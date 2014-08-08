Real Salt Lake Officially Signs Sebastian Jaime

Rumors of an impending transfer were confirmed on Friday as Real Salt Lake General Manager Garth Lagerway made the news that the club had signed Striker Sebastian Jaime official, while appearing on ESPN 700. Many Chilean sources were reporting that he had signed with Real Salt Lake as well, including his former club Union Española's official website.

Lagerway made it clear that they still have to deal with visa issues, but once those are dealt with, he will be with RSL. They are expecting him to be available to play against FC Dallas when the clubs meet on August 22nd.

Jaime will be put as a Designated Player on the roster. It is a sign-release deal, so Real will have to release a player from their current roster. RSL can use him in either role up top. "He's an attacking player who can play either role up top ... he's a very hard-working, versatile player, and we're excited to add him," Lagerwey said.

RSL has scouted Jaime since 2012, Lagerway said. "His work-rate, I would describe as industrious," he said. "He's good in the air, got good feet. He's just a good all-around player. He does not have many holes in his game. He does basically everything well."

Jaime made 19 appearances during the 2014 Clausura campaign including five starts in the Copa Libertadores. He scored one goal in each competition leading Union Española to a ninth-place finish in the Clausura as well as the top spot in their Copa Libertadores group. They would go on to lose to Arsenal de Sarandi of Argentina in the Round of 16.

Lagerwey went on to call out Devon Sandoval, Robbie Findley, Olmes Garcia, and Joao Plata as players who are part of the team’s long-term outlook. That makes the thought of who they will release very interesting. Real Salt Lake plays host to DC United and former striker Fabian Espindola on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.