given an attacking freekick. What a last 15 minutes!

31' GOAL SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (PEREZ GARCIA) 2-1 What a debut goal! Poor midfield giveaway gifts the 'Quakes a break and as they stride forward Perez Garcia hits a screamer that Penedo gets a hand on but can't keep out.

29' GOAL LA GALAXY (GYASI ZARDES) 1-1 Donovan brings the ball forward on a quick break, feeds Keane whose shot is blocked but the rebound falls to Zardes. Busch with no chance as he had commited to Keane's blocked shot.

28' Donovan's shot is blocked out for a corner. Worked short to Keane who floats in a magnificent cross to Zardes who whistles his header wide. Should be 1-1

27' Rogers makes a great run and is nearly picked out by Keane before the offside flag comes up

26' Ishizaki takes and it eventually meanders out of bounds for a SJ throw

25' Cronin hacks down Rogers. Good position for a freekick here...

24' SJ now recycling possession...

23' Ishizaki whistled offside and the tempo of the game drastically slows down for a minute.

22' Ishizaki takes... Cronin clears easily and LA to build again. Great run from Rogers as he beats two players but his shot is blocked as is the rebound that fell to Keane. Should have scored there.

21' Ishizaki takes freekick but his cross is a waste and out for an LA throw. From the throw, Gargan hacked down by Perez. Good position for a cross now...

20' Ishizaki tugged down by Salinas. Replay of goal shows hint of offside. Controversy?

19' LA looks for an instant response through Zardes who makes a terrific run but his eventual cross is well cut out by Bernardez

18' GOAL SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI) Shea Salinas leads a counterattack then sends a slide rule pass into Wondolowski who curls one past Penedo. Completelyagainst the run of play.

17' Sarvas with a shot after a turnover is blocked

16' SJ with some very deep defending to eventually dispossess LA

15' SJ with their first attack of the game ends with a good low cross from Salinas that is dangeroudly cleared by Gonzalez

14' Galaxy first to every ball. Nothing doing for SJ now

13' Hearing that the possession split is 75-25 in favor of LA. Rogers with a deep cross that is just over everyone.

12' Galaxy just knocking the ball around now. San Jose content to put 9-10 men behind the ball

11' Rogers cross in is chested down by Donovan to Zardes but his shot is blocked. Very nice combination play.

10' Ishizaki with a whipped in cross that is held by Busch. Nothing for San Jose so far

9' Galaxy with a period of pressure around the San Jose box. Dominating the early proceedings

8' LA are first to every 50-50 ball right now. Playing with much more intensity than their opponents

7' Francis still receiving treatment. And he's back on. 11-on-11 again

6' Ishizaki takes. It's cleared but his second ball is met by Gonzalez whose floated header is held by Busch. Meanwhile, for San Jose Francis is down with a bloody nose after a clash of heads

5' Rogers cross blocked out for a corner. Corner coming...

4' Galaxy with all the possession early on

3' Galaxy pressing high up, looking to move around with intensity and pace. San Jose can barely get a touch until a goal kick gifts them one.

2' LA with all the ball early on. Both teams just settling into the rythym of the game.

1' Kickoff

10:53 P.M. ET: One last commercial break, then we'll get underway...

10:52 P.M. ET: Handshakes

10:49 P.M. ET: Plenty of empty seat at the Stubhub Center tonight, but the fans who have come out for the game are making a nice little it of noise...

10:47 P.M. ET: Teams coming out of the tunnel...

10:43 P.M. ET: Nearly time for kickoff at Stubhub Center

10:41 P.M. ET: Landon Donovan tonight will make his 300th MLS start.

10:40 P.M. ET: The two marketing departments of the teams are each working different social media campaigns tonight. Earthquakes Twitter feed: #BeatLA while the Galaxy Twitter feed: ThanksLD

10:38 P.M. ET; Earthquakes fan group 1906 Ultras especially making a great deal of noise here tonight.

