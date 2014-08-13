Philadelphia to Host US Open Cup Final After Vanquishing FC Dallas on Penalties

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Semi-Final between MLS sides FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union. The match was played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and finished 1-1 after extra time. The Philadelphia Union won 4-3 on penalties

It was a warm Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas as home side FC Dallas fell to the Philadelphia Union 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation in front of an intimate crowd at Toyota Stadium.

Things were relatively even in the first half as the first half passed without a goal, however, Dallas were yet again victims of misfortune when 20-year-old central defender Walker Zimmerman went down injured in the 37th minute. Zimmerman, whose short career has been plagued by injuries had been filling in for injured veteran George John and was beginning to look like a starter when this latest setback occurred.

FC Dallas found success throughout the game primarily through set pieces and counterattacks with chances coming in the 27th minute when Dallas hit a ball over the top. Union keeper Zac MacMath came out to clear it, and Fabian Castillo's shot bounced of off Blas Perez who couldn't direct it towards goal. Minutes later in the 33rd minute, Vincent Nogueira dribbled forward on the counter, then passed to Conor Casey who skied his shot high.

The second half began with FC Dallas controlling possession and the flow of the game. However, in the 47th minute, with Philadelphia's first possession of the second half, Sebastien Le Toux passed low across the face of goal to Amobi Okugo who tapped it in to make it 1-0. Andrew Wenger would then come inches from making it 2-0 when his shot from distance hit the post in the 49th minute.

Almost immediately after, FC Dallas would have their first chance of the half as Tesho Akindele earned a corner after a fast break, but both attempts were cleared by Connor Casey. Dallas would come close to an equalizer in the 57th min when Perez tried to chip an on rushing Zac MacMath, who did his best impression of sweeper-keeper Manuel Neuer on the night but hit it just too high. Then in the 67th minute, Michael Lahoud gained possession the ball off of a misplaced pass by FC Dallas but shanked his shot well wide.

Dallas would continue to threaten on the counterattack the last twenty minutes of regular time as Dallas winger Castillo terrorized a shaky Philadelphia defense. Twice within the span of a minute Castillo sprinted one on one with MacMath who charged off his line to tackle the ball away heroically. MacMath would again play hero in the 74th minute when a costless kick given. Michel bent the ball in which was subsequently punched by MacMath and cleared by Wenger.

Dallas would find their equalizer in dramatic fashion when in the 81st on a fast break, a ball was hit over the top by Perez to Castillo who rounded an onrushing Zac MacMath to score for FC Dallas.

Things would only continue to get more dramatic, when Philadelphia, desperately searching for the winner in the 84th minute, were almost punished late on when Perez pass almost put Castillo in but MacMath came to the rescue yet again to grab it an prevent a goal. 90 minutes couldn't separate the two teams so the two fought it out in a surprisingly energetic 30 minutes of extra time, after various FC Dallas players received treatment for muscle cramps.

The opening minutes of first half of extra time looked to be a repeat of the final 15 minutes of regular time as Dallas continued their onslaught. However, Philadelphia had the best chance of the half when Danny Cruz sprinted forward, his shot saved in dramatic fashion as Raul Fernandez caught the rebound shot from Cristian Maidana.

Dallas would threaten yet again on the counter when Castillo ran through a crowd of Philadelphia defenders, only to be fouled by Lahoud, who received a yellow as the ensuing costless kick was taken by Michel who hit it into the wall.

Both teams would exchange shots in the second half of extra time as Castillo, who could not stop running all game challenged Philadelphia in the 115th minute with a darting run, followed by a shot saved yet again by MacMath. It was a case of tired defending when Philadelphia had the last chance of extra time when Stephen Keel headed out Sheanon Williams effort followed by a cross from Maidana, hit to Maurice Edu who headed it into the arms of Fernandez just moments before the final whistle.

Then the sweet relief of the final whistle came and the dreadful realization of penalties enter the minds of the players. Dallas shot first, having won the coin toss. Michel stepped up and scored, having sent MacMath the wrong way. Sheanon Williams would shoot first for Philadelphia as he put his shot past Fernandez with ease. Akindele would step up next for Dallas, again sending MacMath the wrong way. Then it was Nogueira for Philadelphia who also scored.

Blas Perez would step up next for Dallas, and would see his weak effort, hit centrally saved by the foot of Zac MacMath. Maidana then converted his penalty to put Philadelphia up 3-2 while Zach Loyd would score to level things at 3-3. Then, Maurice Edu who had scored already in MLS from the penalty spot would have no problem as he converted Philadelphia fourth.

Finally, with the whole game riding on his shoulders, midfielder Victor Ulloa who only played a solitary game for FC Dallas last season would step up only to see his shot saved by the fingertips of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Zac MacMath. MacMath's save completed a man of the match performance and delivered Philadelphia to their first ever final, to be held at PPL Park on September 16th at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia will host the winner of the other semi-final on Wednesday night between the Chicago Fire and Seattle Sounders FC.

Despite a difficult loss Dallas can take away a lot from the match, another brilliant performance by Fabian Castillo, in a competition that many claim jumpstarted a season that was beginning to go downhill for Dallas. If Dallas continue to play like they have in the Open Cup they should have no problem making the MLS Cup Playoffs.

For Philadelphia, the match caps off an excellent turnaround under Interim Manager Jim Curtin and they'll hope to earn their first ever piece of silverware when they host the Open Cup on September 16th.