Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders Match Preview
Photo by USA Today Sports

The biggest rivalry in MLS takes center stage as Portland plays host to their arch rival, the Seattle Sounders in what's surely to be a testy affair for both sides. The Portland Timbers will look to suppress a dangerous Seattle attack, while Seattle will be fighting for any points in the Rose City as they battle for Western Conference supremacy. The last time these two sides met, Seattle came out on top 2-0 behind goals from Clint Dempsey and Marco Pappa. Check out the highlights below: