Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes Set to Renew Rivalry

The headlines in the run-up to this game have been focused not on the match itself but on Los Angeles Galaxy striker Landon Donovan, who has announced he will retire at the end of the season. As much as Donovan has earned the right to have headlines focused on himself, we will move on to what we're looking at in Friday night's game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

It wasn't long ago that the LA Galaxy were sitting well outside of the playoff spots and people were questioning what was wrong with them. That seems like a distant memory now as they have made those always crucial games in hand count, and they have 12 points from their last five games including a supremely impressive 3-0 dismantling of the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field.

The Earthquakes also enter off an impressive win over the Sounders. On Saturday, August 2nd they took on Seattle in a famous encounter. It was famous less for the fact that San Jose was victorious 1-0, no it because they opened up the new stadium of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium. The win gave the Earthquakes their second in a row, but they are still sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with 23 points, only in eighth place on goal difference.

The last time that these two sides met was back in June, just after the FIFA World Cup and was played at Stanford Stadium. One of the nice things about this California Clásico rivalry is that one of their meetings is always played a neutral site. This summer it was Palo Alto who played host to a 1-0 Galaxy win on a goal from Gyasi Zardes. Zardes has been very impressive, and the 22-year-old is hearing people say that he should be called up to the United States Men’s National Team by Jurgen Klinsmann.

There may be an added edge to the coming encounter as San Jose were without representation at this week's MLS All-Star Game, while LA sent several representatives to Portland for the game. It may be felt simply by the travelling fans, who will likely hear about it from their rival supporters. It remains to be seen whether there will be an added edge to the already feisty rivalry, but this is an undercurrent that viewers may want to look for.

Projected lineups:

San Jose Earthquakes: GK Jon Busch, RB Shaun Francis, CB Victor Bernardez, CB Jason Hernandez, LB Jordan Stewart, RM Atiba Harris, CM Sam Cronin, CM Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi, LM Shea Salinas, ST Chris Wondolowski, ST Billy Schuler

LA Galaxy: GK Jaime Penedo, LB Robbie Rogers, CB Omar Gonzalez, CB A.J. DeLaGarza, RB Dan Gargan, LM Landon Donovan, CM Marcelo Sarvas, CM Juninho, RM Stefan Ishizaki, ST Robbie Keane, ST Gyasi Zardes

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA will continue their very impressive run of form through goals from both Robbie Keane and Gyasi Zardes while Chris Wondolowski will tally the only goal for San Jose.