10:35 P.M. ET: The Galaxy were rumored to be making a loan move for RSC Anderlecht midfielder Sacha Klejstan but that appears to have been shelved for the time being. Could Donovan's retirement pave the way for a permanent transfer for Klejstan who could then sign a Designated Player contract.

10:33 P.M. ET: The ultras of both teams are already in the arena and a decent atmosphere is brewing.

10:30 P.M. ET: Television coverage is just starting on NBC Sports Network, which means that we should be no more than 25 minutes away from the renewal of this great rivalry.

10:27 P.M. ET: The MLS transfer window closed just days ago, but with the UEFA transfer window still open, deals are still possible

10:25 P.M. ET: As we approach kickoff, we would like to just remind you all of the recent transfer activity of these two teams. The Earthquakes just brought in Perez Garcia and the Galaxy have been rumored to make a move for former USMNT midfielder Sacha Klejstan

10:20 P.M. ET: It will be interesting tonight to see how the Earthquakes set up. Will Perez Garcia set up as a second striker or will be playing in the hole underneath the striker in the trequartista role?

10:15 P.M. ET: 15 minutes until our scheduled kickoff time...

10:13 P.M. ET: We can also confirm that the Galaxy supporter's group are planning a minute long "Landon Donovan" chant during the 10th minute to honor the midfielder.

10:11 P.M. ET: We can confirm that the Earthquakes supporters group 1906 Ultras have been taunting their LA counterparts on Twitter

10:07 P.M. ET: Teams are out and warming up as we continue to near kickoff

10:05 P.M. ET: LA Galaxy subs: Rowe, Dunivant, Husidic, Meyer, Leonardo, Hoffman, Jamieson IV

10:05 P.M. ET: San Jose Earthquakes subs: Meredith, Harden, Barklage, Koval, Cato, Thompson, Gordon

10:03 P.M. ET: La Galaxy starting XI: Penedo; Gargan, Gonzalez, DeLaGarza, Rogers; Ishizaki, Sarvas, Juninho, Donovan; Keane, Zardes

10:02 P.M. ET: San Jose Earthquakes starting XI: Busch; Francis, Bernardez, Hernandez, Stewart; Harris, Cronin, Pierazzi, Salinas, Perez Garcia; Wondolowski

9:54 P.M. ET: Earlier today longtime Galaxy teammate Todd Dunivant spoke of his team's desire to send Donovan out on top. "It’s sad for us but that’s his decision and we’re behind him and we support him. We want to finish these last months on a high note for him. I was surprised. He’s talked a lot about how things have changed and he’s starting to feel like it’s time, but you just think that’s talk and he’ll come around. He’s made up his mind and you can’t fault him for that. Obviously, we’d love to send him out on top. That doesn’t change our end goal, but it is a little extra incentive to send him out a champion.”

9:50 P.M. ET: Very classy video posted on Earthquakes' website reacting to Donovan's retirement featuring comments from former club teammate and current Earthquakes assistant coach Ian Russell, former LA teammate and midfielder Alan Gordon, and USMNT teammate Chris Wondolowski.

9:44 P.M. ET: We don't yet have the full starting XI's for you, but we can confirm that Argentine attacking midfielder Matías Pérez García who was signed by the Earthquakes on July 31st will make his MLS debut and will start.

9:37 P.M. ET: After careful deliberation and after many conversations with those closest to me, I have decided that this will be my last season as a professional soccer player. I don't write these words lightly and this day carries mixed emotions for me. I am sad to leave a profession that has brought me so much joy. I will miss all of the teammates who helped me create so many incredible memories on-the-field, and who I have shared many wonderful experiences with off-the-field. I will miss my coaches, at both the club and national team levels, who have helped me develop throughout my career and helped make me the player I am today. However, after spending half my life as a professional soccer player, I also am excited to begin a new chapter and pursue other opportunities that will challenge me and allow me to grow as a person. There are so many people I want to thank who have inspired me, guided me and helped me on this incredible journey. I simply could not have accomplished what I did during my playing career without an overwhelming amount of support from my family, my friends and many others. I plan to express my gratitude to everyone in a more detailed manner at a later date; however, for now, I want to single out the fans. You are the lifeblood of this sport and, without you, none of us would be fortunate to call ourselves professional soccer players in MLS. I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have played a role in the remarkable growth of MLS and US Soccer during my playing career. And while my career as a player will soon be over, rest assured I will stay connected on many levels to the beautiful game. As we enter a transformative time for the sport, I will do everything I can to help the continued growth of soccer in the United States. I look forward to making a difference, pursuing my passions and meeting all of you along the way in this next phase of my life. With gratitude, Landon

