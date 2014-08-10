Columbus Crew Lose Match, Season Series To Rival Toronto FC

"How?" That was the one word that echoed in Crew Stadium as spectators watched Toronto FC sweep the Columbus Crew. The intensity of the match wasn't where it needed to be. The better team in Toronto FC gave the Reds a 3-2 victory over their rivals. Saturday's game was the end of the Trillium Cup series.

This was a must-win game for Toronto FC and they took control in the 43rd minute from a Gilberto low shot that curled past Columbus keeper Steve Clark. In stoppage time of the first half, Columbus was able to redeem themselves as official Marcos de Oliveira awarded a penalty kick for an apparent handball in the box. The Argentine striker Federico Higuain took a two-step approach and gave the home side the equalizer heading into halftime.

The second half had fans of both teams itching for their respective club to pull out a win. It was Jon Osorio who shed light for Toronto FC when he gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute of the second half. With just under 10 minutes to play in the game, Justin Meram of Columbus equalized with a curling shot towards the back post which seemed to have messed with the mind of Toronto keeper Joe Bendik, as he misplayed the ball and allowed the goal.

It was sure enough, Columbus thought they could squeeze out a point at home to keep their streak going but Luke Moore had other plans. A Toronto FC corner in the 83rd minute gave the forward a good ball that he headed into the back of the net, giving the Reds a 3-2 lead. That would turn out to be the winning goal in a huge match for both clubs.

During most of the time in the first half, and sometime in the second half, Columbus midfielder Tony Tchani and Toronto midfielder Collen Warner seemed to have a little bit of words to say throughout the game. It started in the first half when Tchani stuck his left boot out and seemed to have clipped the ongoing attacker. United States Men’s National Team member Michael Bradley and Collen Warner were quick on the case.

Columbus Crew took the field, playing with heavy hearts. The match was dedicated to fallen teammate Kirk Urso who passed away two years ago. Both teams paid tribute by wearing black armbands that had the initials "KU" on it. Coaches did the same. It was a good gesture by both clubs.

But the moment came during the 14th minute of the first half. The gesture by Columbus supporters is known as "When the Nordecke Grew Silent." Supporters grew silent during this time, to have a moment of silence and peace in memory of their beloved player. The Nordecke erupted with a "Kirk Urso" chant in the 15th minute, dedicated to the jersey number worn by the young man himself. It was heart breaking that Columbus couldn't win this game for him. But somewhere, Kirk Urso is smiling knowing that his team put it all on the line.