MLS Match Preview: New England Revolution vs. Portland Timbers
Steve Dykes - USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers will be in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday to take on a New England Revolution side who is equally desperate for points in the race for the playoffs. The Timbers are coming into the game off of a 2-0 victory over Chivas USADiego Valeri scored in his fourth consecutive game to put the Timbers ahead, and Rodney Wallace sealed the deal just six minutes before the half. The Revolution return home after letting a first half lead slip away against New York Red Bulls in their last match to continue their recent losing ways.

The Portland Timbers will be looking for their second straight victory this weekend and to continue their impressive mark of three wins, four draws and one loss against the Eastern Conference in 2014. The last time these two played was in May of 2013 when the Rose City played host to a 0-0 draw. The Timbers are 1-1-2 against the Revolution all-time, with their only victory against the Revs coming back in 2011.

The Timbers have been the hotter team recently while claiming victories over Chivas, Montreal Impact, and Colorado Rapids in their last four games. Their recent run of good form has been credited to the addition of Liam Ridgewell, and the outstanding play from Diego Valeri. Check out the stunning game-winner from Valeri against Chivas below.