9:33 P.M. ET: Let's see what Landon Donovan had to say yesterday in his farewell letter, first published on the LA Galaxy's team website...

9:30 P.M. ET: One hour until our scheduled kickoff time.

9:28 P.M. ET: LA defender Todd Dunivant could make his return tonight after a lengthy layoff due to injury.

9:25 P.M. ET: We now know that the reason LA striker Landon Donovan did not pull out of the game is because it was his last MLS All Star Game as he will retire at the end of the current season.

9:22 P.M. ET: In spite of the MLS All Star Game having been only two nights ago, neither team should be too effected by it. The 'Quakes had no representatives in the game, and both Robbie Keane and Omar Gonzalez pulled out due to this evening's game.

9:19 P.M. ET: The Earthquakes are faced with a bit of a selection dilemma tonight, as strikers Brian Lenhart and Yannick Djalo are both out due to injury. Lenhart is expected to be out for between 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and Djalo tweaked his quad in the 1-0 win over the Sounders.

9:13 P.M. ET: The Earthquakes have been playing up the North-South divide that exists in California by resurrecting the #BeatLA social media marketing tool.

8:55 P.M. ET: We are still waiting on the announcement of the starting XI's, but I assure you we will have them for you as soon as possible.

8:54 P.M. ET: Sunday: Sporting KC @ Vancouver Whitecaps, New York Red Bulls @ Chicago Fire, and Houston Dynamo @ Seattle Sounders

8:51 P.M. ET: Next up are Sunday's games...

8:50 P.M. ET: Saturday: Montreal Impact @ Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC @ Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids @ FC Dallas, D.C. United @ Real Salt Lake, and Chivas USA @ Portland Timbers

8:46 P.M. ET: This is the only MLS game which will take place tonight, but there's a full slate of action on the docket for Saturday and Sunday. Let's take a look at tomorrow's games...

8:43 PM ET: During their encounter on October, 21st 2012 violent altercations erupted between rival groups of fans. At halftime of the game, there were smoke bombs set off and police came in to clear the Galaxy supporters' section as they feared a riot could ensue.

8:42 PM ET: The 1906 Ultras fan group of the San Jose Earthquakes and the Angel City Brigade of the LA Galaxy enjoy an acrimonious relationship. They tend to taunt each other with rude chants and tifos.

In addition to their historic clashes, there has always been animosity between the rival supporter's groups.

8:41 PM ET: Another meeting in the MLS Cup Playoffs would prove to be almost as memorable as 2001's epic final. In 2003 the two sides met in the first round of the playoffs, and over the course of the two legs, an epic encounter unfolded. LA comfortably won the first leg 2-0. After 13 minutes of the second leg, they were up 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate. But then, San Jose woke up. Veteran USMNT international defender Jeff Agoos started the fightback with a freekick goal in the 21st minute, and it was continued in the 35th minute as Landon Donovan rounded off a flowing counter attack to equalize on the night. In the 51st minute attacker Jamil Walker scored San Jose's third, and suddenly it was only 4-3 on aggregate. The comeback was well and truly on now. The fact that MLS hadn't adopted the away goals rule meant that just one more goal for San Jose would force extra time. And they found it in the 90th minute off a cross as Chris Roner slammed a header inside of the far post to equalize. The Golden Goal rule was still in effect, which meant that the first team to score would win. The winner was found in the 96th minute. Landon Donovan lead a break forward and slid a slide rule pass in to Earthquakes striker Faria who slotted home to give the Earthquakes one of the greatest comebacks ever.

8:40 PM ET: In 2001, the two teams met in the MLS Cup Final, which was won by San Jose 2-1 behind goals from Landon Donovan and Dwayne de Rosario. It was an emotional game that took place just months after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and New York City first responders were honored before the game at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Although San Jose dominated the early beginnings, LA scored first through Mexican international Luis Hernández. Just before halftime, however, San Jose found their equalizer through 19-year-old phenom Donovan who scored a fantastic first time strike from the edge of the box. San Jose came out flying after the break, clearly energized by the equalizer and it was only through some magisterial keeping from LA shot stopper Kevin Hartman that the match was 1-1 after 90 minutes. So, it was off to extra time. As world football was still in the era of Golden Goal, the first goal would win it. That goal came from an incredible solo effort from San Jose stalwart Dwayne de Rosario. It was an incredible MLS Cup, and a game that stoked the fires of this rivalry.

8:39 PM ET: Let's take a look at some of the most historic Clásico meetings...

8:38 PM ET: The Earthquakes have won 2 MLS Cups and 2 MLS Supporters' Shields.

8:37 PM ET: The Galaxy lead the overall trophy count 11-4, as they have won 4 MLS Cups, 4 MLS Supporters' Shields, 2 U.S Open Cups, and one Champions Cup.

8:36 PM ET: They've met 54 times in MLS play, and 10 times in the playoffs including once in an MLS Cup Final, which was won by the Earthquakes. The other five meetings took place in the U.S. Open Cup.

8:35 PM ET: In MLS, the two teams have met 69 times, and the Galaxy lead the series 31-21-17 (Galaxy victories-Earthquakes victories-Draws).

8:34 PM ET: We will now take a look at the history of the rival between these two teams...

The Galaxy were 1-0 victors in the California Clásico that was witnessed live by over 50,000 people. The winner in that game came from Gyasi Zardes, the young American striker who is receiving public support for a USMNT call-up.

The last time that these two teams met was in the California Clásico, the name given to the once-a-year meeting between these two sides that is played at a neutral site. They play each other three times every year, with one team hosting the first game, Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California hosting the second game, and the other team hosting the third occasion.

The build up to this game has been dominated by the news that LA Galaxy forward Landon Donovan will retire at the end of the season. Donovan is the record goalscorer in both MLS and for the United States Mens' National Team, while also being the leading assister for the USMNT. In addition to those accolades, Donovan is also the leader in appearances for the USMNT.

San Jose too enter on the back of an impressive victory over the Seattle Sounders. On Saturday, August 2nd the Earthquakes beat the Sounders 1-0 on the back of a goal from ST Yannick Djalo. It was a big match for both teams, as they had the privilege of opening up future Levi's Stadium, the future home of the San Francisco 49ers. An impressive crowd of 48,765 fans came out for the stadium's christening.

The last time out for the LA Galaxy saw them beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 in an entertaining encounter at the Stubhub Center. They came from behind after falling 1-0 down due to an early freekick goal from Timbers midfield star Diego Valeri. The Galaxy tallied an equalizer in first half stoppage time through a Gyasi Zardes header before captain Robbie Keane scored a brace in the final few minutes. Before that game, they tallied quite possibly the most impressive result of the season in the league. On Monday, July 28th the Galaxy soundly beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in front of the Emerald City Supporters.

8:33 PM ET: The one thing in favor of the Earthquakes hopes to sneak into a playoff spot is that they have played only 19 games, and have three games in hand on the Rapids.

8:32 PM ET: The San Jose Earthquakes enter the game in far worse shape than the Galaxy. They currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, seven points behind the Colorado Rapids, who currently hold the fifth and final playoff spot.

8:31 PM ET: Heading into the game tonight, the Galaxy are on a roll. They currently sit in third place in the Western Conference. They sit on 33 points, three behind Real Salt Lake in second place and five behind the table topping Seattle Sounders.

8:30 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of tonight's match between the LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes from Stubhub Center, Los Angeles, California!